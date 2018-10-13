Giannis Antetokounmpo drops pre-season triple-double in just 25 minutes

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s just preseason. It’s just preseason.

But damn, this is impressive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out the preseason with a “think of me when you talk MVP race” kind of game dropping 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on a flatlined Timberwolves team Friday night (video above). And, he did it 25 minutes of playing time. Antetokounmpo shot 13-of-17 overall and was 2-of-5 from three.

If his jumper is working, if he has a legitimate three-point shot this season for coach Mike Budenholzer, nobody will be able to defend him.

The Bucks, as a team, knocked down 25 threes (on 48 attempts). Last season the Bucks averaged 24.7 three-point attempts per game and made just 8.8. New coach Mike Budenholzer is going to open up this offense.

Minnesota, playing without Jimmy Butler, looked like a team that was shell-shocked. As they have all preseason. And that’s not because of the Greek Freak, he just took advantage.

 

No discount, but Knicks finally buyout, waive Joakim Noah today anyway

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

We knew how this was going to end. It was going to be as big a surprise as the ending of “First Man.” (Hint: The Americans make it to the moon, it wasn’t faked.)

Saturday it finally happened: The New York Knicks have waived and stretched the contract of Joakim Noah, the team announced Saturday. It’s the end of the disastrous four-year, $72.6 million contract that Phil Jackson signed Noah to, which ended up being an anchor on the Knicks rebuilding efforts. In the pantheon of horrible Summer of 2016 contracts — Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng, so many others — Noah stood out as the worst, the biggest train wreck of them all.

The Knicks were hoping for a discount from Noah to get out of his contract (as Deng did, for example). However, with no NBA prospects out there (as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski among many others), Noah had no incentive to offer a break to the Knicks. So he didn’t.

Because of the timing of this waive and stretch (as the Knicks planned), Noah will get his full $18.5 million for this season, it is his final season of $19.3 million that will be stretched out over the next three years. Bobby Marks of ESPN broke it down:

New York will incur an $18.5M cap hit in 2018-19 that will be reduced by $522,252 if the center signs a 1 year $2.4M (minimum exception) guaranteed contract with a new team. For the next 3 seasons (2019-20 to 2021-22), New York will be charged $6.4M on the $19.3M amount owed to Noah. If the Knicks do not give Kristaps Porzingis a max rookie extension by Oct.15, New York projects to have $31M in room next summer. The room will increase to $38M if Lance Thomas is waived.

That’s enough cap room to chase a max salary player such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving (not that they are coming to NYC, relax people, they are merely free agent max players next summer used as an example). There was some thought the Knicks would hold off and use him as salary ballast in a trade (or maybe another team would want him, so he would take a buyout discount), but the contract was unmovable, so they just decided to bite the bullet now.

Noah is now an unrestricted free agent.

However, there is little to no traction for him with other NBA teams. Noah has battled injuries and played in just 53 games over two seasons with the Knicks, and when he has gotten on the court he has looked like a shell of the former Defensive Player of the Year. Father time has won the race. Maybe midseason a team takes a flier on Noah, but I wouldn’t bet on it (teams taking a flier on a big usually prefer a younger player they might develop into a long-term player for them).

Report: Heat not trying to re-engage Timberwolves in Butler trade talks

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even if Pat Riley didn’t call Tom Thibodeau a “MFer” when the Jimmy Butler trade fell apart, don’t take that for a sign everything is just fine between the sides.

While there are conflicting reports on this, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the Heat have not pushed to start up talks with the Timberwolves again.

The Heat, according to a source familiar with the dealings, “are not trying to re-engage” in Butler the talks. The process, however, seemingly remains fluid in light of Butler’s recent behavior and comments.

There are other reports that the Heat are open to starting trade talks again, so what was told to Winderman could be spin to try to force Minnesota to pick up the phone. However, at this point, it’s hard to imagine the Heat upping their offer (which reportedly was Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters, and a protected first-round pick). Miami is the only team that Minnesota has had any real trade traction with.

One date to watch: Oct. 19, next Friday. That’s the Timberwolves first home game, against the Cavaliers, and Minnesota fans will not be kind to Butler after he has asked out. It’s a concern for the team and could genuinely be an embarrassment (on top of all the other embarrassments around the Butler trade drama). If a trade is going to get done soon it because Minnesota owner Glen Taylor steps up and makes it happen, and maybe trying to avoid a scene in his home building will motivate him. Maybe. But nothing else yet has.

This is a soap opera that, like its daytime television counterparts, could drag on and on and on seemingly forever.

 

Can LeBron James and Magic Johnson lure next big star to Lakers?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyrie Irving asked to be traded away from LeBron James and Cleveland because he wanted out of LeBron’s massive shadow and to have his own team.

Paul George pushed his way out of Indiana with his people telling anyone who would listen he was going to be a Laker in the summer of 2018. However, when he had the chance to join LeBron last summer, the Lakers didn’t even get a meeting.

Jimmy Butler is trying to force his way out of Minnesota and the teams on his preferred listthe Heat, Clippers, Nets, and Knicks — do not include teaming up with LeBron.

The Lakers won the summer by landing LeBron — combine him with their existing young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and it’s easy to see the potential. Right now, however, this team is not a threat to Golden State, Boston or Houston, right now the Lakers are a middle-of-the-pack team in the West. To get to where LeBron and team president Magic Johnson want to be, it starts with bringing in one more elite player… but the moves of Irving, Butler, and George raise a question.

Can LeBron and Magic recruit their next star to the league?

Yes.

The tag-team combo of Magic (an all-time great player and the model for an athlete-turned-business man) and LeBron (best player on the planet and one of the biggest athlete brands in the world) will be formidable. Throw in the lure of the Lakers’ brand and playing in Los Angeles and LeBron/Magic will land someone.

Just don’t expect it to be easy.

Lakers fans shouldn’t expect every elite player switching teams to just flock to Los Angeles to play with LeBron. Playing with LeBron is not for everyone. For a player who wants the ball in his hands, who wants to be the man and lead his own team (like Irving), playing in LeBron’s shadow is not a draw. Even if the pairing looks good on paper and might lead to a ring. We’ve seen that with the examples above.

It takes a particular mindset to play with the LeBron. Kevin Love was asked about this recently, by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“You have to follow. You have to learn a lot about that…

“You have to be resilient. I had a lot of hard nights. There were dark times,” Love said. “But I always believed keep fighting, I was stubborn about it. And LeBron makes sure you have a chance to win every year. He’s gotten a lot of guys rings.”

Playing with LeBron forces guys to adjust. Love did. Chris Bosh had to learn how to stretch the floor in Miami and work as a pick-and-pop guy not on the block. Dwyane Wade had always had the ball in his hands before LeBron and had to learn how to cut and move off the ball to thrive with him. For ball dominant players, playing next to LeBron is a massive adjustment.

Players today and their agents get that, which is why not every free agent about to come up is going to fit with the Lakers. Take Kevin Durant for example. If leaves Golden State (still a big “if” even if the team is preparing for the possibility) league sources suggest he’s not going to leave the ball-sharing system and shadow of Stephen Curry to be in LeBron’s shadow and be the No. 2 option again. Durant wants his own team if he’s leaving the Warriors. Or, look at it this way: Remember how much heat Durant took for leaving OKC and jumping to a championship team? What happens if he leaves that to join LeBron?

The Lakers reportedly love the idea of how Klay Thompson would fit with them, and they should. But nobody around the league thinks Thompson is leaving the Warriors. He’s spoken openly and multiple times about wanting to be a Warrior for life. Beyond him, Kyrie Irving has said he will re-sign in Boston and Butler does not want to be a Laker.

There are other big names out there, with Kawhi Leonard at the top of the list. He reportedly wants to come to Los Angeles, although sources have told me (and others have reported as well) that the Clippers could be that destination as much as the Lakers. (Yes, Lakers fans, seriously, Leonard is not a fan of drama around the team and overly bright spotlights, and the Lakers are both those things by their nature. Plus, the LeBron shadow/own team thing is legit.) Also, Leonard may decide to pull a PG13 and stay. After that the free agency talent pool drops off to very good players but not what the Lakers need — DeMarcus Cousins, Goran Dragic, Al Horford, Kemba Walker.

Anthony Davis is the big prize everyone around the league is watching, and Davis switched agents to Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent. However, he has two years on his contract. The Pelicans are not trading him this season, they will get to next summer and put a designated veteran $230 million offer in front of him and dare him to say no. You don’t switch to an aggressive agent if you plan to sign whatever is put in front of you, but that’s a lot of money. If Davis turns the offer down maybe the dynamic changes and the Pelicans talk trade, and maybe not (think Durant in OKC, smaller markets don’t get players like that often and will not always make a trade even at the risk of losing him for nothing). Even if they do talk trade, teams such as Boston and Philadelphia — and, frankly, every team in the league will be in on it.

There are a lot of obstacles, but other names will come up as well and nobody doubts at some point the tag-team of Magic and LeBron will land the Lakers another superstar.

But it’s not going to be simple and easy. Don’t expect a conga-line of stars just dancing their way to Los Angeles and the Lakers.

Jamal Crawford to Phoenix? The sides reportedly talked Friday.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Phoenix fired GM Ryan McDonough this week, putting former player James Jones in the big chair for now (and maybe permanently). Jones’ first job? Get a quality point guard…

Or, get Jamal Crawford. From the well connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 in Phoenix.

Crawford may be 38, and his skills and efficiency may be declining, but he still averaged 10.3 points per game last season, and he could help a lot of teams. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is a volume scorer who can be a playmaker but primarily creates shots for himself, and is not an interested defender. However, unleash him on a second unit and he’ll get buckets and help the team.

Is that what the Suns need? There is potential with the young core — Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, Mikal Bridges — and the logical move would be to find a young point guard then play these kids heavy minutes and let them learn and grow. However, there seems to be a “get to the playoffs now” push from impatient owner Robert Sarver (for the record, no way the Suns make the playoffs in the West this year). Crawford seems more in line with that line of thinking.

Crawford has met with a number of teams (most recently the Spurs) and no deal yet. This landing spot doesn’t make sense, but it’s the Suns who knows. We’ll see what happens.