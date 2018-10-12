Getty

Chance (and maybe the Celtics) are biggest roadblock to Warriors this season

By Dane DelgadoOct 12, 2018
I would like to tell you that the Houston Rockets adding Carmelo Anthony is a major threat to the Golden State Warriors.

I could tell you that the Oklahoma City Thunder, back in full health and with a former MVP on its roster, could create significant matchup problems for the reigning NBA champions.

It would be helpful to write that LeBron James and his Island of Misfit Boys will be a Western Conference Finals foe for Steve Kerr’s squad.

The problem is that I don’t think any of that is true.

The reality of the situation is that the only real thing standing in the way of the Warriors grabbing another title is health. Specifically, the health of the two players who are clearly the most important for them when it comes to the playoffs, Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

But writing a season preview for the Warriors focused on the anxiety of a potential major injury to a star player delves too far into the macabre even for yours truly. That’s not to say that a catastrophic injury couldn’t derail Golden State’s season, it’s just that writing about such a thing in September seems a bit fatalistic.

From a basketball standpoint, it is true the Rockets are a top contender to at least cause problems for the Warriors come playoff time. Before Chris Paul‘s injury last year, Houston took Golden State right to the wire in a thrilling Western Conference Finals matchup that resulted in yet another win for a Paul foe by TKO. And as much of a CP3 fan as I am, it’s damn near impossible to try and count on him being a major player deep into the playoffs at this juncture in his career.

The Thunder are a contrarian’s pick against Golden State, although even with Andre Roberson back it’s not clear how Oklahoma City is better than the Warriors. Russell Westbrook is a machine, and the Thunder are more sorted out as ever as they return Paul George. But where the Thunder could take advantage of Golden State, so too are there too many options available for the Warriors to take advantage of Oklahoma City.

This goes the same, on down the list, for just about every team when trying to pick an upset in Oakland. The problem with the Warriors is that they have too many counters to any kind of matchup problems or schematic Molotov cocktails opponents might throw at them in the playoffs.

The West is an absolute gauntlet, but the real answer for who might be able to create problems for the Warriors could lie in the East. The Boston Celtics seem most rotationally appropriate as foils for the Warriors’ cornucopia of basketball talent. Gordon Hayward returns to a team that won 55 games last season before finally looking outmatched by LeBron and the Cavaliers for lack of veteran leadership in the postseason.

The Celtics will get that back in spades as Hayward returns from a broken tibia and as Kyrie Irving, who sat out the entire playoffs, brings more firepower to the starting lineup. Boston is one of the deepest teams in the NBA, and if Jayson Tatum doesn’t hit a sophomore wall it’s possible the Celtics waiver only slightly as they move through their bench rotation. Al Horford was stellar last year. Marcus Smart is coming back. Jaylen Brown was far more valuable than many thought he would be at this stage in his career. There is no way around it, Boston is good.

This is not to lend any kind of confidence to the idea that the Warriors will have a real challenger in the Finals this season. The reality is that at full force, Golden State is better than any team in the NBA. That holds true even if Kevin Durant decides to leave next season, at least for the time being. The true enemy of the Warriors will be cap space and the aging of their core, both in terms of miles on Curry’s ankles, Iguodala’s everything, and Draymond Green’s upcoming contract. Klay Thompson has said that he wants to stay put, but anything is possible when money comes into play in the NBA.

For now, it seems as though the Warriors will continue their dominance at least through this season. Over the next three to four years, that will change. Golden State will waver, even if ever so slightly. Options will be available for teams to take over that top spot in the NBA, and someone else will win a championship.

Whether it’s the Celtics, or the Rockets, or some other team, opponents will need to pounce if Golden State shows the slightest sign of weakness, this year or next. No doubt many are prepping for that very thing.

Report: Plugged-in former NBA GM says ‘no way in hell’ Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with Bucks

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo once said he wants to play for the Bucks forever. When rumors swirled about his future in Milwaukee, he tweeted loyalty was in his DNA.

But he’s a superstar in a small market, so…

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

Maybe this former general manager has specific insight into Antetokounmpo. That possibility is what makes this intriguing.

But maybe the former GM is just supposing based on precedent. Many stars leave places like Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo is himself – not prior players. Few stars would have said they could never see themselves playing for Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo did.

It’s also easy to look at the Bucks’ underwhelming record on the court. They haven’t won a playoff series in 17 years, including Antetokounmpo’s five seasons. Even Antetokounmpo said a player’s loyalty should be subject to his team positioning him to be great and win.

But Milwaukee appears to be on the right track. Antetokounmpo is locked up for three more years, and after that, he’ll probably be eligible for a super-max deal he can get from only the Bucks. They have plenty of time to prove they can win bigger with him.

So, I’m not nearly ready to predict Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee. Still, it’d be foolish to ignore the potential warning signs.

Kevin Garnett on Timberwolves: “It’s a s— storm up there”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018
Kevin Garnett was as bad-ass, as vocal, as hard on teammates in practice as any player ever to lace them up in the NBA. Garnett went all-out all the time and expected the same from his teammates — and if they didn’t live up to his standards they heard about it in profanity-heavy tirades.

And KG thinks Jimmy Butler‘s practice tantrum from Tuesday crossed a line he would not have. It’s not just that Butler requested a trade (something KG never did) or what Butler said, but how the entire soap opera is playing out in public.

Garnett, the future Hall of Famer, spoke with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“You don’t think that I went crazy sometimes? Man, I was a damn Tasmanian devil,” Garnett told The Athletic in a phone interview. “I would say s— at (Kevin) McHale. I would say s— at Flip (Saunders). But it was all to motivate all of us. We had a big game against Chicago and I’m just raising the level to what I’m expecting the next day to be like.

“What’s really the s— storm is that can’t nobody keep s— in practice,” Garnett said. “What goes on in practice should always stay in practice. And what goes on between two conglomerates as businesses should always stay (private). Everything is so god damn public now…

“I never requested a trade because I viewed ‘Sota as mine,” Garnett said. “I built this house. I’m not leaving this god damn house. You can get the f— up out of here. You don’t like it, then leave.”

To be fair, Butler said all summer long he told team president/coach Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden that he didn’t see a future in Minnesota and did not plan to re-sign next summer. Thibodeau did not act on that, likely both because he wanted to win now and because he thought that playing together and winning would solve the team’s problems. So, Butler made his demands crystal clear and took his fight to get traded public.

Then he took it to practice, in a tirade clearly designed to put pressure on the organization to make a trade — you think it was a coincidence the day Butler returned to practice and went off very publicly was the day ESPN’s Rachel Nichols was scheduled to be in Minnesota to interview players?

What’s left now is a dumpster fire in Minnesota. Thibodeau pulled out of a trade with Miami last minute, but at this point the offers for Butler are not going to get better. Miami has made its move and that’s the only team Minnesota has had any real traction with so far according to reports. The market for Butler has cooled and teams find the Thibodeau/Layden team difficult to deal with. Butler is not about to miss any game checks is a competitor and will be there when the regular season starts next week, but awkward would understate the situation.

And it will remain a s— storm until owner Glen Taylor steps up and gets a trade done. Garnett had his own issues with Taylor — that’s why he’s not part of the organization in some role now, and why his number has yet to be retired by the team — so don’t expect KG to rally to the owner’s defense. But ending this is all on Taylor now.

 

Another guard down: Spurs’ Derrick White out indefinitely with plantar fascia tear

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018
San Antonio just cannot catch a break.

This summer Tony Parker left for Charlotte, but that was okay because Dejounte Murray had taken the point guard job from him last season and made strides over the summer, he was ready to lead the team now. Then Murray tore his ACL and is out for the season. That made Derrick White the starting point guard, until…

Gregg Popovich announced Friday that White will be out with a heel injury, although it is worse than that, it’s a left plantar fascia tear (a rip of the connective tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot). This is a non-surgical injury. Popovich said that White would be out 6-8 weeks, which is when he may be able to return to the court, although it can often take up to 12 weeks to get back to pre-injury form.

This is the latest in a rash of injuries to hit the Spurs’ backcourt. From Jeff McDonald at the San Antonio Express-News.

Over the last three exhibition games, the Spurs have seen each of their past three first-round draft picks succumb to injury, all of them guards. First it was Lonnie Walker IV, who tore meniscus in his right knee in a win over Detroit on Oct. 5, then Murray and now White.

“That’s three of our youngest, most talented, fastest kids,” coach Gregg Popovich said after another short-handed shootaround Friday morning at Orlando’s Amway Center. “We’ll have to deal with it.”

Bryn Forbes will now be the starting point guard, with Patty Mills getting a lot of time off the bench.

However, this preseason the Spurs have largely run the offense through DeMar DeRozan when the starters have been out on the court, DeRozan likely will take on more of the load now.

Still, this is a more significant setback for the Spurs than some fans realize. Murray was second-team NBA All-Defense last season and the Spurs were high on the improvements to his offensive game, they thought he was ready to make a leap. White had shown a lot of promise in Summer League and was seen as more of a quality guy off the bench, but the Spurs have a way of making those guys stand out… and now he’s out. Forbes is more score first (as is Mills) and Popovich doesn’t have Manu Ginobili to fall back on to run the offense anymore.

This is a lot of setbacks for the Spurs. Is this the season the playoff streak (21 years and counting) ends?

Anthony Davis: “It’s just about winning for me, being the most dominant player in the league”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018
1 Comment

Anthony Davis is a top three player in the NBA — and he would be the first to tell you that ranking is too low.

Most people (myself included) would have Kevin Durant and LeBron James ahead of Davis on the list. Why? Because they have done it longer, and their otherworldly gifts and work have lifted their teams to titles. Davis is elite on both ends, but his team has made the playoffs just twice in the past six seasons (something not wholly, or mostly, his fault) and last season was the first time Davis and his Pelicans made it out of the first round of the playoffs.

Davis is tired of waiting around to win and to be the best player — he wants his time to be now, he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

Two big topics came up in the interview, let’s get to the one most of you readers care about first.

There are 29 teams preparing themselves for if the Pelicans make Davis available via a trade, and after that when he would become a free agent (the summer of 2020). This summer, Davis switched agents to Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, which sparked a lot of rumors. Davis went to the expected place of “I ignore all that stuff” when asked about it.

“I think that’s a big part. Winning definitely helps everything, helps with your legacy, helps [you] be on the top of the list. But going to the playoffs every three years doesn’t help my case. At this point, it’s just about winning for me, being the most dominant player in the league, and whenever that time comes, I have a great team behind me that advise me on some decisions but my focus is on this year…

“You hear it everywhere, it’s funny, how did [the Lakers rumors] even happen? How does that correlate? You know, in my head, I don’t pay attention to it, I keep going back to it but it’s the truth, I look at what I have now and what I can do now and that’s helping my team win. You can’t listen to what somebody else is saying, all the white noise, ‘AD’s going here, AD’s going here,’ — AD’s playing for the Pelicans this year… the rest will take care of itself.”

How did the Lakers’ rumor start? You hired LeBron’s agent. Even before that, right now the Lakers are big game hunting, so their name is going to come up with every free agent superstar, even if it’s not going to happen (*cough, Kevin Durant, cough*).

What I’ve heard from sources is the Pelicans are not trading Davis anytime soon, they are going all in to win with Davis this season and then, next summer, will slap the five-year, $230 million designated player veteran extension in front of him and dare him to say no. You don’t switch agents to Rich Paul if the plan is to automatically sign whatever is put in front of you, but that is A LOT of money to walk away from, and we shouldn’t just assume Davis will. It’s more than $30 million more than Davis can make if he forces a trade to another team and they re-sign him at the max, and if in 2020 he jumps teams as a free agent he leaves $84 million guaranteed on the table. Again, that’s a lot of money, even for rich NBA players. The Pelicans are right not to move to trade him unless next summer Davis says he will not re-sign with them and to trade him while they can. So hit pause on your trade machine efforts for now.

The other key thing out of this interview: Davis wants to be seen as the NBA’s best player. Today.

“Honestly, I see myself as the best player in the league, most dominant player in the league. I just think it’s time for that step, you only get a short window, I don’t want that window to close so I think my time is now.”

Um… LeBron and KD?

“Those two are great players, I bring something unique to the table. My game is different from both of those guys, both ends of the floor. MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate so that’s why I feel like my name should be at the top of the list.”

Maybe he should be. He’s my prediction for MVP this season. He’s right there.

But ultimately, winning is part of the equation. Davis knows that, and he thirsts to win. Which makes the entire first part of this conversation more intriguing.