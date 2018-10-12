Rumor: Anthony Davis considering Pelicans, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers and Knicks

Asked about his future with the Pelicans, Anthony Davis said he’s focused on the upcoming season. I believe he’s sincere in his oft-stated stance: His preference is to win in New Orleans.

But what if Davis eventually feels he must choose between winning and the Pelicans? It’d be naïve to believe he hasn’t at least considered the possibilities.

Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports:

A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Give or take, these are the same teams that come up any time a star is in a small market – his incumbent team, the big-market teams and the best rising teams that still have significant salary-cap flexibility.

So, maybe Sheridan’s source is just supposing. But there’s also a reason these are the teams that always come up: They’re generally the most appealing. (A corollary: They’re also believable as the most appealing, so they can be useful for leverage, too.)

If Davis is at least assessing options, it matters who’s recruiting him and which teams have access to him through his agent (cough, Lakers, cough). Those small interactions can add up over time.

Of course, the Pelicans get the most direct access to him. He’s locked up for two more seasons, and if all goes well, he’ll stay in New Orleans longer on a super-max extension.

But the Pelicans will face threats from teams trying to poach him. Maybe the most serious suitors are beginning to crystalize.