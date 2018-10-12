Report: Plugged-in former NBA GM says ‘no way in hell’ Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo once said he wants to play for the Bucks forever. When rumors swirled about his future in Milwaukee, he tweeted loyalty was in his DNA.
But he’s a superstar in a small market, so…
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:
Maybe this former general manager has specific insight into Antetokounmpo. That possibility is what makes this intriguing.
But maybe the former GM is just supposing based on precedent. Many stars leave places like Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo is himself – not prior players. Few stars would have said they could never see themselves playing for Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo did.
It’s also easy to look at the Bucks’ underwhelming record on the court. They haven’t won a playoff series in 17 years, including Antetokounmpo’s five seasons. Even Antetokounmpo said a player’s loyalty should be subject to his team positioning him to be great and win.
But Milwaukee appears to be on the right track. Antetokounmpo is locked up for three more years, and after that, he’ll probably be eligible for a super-max deal he can get from only the Bucks. They have plenty of time to prove they can win bigger with him.
So, I’m not nearly ready to predict Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee. Still, it’d be foolish to ignore the potential warning signs.