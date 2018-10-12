Via Twitter

Kings’ official Twitter censored score on video highlight clip

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
The Sacramento Kings were blown out at home Thursday night in a preseason game at home against the Jazz (the two teams face each other to start the season, too).

I mean BLOWN OUT. Destroyed. Crushed. Taken out like guests at the Red Wedding. It was 39-10 after one quarter, and the Jazz went on to win by 39. It’s just preseason, but damn.

When the Kings’ official Twitter account was looking for highlights to show — like this nifty little drive, draw the contact, get the and-1 from De'Aaron Fox — they decided to censor the score.

They got creative with it as the night went on.

Well played.

Unfortunately, the Kings’ social media team may need to get very creative with this over the course of the season.

Pat Riley denies dropping “MFer” on Tom Thibodeau during trade talks

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
When the report came out that a frustrated Pat Riley called Tom Thibodeau a “m—– f—–“ and hung up on him when Thibs tried to change the terms of a Jimmy Butler trade that Miami thought was all but done, it sparked a little debate around the league. Would Riley really say that? It’s a great sensationalized story, and you can be sure Riley was frustrated and said a few choice words behind closed doors, but to Thibodeau? People close to Riley said that’s not really his style.

Friday, the Heat released a statement with Riley denying he used the phrase.

The Ainge reference is to him telling Ainge, through the media, to “STFU” about LeBron James complaining about the hard fouls he took as a member of the Heat.

This is out of character, the Heat don’t often comment on rumored trade talks. It could be Riley trying to keep things cool with Thibodeau, because he wants to keep the Butler trade talks going. Interesting side note: Riley’s statement is the first time the Heat have officially acknowledged trade talks with the Timberwolves about Butler.

Five Warriors teammates on Team USA next summer? Klay Thompson calls it “awesome”

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Next summer, the elite of the NBA will once again take over the USA Basketball mantel from some scrappy G-Leaguers — thanks again for that, FIBA! — and 12 of the NBA’s best will represent the United States in the World Cup, played in China. That tournament is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

How many Warriors will be on that team? Besides Steve Kerr as an assistant coach.

While the team isn’t set and a lot of factors will play into this (including injuries and contract situations), there could be five: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins. Thompson is down with that, as he told Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“That would be awesome,” Thompson told ESPN. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the history of the NBA, so that would be awesome. It gets me excited just thinking about it.”

“I hadn’t thought about it, to be honest,” Curry said of the possibility of having five Warriors playing for Team USA. “I’m worried about these nine months that we got till June. Obviously, if that’s the way it shapes out, that would be amazing.

Sure, by next August when the World Championships take place Cousins almost certainly will not be with Golden State and the Warriors aren’t convinced Durant will be either, but there is still a bond.

Kevin Durant has two Olympic gold medals (2012 and 2016), whole Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and Klay Thompson each have one (2016).

Curry is expected to play in 2020 if healthy because he wants to add a gold medal to his resume, to go with his two World Cup golds. Although he joked that Kerr being the coach meant he didn’t want to go anymore.

“That decision really ruined my chances of playing,” Curry said sarcastically. “I don’t want to see Coach [Kerr] more than I have to. Coach Popovich should have known that before he hired Steve that nobody wants to play for Steve. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Report: Celtics won’t extend contract of Terry Rozier, who’s seeking starting spot and about $20 million annual salary

By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Despite his personal ambitions, Celtics point guard Terry Rozier is willing to accept his backup role and play behind Kyrie Irving.

For a season.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

The Celtics and point guard Terry Rozier will not come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline, two league sources told the Globe.

According to one source, Rozier is determined to become a starting point guard in the NBA, and next summer will seek the minutes and money of a starter, perhaps in the $20 million-per-season range.

The big question now has been building for a while: Will Boston trade him? (A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss this and all things Boston in the latest PBT Podcast.)

It’s time to go deeper than the Danny Ainge-will-never-deal-Rozier jokes and seriously consider the possibility.

The Celtics still hold the cards. Rozier is under contract this season, and he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer.

But their team-control clock is ticking. Another team could offer him a large offer sheet Boston doesn’t want to match with luxury-tax bills looming. If Rozier takes the qualifying offer, he’d become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. And though Rozier has been a good soldier so far, he could chafe at spending yet another season as a backup in 2019-20, causing problems even before his unrestricted free agency.

Irving has pledged to re-sign next summer, and though that’s non-binding, it’s a safe bet. Rozier’s value as insurance for Irving leaving has dropped to practically nil.

Rozier will help on the court this season. He’d be a tremendous value on the qualifying offer next season. It’s possible the Celtics take that year or two of cheap production then let him walk.

But between now and the February trade deadline is the window to get peak value for him. The Suns might be desperate for a point guard, and plenty of other teams should be interested. Marcus Smart could play the position more off Boston’s bench.

It’s no surprise Rozier and the Celtics didn’t agree to an extension. They were too far apart in goals. But now that they’ll definitely let Monday’s extension deadline pass without a deal, it’s time for both sides to look more closely toward the eventuality of Rozier leaving Boston.

Hawks’ John Collins to miss start of season due to ankle soreness, procedure

By Kurt HelinOct 12, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
John Collins is poised to break out. While fans were focused on the Hawks’ Trae Young during Summer League, John Collins looked every bit Atlanta’s future All-Star. Collins averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game shooting 57.6 percent last NBA season, then unleashed in Summer League he averaged 24 points and 8 boards a game in Vegas. Players who get regular NBA run as rookies should crush their second season of Summer League, and Collins did that and then some. (Side note, it’s a real concern when second-year players don’t crush it.)

However, to break out Collins has to get healthy.

Collins will miss the start of the NBA season due to inflammation and soreness in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. Here’s the official press release wording.

Forward/center John Collins underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Oct. 2, which revealed mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. He underwent a non-surgical procedure on Monday, Oct. 8 and will be re-evaluated on Oct. 22. 

That doesn’t mean he will be back on the 22nd, just that’s when doctors will look at him again. The procedure was an injection, according to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Hawks open the season with three road games all before Oct. 22, then come to Atlanta for their home opener Oct. 24 against Dallas.