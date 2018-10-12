Hawks’ John Collins to miss start of season due to ankle soreness, procedure

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Collins is poised to break out. While fans were focused on the Hawks’ Trae Young during Summer League, John Collins looked every bit Atlanta’s future All-Star. Collins averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game shooting 57.6 percent last NBA season, then unleashed in Summer League he averaged 24 points and 8 boards a game in Vegas. Players who get regular NBA run as rookies should crush their second season of Summer League, and Collins did that and then some. (Side note, it’s a real concern when second-year players don’t crush it.)

However, to break out Collins has to get healthy.

Collins will miss the start of the NBA season due to inflammation and soreness in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. Here’s the official press release wording.

Forward/center John Collins underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Oct. 2, which revealed mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. He underwent a non-surgical procedure on Monday, Oct. 8 and will be re-evaluated on Oct. 22.

That doesn’t mean he will be back on the 22nd, just that’s when doctors will look at him again. The procedure was an injection, according to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Hawks open the season with three road games all before Oct. 22, then come to Atlanta for their home opener Oct. 24 against Dallas.