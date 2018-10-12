Dirk Nowitzki to miss start of Mavericks season

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki‘s debut in his record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks won’t be in the opener.
Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday the 40-year-old Nowitzki will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April. The Mavericks open the season Wednesday in Phoenix.
Nowitzki said he had a setback when he started playing again about a week before training camp. He hasn’t practiced in the preseason. The surgery just before the end of last season was to remove bone spurs.
Carlisle said the 13-time All-Star was doing better but hasn’t done any significant work on the court.
We knew the two sides were close to a deal, the only questions were going to be the price and years.
They found the sweet spot: Justise Winslow has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Miami Heat, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by other sources.
The third year of this deal is a team option.
This move makes it difficult to include Winslow in any trades, but that did not seem to be on the table anyway with the Timberwolves preferring Josh Richardson in any deal.
Winslow brings versatility, he’s really a forward but back in 2016 was closing games as the team’s center, while last season he was playing backup point guard. He is a strong defender, however, he has never been consistent on offense nor lived up to his potential. He averaged 7.8 points per game in nearly 25 minutes a night last season, and he shot 38 percent from three.
Winslow is a solid rotation player for the Heat, and this contract gives him a chance to reach all that potential and get a bigger payday down the line. Not that $39 million is all that bad.
Asked about his future with the Pelicans, Anthony Davis said he’s focused on the upcoming season. I believe he’s sincere in his oft-stated stance: His preference is to win in New Orleans.
But what if Davis eventually feels he must choose between winning and the Pelicans? It’d be naïve to believe he hasn’t at least considered the possibilities.
Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports:
A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Give or take, these are the same teams that come up any time a star is in a small market – his incumbent team, the big-market teams and the best rising teams that still have significant salary-cap flexibility.
So, maybe Sheridan’s source is just supposing. But there’s also a reason these are the teams that always come up: They’re generally the most appealing. (A corollary: They’re also believable as the most appealing, so they can be useful for leverage, too.)
If Davis is at least assessing options, it matters who’s recruiting him and which teams have access to him through his agent (cough, Lakers, cough). Those small interactions can add up over time.
Of course, the Pelicans get the most direct access to him. He’s locked up for two more seasons, and if all goes well, he’ll stay in New Orleans longer on a super-max extension.
But the Pelicans will face threats from teams trying to poach him. Maybe the most serious suitors are beginning to crystalize.
Jimmy Butler is doing everything he can to get traded out of Minnesota — including turning a team practice into a train wreck and yelling at players and the GM — while trying to spin it as some combination of competitiveness and leadership. We could talk about how real leaders like LeBron James or Tim Duncan would work to build up young talents like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins rather than tear them down, but that’s another discussion. Butler wants out and is doing whatever he can go get traded.
Paul George — who has been the guy trying to get traded, he forced his way out of Indiana — has Butler’s back. Here is what George told Royce Young of ESPN.
“Jimmy has a very valid point,” George said. “I’m on Jimmy’s side. It’s not coming from a place where he’s going against an organization…
“Jimmy’s a guy, his whole career, he made it into the league off work, off him having to grind and scratch and claw to get to where he’s at,” George said. “And then he sees the potential he has around him and he just wants guys to match that because if guys are skilled and have that ‘it’ like KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) has, like Andrew Wiggins has, they have that ‘it’ that a lot of guys don’t have, now they just have to match it with what Jimmy’s bringing to the table. I’m all for what Jimmy is trying to do over there.”
A player has another player’s back. Shocking. Also, remember Butler and George were teammates at the 2016 Rio Olympics, they know each other well.
Butler is frustrated with Towns and Wiggins — and with Wiggins in particular, everyone gets that. The whole league is down on him, Wiggins seems to regress each season and does not show a real passion for the game. But Towns? The guy who averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds a game shooting 54 percent overall and better than 40 percent from three? Butler doesn’t want to play with this guy?
Which gets back to my point from the first paragraph — if Butler wants to prove he’s a leader, working hard for a trade not how he shows it. Maybe there is something more here, because if it’s about KAT and Wiggins than Butler has to take on some of the blame. Berating guys at practice is not leadership, it is not how to motivate every player to pull the same direction on the rope. Even Kobe figured that out, despite his hard-driving style. Does Towns take it far too easy on the defensive end? Yes. His game has plenty of room to improve — and he still made All-NBA Third Team. Butler can win with this guy, but it’s going to take real leadership to show him how to win, and so far Butler has not done that well enough. Neither has Thibodeau. That’s as much on them as KAT.
When the report came out that a frustrated Pat Riley called Tom Thibodeau a “m—– f—–“ and hung up on him when Thibs tried to change the terms of a Jimmy Butler trade that Miami thought was all but done, it sparked a little debate around the league. Would Riley really say that? It’s a great sensationalized story, and you can be sure Riley was frustrated and said a few choice words behind closed doors, but to Thibodeau? People close to Riley said that’s not really his style.
Friday, the Heat released a statement with Riley denying he used the phrase.
The Ainge reference is to him telling Ainge, through the media, to “STFU” about LeBron James complaining about the hard fouls he took as a member of the Heat.
This is out of character, the Heat don’t often comment on rumored trade talks. It could be Riley trying to keep things cool with Thibodeau, because he wants to keep the Butler trade talks going. Interesting side note: Riley’s statement is the first time the Heat have officially acknowledged trade talks with the Timberwolves about Butler.