Watch Jrue Holiday throw no-look backward pass to Anthony Davis for the dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Something not a lot of fans realize: The New Orleans Pelicans played at the fastest pace in the NBA last season. Faster than the Warriors, the Lakers, all of them. The Pelicans love to run.

Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are amazing in transition. That leads to plays like this:

I expect another monster season from Davis (he’s my MVP prediction), and with that are going to come a lot of highlight plays. This season, with the Pelicans on national television some, more people will be watching.

The GMs from 29 other teams will be watching, too, and wondering “what if?”