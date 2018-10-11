Warriors sign Deyonta Davis to provide short-term big man depth

DeMarcus Cousins is making progress, played some full-court 2-on-2 on Thursday and is moving well. That doesn’t mean Cousins will be back on the court anytime soon, the Warriors are still going to take it very slowly with him.
Which means they are still looking for some big man depth in the short term, which is why they signed it Deyonta Davis Thursday.
This is an Exhibit 10 contract, which means Davis will almost certainly not make the team but does get a $50,000 bonus if he then goes to the Warriors’ G-League team. Golden State also could convert Davis’ contract to a two-way deal. Either way, it’s just some big man insurance in the pipeline. Right now the Warriors can run out Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, Draymond Green, or Kevon Looney as the big in the middle, and that likely is enough. Davis provides a little more cushion.
Cherry will sign in the G-League.
MONTREAL (AP) — A Quebec group wants to bring an NBA team to Montreal even though the league has no current plans to expand.
The business group is led by former federal cabinet minister and senator Michael Fortier. He said Wednesday he has spoken with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, adding that his group has “taken the decision to prepare for when expansion does take place.” The group has been meeting with potential Canadian and foreign investors.
Fortier estimated a franchise would cost $1.5 billion to $2 billion, but no public funding would be required. He says Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson is open to an NBA team playing at the NHL club’s Bell Centre.
The favorite for an NBA expansion team is Seattle, which lost the SuperSonics to Oklahoma City in 2008.
Something not a lot of fans realize: The New Orleans Pelicans played at the fastest pace in the NBA last season. Faster than the Warriors, the Lakers, all of them. The Pelicans love to run.
Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are amazing in transition. That leads to plays like this:
I expect another monster season from Davis (he’s my MVP prediction), and with that are going to come a lot of highlight plays. This season, with the Pelicans on national television some, more people will be watching.
The GMs from 29 other teams will be watching, too, and wondering “what if?”
This is a fascinating rookie class in the NBA and the winner of the Rookie of the Year race could come from anywhere.
Last season, it was former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons winning the award, with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell a fast-closing second. It wouldn’t a shock if the No. 1 pick wins out again this year and Deandre Ayton wins the award for the Suns. But the other guys at the top of the draft board — Luka Doncic, Trae Young, among others — will be in position. Farther down the draft board, as Mitchell was last year, keep an eye on Wendell Carter Jr. of the Bulls and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Clippers.
I talk about all of it in this latest PBT Extra and make my ROY prediction.
Kevin Durant could have earned more money the next two seasons by signing a 2+1 contract. Instead, he re-signed with the Warriors on another 1+1 deal. Why? The simplest answer: He values becoming a free agent next summer. For what it’s worth, Durant says he’s taking it “year by year.”
This has set off a deluge of speculation about Durant leaving Golden State, specifically for the Knicks.
The Warriors are pervious to it.
Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:
I’ve talked to people in the franchise about this. Not for this piece but just through various conversations. Some I’ve sought out, some have sought out me. All of them have the same kind of undercurrent: we hope he stays, but wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves.
The same franchise that was willing to dump everything to get him is now unofficially bracing for his departure. There is a vibe. There is a sense of “this is possible so let’s be mentally ready.” Of course, that makes sense. Who wants to get their hopes up to be crushed? But the hunches and guesses that Durant might leave seem stronger now than they’ve ever been.
I appreciate Thompson’s reporting. It’s helpful that he explains what he knows and contextualizes it. Don’t turn it into something bigger than it is. But it’s still information worth knowing.
I think he’s onto something with the mental-self-preservation theory. Remember, some Warriors employees were unsure of Durant re-signing last summer even though he pledged to months before.
But it’s also possible people within the organization have seen not-publicly reported signs that point to Durant leaving. They’re positioned to know more, and that possibility makes this so intriguing.