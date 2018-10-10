Report: Suns apply for disabled-player exception for Darrell Arthur

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns need a starting-caliber point guard. It was the simplest flaw of their offseason. That void might have cost Ryan McDonough his job.

But the Suns have limited ability to get a point guard without thinning another part of their roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Phoenix Suns have applied for a disabled player exception with the NBA for Darrell Arthur. Arthur was acquired in trade with Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2018

If granted, the disabled-player exception would be worth $3,732,456. Phoenix could use it to sign a free agent or trade for a player on an expiring contract.

Will the DPE be granted? An NBA-appointed doctor would have to rule Arthur is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. That’d be a major injury, and it’s unclear what ails Arthur.

The 30-year-old Arthur didn’t contribute much to the Nuggets last season. Perhaps, Phoenix preferred the salary-cap flexibility and insurance payouts all along when trading for him.