Report: Joel Embiid signs massive new shoe deal with Under Armour

Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry are together.

At least they are now the two most prominent faces of Under Armour’s push into the NBA. Embiid had worn Adidas through the first years of his career (four years total, but just two on the court). Although he showed up to Sixers training camp this season wearing Under Armour and said he was in negotiations with them.

What Embiid had said he wanted was a signature shoe, something not many players — and particularly not many big men — are offered. Eventually, Under Armour must have offered it — plus wads and wads of cash, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

76ers star Joel Embiid has signed a multiyear endorsement contract with Under Armour, a deal making him highest paid big man on shoe deal, per sources. Embiid had been with Adidas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2018

Embiid and Curry, two elite players with great brands who know how to market themselves, are now the face of Under Armour.

The NBA shoe marketplace has gotten crowded in recent years, with Under Armour making moves and now Puma returning with a big splash signing DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Rozier, and a few rookies. Nike is still the dominant force and Adidas is trying to expand its market, but with more competitors it’s going to get more expensive for the companies to keep a hold on the most marketable talent.