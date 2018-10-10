Report: Jimmy Butler led Timberwolves third-stringers to scrimmage victory over starters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler‘s first practice back with the Timberwolves has already become the stuff of legend.

Adding to it…

Amin Elhassan on ESPN:

I heard that he took the third-stringers, and he beat the starters.

You think Butler wanted to show up Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in particular?

Butler is on a far higher competitive level than Minnesota highly paid young starters, and I think it bothers Butler how much harder he has had to grind for his success. And it probably bothers Towns and Wiggins how hard Butler is on them. And on and on…

It could be a long year for the Timberwolves if they don’t trade Butler. But he still has the juice to help teams. Those seem like the implicit messages behind Butler’s practice performance today.

By the way, this scrimmage result is definitely a great Butler story, but it might not be all about him. It could be a Derrick Rose–Tyus Jones story, too.