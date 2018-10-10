Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Report: Jimmy Butler arrived late to Timberwolves practice, left early

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler dominated the Timberwolves’ practice today — physically, emotionally, competitively. He admonished Tom Thibodeau, Scott Layden, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins while excelling on the court. Butler even led Minnesota’s third-stringers to a win over the starters.

It was a tour de force, and the more details that emerge, the greater the legend grows.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Butler showed up to practice late and just subbed himself into the scrimmage on the third team to go against the starting group, league sources said.

Screaming from the top of his lungs, Butler uttered taunts at his teammates such as “They ain’t [expletive]!” and “They soft!”, league sources said. Most of the players knew the invectives were directed at Towns and Wiggins, league sources said.

At one point, Butler found himself guarding Towns in the post and when the big man received the entry pass, Butler yelled, “He can’t do [expletive] against me!” and Towns ended up kicking the ball out, league sources said.

Neither Towns nor Wiggins confronted Butler at any point, league sources said

When practice concluded, Butler stormed out of the facility without stretching with the rest of his teammates, league sources said. However, before he departed, Wiggins gave him a hand dap, league sources said.

Towns then huddled the players up with a message centered on everyone keeping their emotions in check, league sources said. But according to some of the players, the message was empty.

ESPN:

Butler, via ESPN:

“Am I being tough on him? Yeah, that’s who am I,” he said. “I’m not the most talented player on the team. Who is the most talented player on our team — KAT. Who is the most god-gifted player on our team — Wiggs. Who plays the hardest? Me! I play hard. I put my body (on the line) every day in practice, every day in games. That’s my passion. Everybody leads in different ways. That’s how I show I’m here for you.”

Towns getting punked then trying to lead with a message of handling emotions is everything that bothers Butler.

Butler wants his younger teammates to match his intensity. He’s right: Towns is more talented. Wiggins has more natural tools. Imagine if they even neared Butler’s fire.

Butler worked his way to the top the hard way. I’m sure he resents his teammates not following his example, but he knows only one way to lead.

It might not always be emotional as it was today. Arriving late, putting on that type of show then leaving early is an all-time practice move.

But if Butler remains in Minnesota, expect more of the same sentiment behind his actions.

Kevin Durant denies LeBron James recruiting him to Lakers last summer

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
LeBron James reportedly texted Kevin Durant last summer about teaming up on the Lakers.

LeBron already put out word denying that, and now Durant is doing the same.

Durant, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“Hell no.”

“That was all false. All false. 100 percent false,” Durant told Bay Area News Group. “He didn’t talk about none of that stuff.”

LeBron doesn’t want to be seen as having failed in his recruitment, so that could explain his denial. Another potential explanation: It’s the truth.

That could apply to Durant, too. It might be that simple.

A more fun theory: Durant will consider the Lakers in free agency next year, and he wants to deemphasize already turning them down once.

Report: Jimmy Butler told Timberwolves to trade him by Friday

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler reiterated his trade request Monday.

He also apparently set a deadline for Minnesota to move him.

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Or else what?

He’ll request another trade? He’ll leak more undermining information? He’ll further disrupt practice flow?

Butler has only so much leverage. He can exert whatever pressure he can, but sitting out games could come with dire consequences. Unless he pleads injury, Minnesota holds the cards for now.

Of course, the clock is ticking. Butler can become a free agent and leave next summer, which the Timberwolves are keenly aware of. But it’s hard to see how Friday, not the February trade deadline, is the real deadline

Report: Jimmy Butler led Timberwolves third-stringers to scrimmage victory over starters

By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler‘s first practice back with the Timberwolves has already become the stuff of legend.

Adding to it…

Amin Elhassan on ESPN:

I heard that he took the third-stringers, and he beat the starters.

You think Butler wanted to show up Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in particular?

Butler is on a far higher competitive level than Minnesota highly paid young starters, and I think it bothers Butler how much harder he has had to grind for his success. And it probably bothers Towns and Wiggins how hard Butler is on them. And on and on…

It could be a long year for the Timberwolves if they don’t trade Butler. But he still has the juice to help teams. Those seem like the implicit messages behind Butler’s practice performance today.

By the way, this scrimmage result is definitely a great Butler story, but it might not be all about him. It could be a Derrick RoseTyus Jones story, too.

Report: Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota practice, yells ‘you need me to win’ at GM

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Tom Thibodeau has been slow to pull the trigger (and keeps going Lucy and pulling the football on other teams) on a Jimmy Butler trade because he wanted Butler back in practice and with the team.

Be careful what you wish for.

Thibodeau got his heart’s desire on Wednesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN — and he got the full Butler with it.

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ practice on Wednesday, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office executives, league sources told ESPN.

Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting president/coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, league sources said. He had not practiced with the team so far this season after requesting a trade three weeks ago…

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to Layden and screamed: “You f—ing need me. You can’t win without me.” Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless.

What did they expect, Butler to come in and play nice?

Here’s our live look in at Minnesota’s practice:

Here an update on the trade situation: Talks between the Timberwolves and Heat broke down over the weekend — because Miami felt Minnesota altered the deal, of course, that may just be part of a lot of different, competing agendas in the front office. In the wake of Miami taking a step back, Minnesota reached out to Houston again asking for Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker and were shot down fast (Houston does not want to put Tucker in a trade). Miami is still the most likely destination, but it will require owner Glen Taylor stepping up.

Butler isn’t going to miss game checks, he’s going to practice and play from here on out, but that might be worse for team chemistry than just trading him. Which was probably part of Butler’s goal (that and he is frustrated the deal isn’t done, even though the timing of his declaration, Sept. 18 right before camps opened, screwed Minnesota over).

The entire situation is a mess and in constant flux. Welcome to a new season of Timberwolves basketball.

 