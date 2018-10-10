Associated Press

No, James Harden did not travel on behind-the-back move and shot

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

What was NBA Twitter obsessing about Wednesday? Well, besides whatever the heck Minnesota thinks it’s doing with the Jimmy Butler trade disaster.

This was the topic of the day:

That clip brought out the armies of people who say “when I played JV high school ball in 1994, that would have been called a travel.” Those people also think everything was better in the ’90s, conveniently glossing over the OJ Simpson trial, the Backstreet Boys, Furbies, the Spice Girls, “Dharma & Greg”, NSYNC, and the fact “Forest Gump” won an Oscar. That was a horrid cultural decade. However, those people are right about one thing: At that level at that time it was a travel.

Now welcome to 2018: The NBA not called that a travel for a long, long time.

To be more clear: What James Harden did was not a travel.

The NBA rule is, simplified, “gather and two steps.” Meaning one step if it is while the player is gathering the ball, plus two more. For a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, he can begin that process outside the three-point line and dunk. And it’s legal, no travel.

Nobody, however, pushes the boundary like Harden. He has mastered the grey area of “the gather” to give him more leeway than anyone. However, it’s legal, and what Harden did with that three is no different than a lot of his drives to the rim, other than this time the gather was behind his back.

Don’t take my word for it: From the NBA Official account.

Can we all just move on now?

Rockets’ Zhou Qi hurts knee in exhibition game vs. Shanghai

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Houston’s Zhou Qi played only three minutes Tuesday night before the 7-foot-1 center from China sprained his left knee against the Shanghai Sharks.

Qi, the Rockets’ second-round pick in 2016 who played in 18 games last season, was playing in his first preseason game.

He bent over to pick up a loose ball in the lane in the second quarter when Shanghai’s Luis Scola crashed into his left knee, bending it sideways. The 22-year-old Qi immediately grimaced in pain and grabbed for the knee.

He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said before the game Qi was expected to see plenty of playing time against Yao Ming’s former team.

The Rockets went on to beat the Sharks (Yao Ming’s old team) 121-86 behind 37 points from James Harden and the team hitting 28 threes.

It was one of 13 preseason games this year where NBA teams host international clubs. The other international teams include the Beijing Ducks, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Sydney Kings and Perth Wildcats.

In addition, the Mavericks and 76ers played two exhibition games against each other in China this preseason.

 

Jimmy Butler update: Minnesota wanted Gordon, Tucker from Houston and were shot down

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

The short update:

The Jimmy Butler trade situation is still a cluster$*&@.

The longer update, this is where we are as of Wednesday morning/afternoon:

After talks between the Timberwolves and Heat broke down over the weekend — because Miami felt Minnesota altered the deal, moving the goalposts again, although that may just be part of a lot of different, competing agendas in the front office — Minnesota reached out and tried to spark a deal with Houston again, reports Stefano Fusaro of ESPN.

I have heard from people around the league that Tucker is not available in the deal, Houston knows it lost a lot of defense this off-season (Trevor Ariza, Luc Mbah a Moute) and doesn’t feel it can give more away, even in a Butler trade (Butler absolutely would help their wing defense). Miami still would like to continue talks, they don’t have the cap space next summer to land a max player so a trade like this is their only option. That said, sources say other teams feel Thibodeau doesn’t have his heart in making a trade and that is the real coare problem — Thibs wants to get the band back together and win games, and owner Glen Taylor isn’t coming in strong enough to force a deal to get done.

All of which means things are slowly moving toward the awkward reunion of Butler coming back to the Timberwolves for regular season games (he’s not going to miss those game checks). From Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Barring a change in the dwindling trade market between now and the season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 17, the Timberwolves are making preparations to start the season with Butler on the roster, league sources said…

But the chaotic nature of the talks in general have resulted in the market cooling for the moment. That can all change with one phone call, but the Timberwolves are moving forward as if there will be no deal before the start of the season. Thibodeau has started reaching out to players on the team to prepare them for the prospects of a deal taking place during the season, not before, sources said.

Remember, Karl-Anthony Towns wouldn’t sign his max contract extension until the Butler situation was resolved, and when the Butler trade request first leaked Andrew Wiggins‘ brother sent out a celebratory Tweet. This has been the most dysfunctional locker room in the NBA, and the dynamic will be even worse now.

It could be a negotiating ploy by Minnesota to say they plan to enter the season with Butler, but with teams feeling they can’t get a deal done with Minnesota until the price comes down, Butler back in a Timberwolves uniform may be the reality starting next week.

Watch James Harden go off for 37, Rockets nail 28 threes in preseason win

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s just a preseason game.

A preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, an international team out of a league known for playing defense with all the movement and intensity of traffic cones.

Still… James Harden dropped 37 points in 30 minutes, putting on a show, and the Rockets as a team knocked down 28 threes. That’s a franchise record (with an asterisk because read the first two paragraphs).

Harden looked ready for the MVP race again his 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting, which included nine threes. Harden also had nine assists and five boards in the contest.

As for the Rockets from three, it was a Mike D’Antoni dream game. Houston was 28-of-66 from three, or 42.4 percent.

 

 

NBA awards predictions: Defensive Player of Year, Coach of Year, Sixth Man

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s that time of year — prediction time. While we understand that making NBA preseason awards predictions is the equivalent of nailing Jell-O to a tree, but we soldier ahead in the face of futility anyway. Because that’s what we do.

Monday we made our picks for MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Now we move on to the defensive player, coach, and sixth man awards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers). He came close last season (missing those final eight games while Rudy Gobert was on a tear hurt) but this season he is fully healthy and if he plays more than 63 games (*knocks on wood*) he can win this award. Beyond that, with Markelle Fultz in the starting lineup instead of J.J. Redick (at least to start the season), the Sixers should be an elite defensive team, maybe best in the league, and Embiid will be its anchor. One other candidate to watch: Kawhi Leonard.

Dan Feldman Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz). The NBA’s three best defenders are Gobert, Draymond Green, and Kawhi Leonard. I’m more convinced Gobert will be healthy and motivated during the regular season than I am with Green and Leonard, though I wouldn’t be surprised if either Green or Leonard wins this award. Green especially could chase it to become eligible for a super-max extension. But he also has his eyes on a long playoff run. Coming off his injury last season and one season from free agency, Leonard is a mystery.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks). The Bucks have been loaded with talent for a while now but the past few years they have played too slowly, not shot enough threes (or had enough three-point shooters), and played a defensive system the best teams could easily exploit. Coach Bud is going to change all that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to look even more like an MVP candidate, and Budenholzer will get credit for the improvement.

Dan Feldman Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks). Budenholzer is a good coach in position to prove it. The Bucks needed a coaching upgrade, so they give him a chance to shine. Jazz coach Quin Snyder is another strong contender, but he might have set his bar too high last season. Arguably the NBA’s best coach, Gregg Popovich has a path to winning the award this season if he guides the reworked Spurs into the playoffs.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin: J.J. Redick (Philadelphia 76ers). This pick is based on the presumption that Markelle Fultz will stay in the Sixers starting lineup for most, if not all, of the season (an experiment that may not last that long). Redick will get second unit time with T.J. McConnell and Fultz (who I think will play with that unit a decent amount each night), and they will love feeding him as he curls off screens that second-team defenders can’t or won’t follow him through. Tyreke Evans is my second choice here, I think he’ll have a big season in Indiana.

Dan FeldmanLou Wiliams (Los Angeles Clippers). Last season, Williams was the rare reserve to receive All-Star consideration. He has figured out how to come off the bench, play within himself and contribute to winning. Importantly, he does it through scoring — the area voters care most about.