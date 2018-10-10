Nets cross hotel-workers picket line while in Detroit for preseason game

Butler is on a far higher competitive level than Minnesota highly paid young starters, and I think it bothers Butler how much harder he has had to grind for his success. And it probably bothers Towns and Wiggins how hard Butler is on them. And on and on…
It could be a long year for the Timberwolves if they don’t trade Butler. But he still has the juice to help teams. Those seem like the implicit messages behind Butler’s practice performance today.
By the way, this scrimmage result is definitely a great Butler story, but it might not be all about him. It could be a Derrick Rose–Tyus Jones story, too.
Report: Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota practice, yells “you need me to win” at GM
All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ practice on Wednesday, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office executives, league sources told ESPN.
Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting president/coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, league sources said. He had not practiced with the team so far this season after requesting a trade three weeks ago…
At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to Layden and screamed: “You f—ing need me. You can’t win without me.” Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless.
What did they expect, Butler to come in and play nice?
Butler isn’t going to miss game checks, he’s going to practice and play from here on out, but that might be worse for team chemistry than just trading him. Which was probably part of Butler’s goal (that and he is frustrated the deal isn’t done, even though the timing of his declaration, Sept. 18 right before camps opened, screwed Minnesota over).
The entire situation is a mess and in constant flux. Welcome to a new season of Timberwolves basketball.
Report: Joel Embiid signs massive new shoe deal with Under Armour
At least they are now the two most prominent faces of Under Armour’s push into the NBA. Embiid had worn Adidas through the first years of his career (four years total, but just two on the court). Although he showed up to Sixers training camp this season wearing Under Armour and said he was in negotiations with them.
What Embiid had said he wanted was a signature shoe, something not many players — and particularly not many big men — are offered. Eventually, Under Armour must have offered it — plus wads and wads of cash, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
76ers star Joel Embiid has signed a multiyear endorsement contract with Under Armour, a deal making him highest paid big man on shoe deal, per sources. Embiid had been with Adidas.
Embiid and Curry, two elite players with great brands who know how to market themselves, are now the face of Under Armour.
The NBA shoe marketplace has gotten crowded in recent years, with Under Armour making moves and now Puma returning with a big splash signing DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Rozier, and a few rookies. Nike is still the dominant force and Adidas is trying to expand its market, but with more competitors it’s going to get more expensive for the companies to keep a hold on the most marketable talent.
Rockets’ Zhou Qi hurts knee in exhibition game vs. Shanghai
Qi, the Rockets’ second-round pick in 2016 who played in 18 games last season, was playing in his first preseason game.
He bent over to pick up a loose ball in the lane in the second quarter when Shanghai’s Luis Scola crashed into his left knee, bending it sideways. The 22-year-old Qi immediately grimaced in pain and grabbed for the knee.
He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
Coach Mike D’Antoni said before the game Qi was expected to see plenty of playing time against Yao Ming’s former team.
The Rockets went on to beat the Sharks (Yao Ming’s old team) 121-86 behind 37 points from James Harden and the team hitting 28 threes.
It was one of 13 preseason games this year where NBA teams host international clubs. The other international teams include the Beijing Ducks, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Sydney Kings and Perth Wildcats.
In addition, the Mavericks and 76ers played two exhibition games against each other in China this preseason.