NBA awards predictions: Defensive Player of Year, Coach of Year, Sixth Man

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s that time of year — prediction time. While we understand that making NBA preseason awards predictions is the equivalent of nailing Jell-O to a tree, but we soldier ahead in the face of futility anyway. Because that’s what we do.

Monday we made our picks for MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Now we move on to the defensive player, coach, and sixth man awards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers). He came close last season (missing those final eight games while Rudy Gobert was on a tear hurt) but this season he is fully healthy and if he plays more than 63 games (*knocks on wood*) he can win this award. Beyond that, with Markelle Fultz in the starting lineup instead of J.J. Redick (at least to start the season), the Sixers should be an elite defensive team, maybe best in the league, and Embiid will be its anchor. One other candidate to watch: Kawhi Leonard.

Dan Feldman Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz). The NBA’s three best defenders are Gobert, Draymond Green, and Kawhi Leonard. I’m more convinced Gobert will be healthy and motivated during the regular season than I am with Green and Leonard, though I wouldn’t be surprised if either Green or Leonard wins this award. Green especially could chase it to become eligible for a super-max extension. But he also has his eyes on a long playoff run. Coming off his injury last season and one season from free agency, Leonard is a mystery.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks). The Bucks have been loaded with talent for a while now but the past few years they have played too slowly, not shot enough threes (or had enough three-point shooters), and played a defensive system the best teams could easily exploit. Coach Bud is going to change all that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to look even more like an MVP candidate, and Budenholzer will get credit for the improvement.

Dan Feldman Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks). Budenholzer is a good coach in position to prove it. The Bucks needed a coaching upgrade, so they give him a chance to shine. Jazz coach Quin Snyder is another strong contender, but he might have set his bar too high last season. Arguably the NBA’s best coach, Gregg Popovich has a path to winning the award this season if he guides the reworked Spurs into the playoffs.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin: J.J. Redick (Philadelphia 76ers). This pick is based on the presumption that Markelle Fultz will stay in the Sixers starting lineup for most, if not all, of the season (an experiment that may not last that long). Redick will get second unit time with T.J. McConnell and Fultz (who I think will play with that unit a decent amount each night), and they will love feeding him as he curls off screens that second-team defenders can’t or won’t follow him through. Tyreke Evans is my second choice here, I think he’ll have a big season in Indiana.

Dan FeldmanLou Wiliams (Los Angeles Clippers). Last season, Williams was the rare reserve to receive All-Star consideration. He has figured out how to come off the bench, play within himself and contribute to winning. Importantly, he does it through scoring — the area voters care most about.

LeBron James: ‘My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine’

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
LeBron James loves wine.

And he says he shares with his sons, LeBron Jr. and Bryce.

Lakers:

LeBron:

I’ve got very mature 14- and 11-year-olds. My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine.

That’s how mature they are. They’ll be driving next week, too.

Whatever dad and mom’s having. Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on mom. Put it on dad. Put it on dad.

LeBron is obviously exaggerating about his sons driving next week. Is he exaggerating about their wine drinking? Maybe, maybe not.

But if LeBron wants to expose his sons to wine in moderation, that’s fine by me. Parents should have substantial freedom to raise their children as they see fit.

Nets cross hotel-workers picket line while in Detroit for preseason game (video)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanOct 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The New York Yankees drew plenty of attention for crossing a hotel-workers picket line before their playoff game in Boston.

The Brooklyn Nets won’t face the same scrutiny, but they did the same while in Detroit for a preseason game against the Pistons.

Hotel works have been striking around the country while seeking higher wages.

NBA players belong to the National Basketball Players Association union, though NBA teams organize travel for games.

Report: Rival executives sometimes heard Suns owner Robert Sarver yelling in background of negotiation calls

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
Suns owner Robert Sarver let Ryan McDonough run Phoenix’s entire offseason then fired the general manager just nine days before the regular season.

Who does that?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sarver has earned a long-standing reputation for aggressively involving himself in basketball decisions, but it’s become harder for coaches and front-office staff to manage in the past two years after the Suns became Sarver’s primary business interest.

Suns coaches became accustomed to regular beratings and demands of strategy and lineup changes, league sources said. Rival executives could sometimes hear Sarver yelling in the background on negotiation calls with the Suns’ front office. Agents tell stories of private conversations involving Sarver without the front office’s knowledge.

The Suns are in disarray, and everyone is trying to blame someone else. Sarver had the power to blame McDonough and his staff by firing them. They and their friends around the league can get back at Sarver by leaking embarrassing stories about him.

Not that Sarver is a sympathetic figure. He’s not.

But even by the low standard set for him, yelling in the background of negotiation calls is wild.

Report: Dwight Howard injured butt

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Wizards center Dwight Howard has been dealing with back soreness during the preseason – a concerning issue for someone with so many back problems in his career.

But apparently the source of the latest pain came from lower.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

This bodes well for Howard’s return. Until he can go, Washington will lean on Ian Mahinmi at center. Markieff Morris can play the position in small lineups. Otto Porter has even played center in some super-small lineups this preseason.

Hopefully, this injury will not limit Howard long-term. He has a reputation to uphold.