Was lack of quality point guard main reason behind Suns’ GM firing?

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
This summer the Suns made some odd moves, but they fit with what their GM Ryan McDonough said a few weeks back — the rebuilding was over, it was time to win some games.

Which from the outside seemed ludicrous because the team just drafted Deandre Ayton and was leaning on other young players such as Devin Booker (who just signed a max contract extension), Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren, and others. Despite the West being ridiculously deep right now and it being a good time for the Suns to rebuild and add talent, McDonough picked up former Rockets Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson this summer as veterans to help the team win more in the short term. Many around the league saw this as a mandate from the involved, impatient, and often erratic Suns’ owner Robert Sarver.

What McDonough didn’t get this summer was a quality point guard, despite making efforts (including being the third team in a potential Jimmy Butler trade that could have brought Jeff Teague to Phoenix). Right now the Suns will use Booker (who is really a two guard) at the point and have Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, and Isaiah Canaan getting minutes behind him.

That lack of quality at the one may have been what led to McDonough’s firing on Monday. Check out this note from Gina Mizell at The Athletic.

When asked how much the point guard situation played into McDonough’s firing, Sarver said in an interview with KMVP-FM (98.7) in Phoenix that he did not “really want to get into specifics.” But later, Sarver noted addressing that position is “definitely at the top of the list” of priorities for the organization.

This all kind of follows a twisted sort of Sarver logic. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in McDonough’s tenure as GM, Sarver wants to win more and get in that dance starting now, he sees this team isn’t going to do that this season, and the lack of a quality point guard is the last straw.

That doesn’t make the timing any better.

There were reasons to let McDonough go. His first season (2012-13) the Suns won 48 games but still missed the playoffs by one game. Since then, the team has gone 155-255 and turnover has been the defining factor —  Igor Kokoškov is the new coach, the fourth in five years. McDonough’s draft record is not exactly spotless and includes Alex Len and Tyler Ulis (neither still with the team), then in 2016 he picked Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss (Chriss is already gone from Phoenix and Bender has not panned out like one hopes a No. 4 pick would). Of course, under Sarver the questions on coach turnover, player decisions and more may not fall just on McDonough or any GM — last year Charles Barkley described Sarver as a control freak, and that’s long been his reputation around the league. He is involved in far more decisions than most owners.

Despite all those “reasons,” the timing of the McDonough firing is still just odd. It just feels like another setback for the Suns.

Stephen Curry gets technical, Steve Kerr then ejected in Warriors preseason game

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
What is with all the preseason ejections? First, it was Markieff Morris down in Washington (that one seemed like a quick trigger by the ref). Then Boston’s Marcus Smart earned his ejection — and the fine from the league that came later — for trying to fight J.R. Smith.

Now it’s Steve Kerr’s turn.

Nine seconds into the second half Monday night, Stephen Curry picked up a technical foul for protesting a freedom of movement foul where he set a screen and held up the defender (it was Curry’s third offensive foul of the game, but by the tight strictures the league is using on those calls in the preseason, it was a foul). Steve Kerr walked out on the court to express his displeasure with the call (to put it mildly) and he got tossed for doing so.

The Warriors players loved it. Here’s what they said, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I love it,” Curry said.

“It was cool,” Quinn Cook said.

“It was a good reason,” Damian Jones said.

Kerr will get tossed a few times this season in games that matter, too, because he’s got to find a way to light a fire under the two-time defending champions, a team that gets bored at points during the regular season. He may let his players coach the team in huddles again. Whatever it takes.

And it’s never too early for Kerr to make his points, even if it’s a meaningless preseason game (which the Suns ultimately won).

Dwight Howard suffers setback with back rehab, could miss start of season

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
Dwight Howard — the guy the Wizards brought in to be an upgrade over Marcin Gortat, who had chemistry issues with John Wall — has yet to participate in training camp due to back problems. Something that has been chronic for him since Howard was a Laker.

Which is why the word “setback” is ominous. From Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.

While Brooks is trying to be optimistic, it’s hard to imagine the Wizards racing Howard back for the first game, or a few games, after he missed all of training camp with the team. Howard had been more durable the past few seasons, missing 10 games or fewer each of the last three, but this season is getting off to a rough start.

If Howard is out, Ian Mahinmi will start. There also could be some small ball lineups with Markieff Morris at the five.

Howard’s decline from the best center in the game — perennial MVP candidate, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eight times All-NBA — to NBA vagabond (five teams in six seasons) has been fast. It’s such a fall that even HBO’s John Oliver is taking digs at him.

Part of it is health — Howard was never the same after the first back surgery. Also, the NBA evolved in how big men are used, and while Howard had the skill set to evolve with it (as a defensive force and a tremendous pick-and-roll big) he didn’t want to. He wanted to play like Shaq and Kareem in a world with zone defenses where post-up opportunities in the old-school back-them-down sense are limited. For most of his career, Howard has been a more efficient pick-and-roll player than he is on post-ups but that’s not how he wanted to play.

Now, Howard just wants to play. Which means he needs to get healthy, and that could take some time.

Watch Nets’ Jarrett Allen reject Blake Griffin’s dunk attempt

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 10:28 PM EDT
Blake Griffin doesn’t attack the rim as often as he used to, but when he does he still can go in with force. Griffin remains an elite athlete.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen shut Griffin down at the rim Monday night — this is a block-of-the-year candidate in the preseason.

That’s not going to come up in Griffin’s comedy routines.

Jarrett Allen is going to be something special. D'Angelo Russell poured in 25 for the Nets on the night. Brooklyn isn’t going to be good this season, but as they have been the last couple of seasons they are going to make opponents work and be a tough out every night.

Stephen Curry says yes, the Warriors do talk about three-peat

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 10:16 PM EDT
Of course they do. Does anyone think the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t be thinking about and discussing a three-peat, and winning four titles in five years?

It’s how they talk about it — as destined or as a goal — that matters. The Warriors are talking about a three-peat as a goal, but an attainable one, Stephen Curry told Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“We talk about the three-peat just because it’s in front of us,” Curry said. “I don’t think that’s something that’s repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what’s at stake in terms of our expectations….

“Yes, winning a championship is the goal,” Curry said. “How you get there and how you kind of break up that mission on a day-to-day, game-by-game, month-by-month basis is what makes us, I think, great. In terms of encouraging each other, being in tune with some of the things that might be thrown at you, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s a couple slumps on the court, playing-wise whatever the case is, we adapt really well and we don’t stay down for too long.

“In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it. But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after.”

There will be obstacles in the Warriors’ way. Complacency may be at the top of the list. Injuries, of course, are a threat to every team. Then there is Boston and Houston, the two teams most capable of dethroning the Warriors. A lot of things can trip Golden State up along the way.

But if they stay healthy and focused, they will set the bar. And it’s hard to see another team clearing it this season.

So yes, the Warriors should talk about it.