Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta seems to tamper with Timberwolves wing Jimmy Butler

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Rockets are trying to trade for Jimmy Butler.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, via Steven Godfrey of SB Nation:

“We would love to see Jimmy come home to Houston. It’s not a financial decision, it’s an assets decision on our part. We’ve got a great basketball team. We think we’re as good as anybody in the league. We’re not going to give up unreasonable assets, to break up this team, to get Jimmy Butler. But we would love to have him.”

Butler’s future in Minnesota remains uncertain, but he’s still on the Timberwolves. So is this tampering?

The NBA’s tampering rules are vague and arbitrarily enforced. Textbook cases happen without the league mentioning it. Benign incidents draw fines.

But this really seems like tampering.

Jahlil Okafor opens up about depression, anxiety he was battling

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jahlil Okafor is trying to start fresh in New Orleans (which is why his sprained ankle was so disappointing). He missed most of last season due to injury, getting just some spot minutes for the Sixers and Nets, this was a new chance for a team looking for another big man to be part of the rotation.

It wasn’t just physically Okafor had to get right, it was mentally too. He posted on Instagram about he had learned to “identify and manage different stressors such as anxiety.” This week, he opened up to Shams Charania of The Athletic about how deep that went

“I didn’t know I was dealing with depression and anxiety myself,” Okafor told The Athletic. “When I was in Brooklyn after the Philly trade, I started to talk to somebody there. That was the first I heard about it. Then, during the season, I didn’t act on it.

“I was in a dark place, man. I didn’t act on what was told to me, and I ignored it and shut it down.”

“A week before the season ended, I looked at myself in the mirror and knew I not only had to get my body right but my mind right,” Okafor said. “I went straight to Miami and changed my diet and worked out. But most importantly, I started talking to a therapist to help me get through the depression and anxiety that I was going through, and it’s something I’m still dealing with. But I’m coping with it a lot better, and I’m learning ways to continue to feel good…

“I lost my mom when I was 9, and it goes way deeper than me playing the game of basketball. It’s my life. It’s my trials. I wouldn’t blame Philly, wouldn’t blame the media or anybody.”

The hope is that Okafor speaking about his battles — as Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, and others have as well — will remove some of the stigma tied to mental illness and make some people feel more comfortable about seeking the help they need.

Okafor has a clean slate in New Orleans. There are bench minutes available behind Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle, and Okafor showed some promise in camp until the ankle injury. If he can play the up-tempo style the Pelicans run and fit his below the rim offensive game into it — plus play some solid defense — he could have a role there.

That’s a lot of ifs, but Okafor seems better prepared to deal with them now.

Report: Timberwolves rejected Heat offer for Jimmy Butler that included Josh Richardson, protected first-rounder

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down. Then, the Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down again.

The latest holdup apparently wasn’t Miami’s willingness to include Josh Richardson. It was Minnesota owner Glen Taylor.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter on Taylor:

could have escaped his Butler nightmare by accepting a package from Miami that would have been headlined by the promising Heat swingman Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick.

This trade offer looks good on the surface, but not enough details are known to properly evaluate it.

Additional pieces would have been required to satisfy salary-cap rules. Chiefly, the Heat would have had to send out additional salary. They have multiple players seen as having negative-value contracts – Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside. Including one of those three in the deal would have made it worse for Minnesota.

Also, what were the protections on the first-round pick? That could change the value of it significantly. Even if the pick started as lottery protected, a key question would remain: What would happen if not conveyed in the set number of years? Would it become unprotected, or would it become a second-rounder or two? The difference in value is vast.

Maybe Taylor and the Timberwolves should have accepted this offer. But I don’t see enough to make that judgment with any reasonable degree of certainty.

An ode to rookies

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the last three years, Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Joel Embiid (76ers) and Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks) – in their rookie seasons alone – changed the course of their franchises.

And none even won Rookie of the Year.

Rookies are the NBA’s least predictable class of players. Sure, they’ve been scouted and sorted well before entering the league, and some veterans surprise every year. But rookies are as close to a blank slate as it gets.

Rookies are also highly important to teams. First-round picks come with five years of team control at a relatively low salary. The very best first-rounders are also tied to their team for even longer unless they relinquish many millions of dollars to leave sooner.

Every year, rookies shape the story of the NBA.

There will be no deep analysis of this year’s specific rookies here. But our season-preview series could not ignore this ultra-important element. There’s both so much mystery and so much significance in rookies.

Will No. 1 pick and Suns center Deandre Ayton meet expectations? Will Mavericks guard Luka Doncic translate his European success to the NBA? Will Kings big Marvin Bagley III defy his doubters? Will Hawks point guard Trae Young stay on an upward trajectory during an expected rocky season? Will Jaren Jackson Jr. contribute to a Grizzlies team trying to win now? Will Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. and Knicks forward Kevin Knox continue to impress like they did in summer league? Which rookies will come out of nowhere? Which will bust?

The fun now is in not knowing, but we’ll get answers soon enough.

Report: Suns leaning toward giving interim GM James Jones job permanently

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Suns hired Ryan McDonough back in 2013 with a mandate to rebuild the team. Maybe the worst thing that could have happened to them was surprisingly winning 48 games that next season and just missing the playoffs by a game — the Suns altered the slow rebuild plans and tried to win more short term. Combine that with some missed draft picks — Alex Len, Dragan Bender — and here it is five years later, the Suns are one of the worst teams in the West and are still rebuilding.

Owner Robert Sarver decided that was reason enough to fire McDonough — but he did it this week, just nine days before the first game of the season.

Now it looks like the hands-on Sarver wants to keep things in-house and hire interim GM James Jones, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Sarver fired GM Ryan McDonough on Sunday night and issued a statement on Monday that assigned Jones and assistant GM Trevor Bukstein to share oversight of basketball operations on an interim basis. Jones had been working under the title of VP of basketball operations.

In his initial conversations around the league, Sarver has left little, if any, doubt that Jones will be leading Phoenix’s basketball operations in the future, league sources said.

While Sarver can be unpredictable (to use a kind word), hiring Jones fits with Sarver’s pattern — while experienced, top-flight GMs such as David Griffin are available, Sarver is not a big spender and those kinds of experienced GMs come at a top price. Plus, someone like Griffin will demand total control over basketball operations, and Sarver likes to medal.

While continuing to rebuild would make the most basketball sense right now, the Suns want to win more immediately — hence bringing in Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson this summer — and that would mean securing a starting point guard. That will be the priority for Jones. Currently, the Suns will use Devin Booker (who is really a two guard and may miss the start of the season due to a hand injury) at the point and have Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, and Isaiah Canaan behind him. The Suns are not going to compete for a playoff spot in the West this season, but the question becomes how will Jones position the team going forward. 