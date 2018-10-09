Report: Inquiring teams don’t always know whom to contact from Timberwolves about Jimmy Butler trade

The Timberwolves have an owner in Glen Taylor, president-coach in Tom Thibodeau and general manager in Scott Layden.
And they have a disgruntled star in Jimmy Butler, whom many teams want to trade for.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
There’s a lot of people within the league who do not know who to talk to. And there’s different people who have different stances on what it’s going to take to pry themselves from Jimmy. So, that has caused a lot of confusion around the league.
Minnesota has executed just two trades under the Thibodeau-Laden front office. One was with the Bulls, Thibodeau’s former team, for Butler. The other sent Ricky Rubio to Utah, where Scott Layden worked for many years (though that was nearly two decades ago, and the Jazz have obviously had vast turnover since).
Generally, Layden would be the point man on trade talks, leaving Thibodeau to focus on coaching until inquiries became more serious. Taylor would sign off on anything.
But this Butler saga is such a huge moment for the franchise. Thibodeau and Taylor should be deeply involved.
Talks between the Timberwolves and Heat broke down over the weekend – even after discussions reached the ownership level, though Taylor is reportedly telling his front office to deal Butler. So, there’s some confusion.
But I also sense rival teams want to instill enough sense of disarray that Taylor, tired of the drama, steps in to trade Butler for less than the stubborn Thibodeau would. Maybe potential trade partners aren’t as befuddled about whom in Minnesota to contract, but more disappointed they can’t lure Taylor further into the picture.
Wizards center Dwight Howard has been dealing with back soreness during the preseason – a concerning issue for someone with so many back problems in his career.
But apparently the source of the latest pain came from lower.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:
This bodes well for Howard’s return. Until he can go, Washington will lean on Ian Mahinmi at center. Markieff Morris can play the position in small lineups. Otto Porter has even played center in some super-small lineups this preseason.
Hopefully, this injury will not limit Howard long-term. He has a reputation to uphold.
Jahlil Okafor is trying to start fresh in New Orleans (which is why his sprained ankle was so disappointing). He missed most of last season due to injury, getting just some spot minutes for the Sixers and Nets, this was a new chance for a team looking for another big man to be part of the rotation.
It wasn’t just physically Okafor had to get right, it was mentally too. He posted on Instagram about he had learned to “identify and manage different stressors such as anxiety.” This week, he opened up to Shams Charania of The Athletic about how deep that went.
“I didn’t know I was dealing with depression and anxiety myself,” Okafor told The Athletic. “When I was in Brooklyn after the Philly trade, I started to talk to somebody there. That was the first I heard about it. Then, during the season, I didn’t act on it.
“I was in a dark place, man. I didn’t act on what was told to me, and I ignored it and shut it down.”
“A week before the season ended, I looked at myself in the mirror and knew I not only had to get my body right but my mind right,” Okafor said. “I went straight to Miami and changed my diet and worked out. But most importantly, I started talking to a therapist to help me get through the depression and anxiety that I was going through, and it’s something I’m still dealing with. But I’m coping with it a lot better, and I’m learning ways to continue to feel good…
“I lost my mom when I was 9, and it goes way deeper than me playing the game of basketball. It’s my life. It’s my trials. I wouldn’t blame Philly, wouldn’t blame the media or anybody.”
The hope is that Okafor speaking about his battles — as Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, and others have as well — will remove some of the stigma tied to mental illness and make some people feel more comfortable about seeking the help they need.
Okafor has a clean slate in New Orleans. There are bench minutes available behind Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle, and Okafor showed some promise in camp until the ankle injury. If he can play the up-tempo style the Pelicans run and fit his below the rim offensive game into it — plus play some solid defense — he could have a role there.
That’s a lot of ifs, but Okafor seems better prepared to deal with them now.
The Rockets are trying to trade for Jimmy Butler.
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, via Steven Godfrey of SB Nation:
“We would love to see Jimmy come home to Houston. It’s not a financial decision, it’s an assets decision on our part. We’ve got a great basketball team. We think we’re as good as anybody in the league. We’re not going to give up unreasonable assets, to break up this team, to get Jimmy Butler. But we would love to have him.”
Butler’s future in Minnesota remains uncertain, but he’s still on the Timberwolves. So is this tampering?
The NBA’s tampering rules are vague and arbitrarily enforced. Textbook cases happen without the league mentioning it. Benign incidents draw fines.
But this really seems like tampering.
The Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down. Then, the Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down again.
The latest holdup apparently wasn’t Miami’s willingness to include Josh Richardson. It was Minnesota owner Glen Taylor.
Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter on Taylor:
could have escaped his Butler nightmare by accepting a package from Miami that would have been headlined by the promising Heat swingman Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick.
This trade offer looks good on the surface, but not enough details are known to properly evaluate it.
Additional pieces would have been required to satisfy salary-cap rules. Chiefly, the Heat would have had to send out additional salary. They have multiple players seen as having negative-value contracts – Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside. Including one of those three in the deal would have made it worse for Minnesota.
Also, what were the protections on the first-round pick? That could change the value of it significantly. Even if the pick started as lottery protected, a key question would remain: What would happen if not conveyed in the set number of years? Would it become unprotected, or would it become a second-rounder or two? The difference in value is vast.
Maybe Taylor and the Timberwolves should have accepted this offer. But I don’t see enough to make that judgment with any reasonable degree of certainty.