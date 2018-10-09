Associated Press

PBT Podcast: Five teams we can’t take our eyes off of

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
We know what teams the league wants you to watch because they are plastered all over national television starting on opening night — Golden State, Boston, Houston, Philadelphia.

But what teams should you be watching? What teams are fascinating and will draw the NBA Twitter/League Pass crowd.

Keith Smith of Real GM and Celtics Blog joins us to talk about all the teams we’ll be watching — yes the Lakers and their circus are on the list, but so are the Nuggets, Hawks, Pacers, Jazz, and even the Kings, among others. This is a great time to be an NBA fan and these are the teams with some real buzz — and some fascinating questions about them — heading into the season.

Kevin Love is ready to be a No. 1 option again

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Chris Bosh warned him, but the extent of it was still a surprise at times — Kevin Love had been an All-Star playing one way, but he was going to have to evolve his game and his mindset to play next to LeBron James in Cleveland.

Love went from being the star at the center of the solar system in Minnesota to becoming one of the planets orbiting LeBron in Cleveland — one of the biggest, brightest planets, but it was a shockingly different role at times. Love eventually was all-in — not all-out — embraced the change and it got him a ring, which is what he wanted most.

This summer, LeBron went Hollywood

The Cavaliers quickly pivoted and, not wanting to rebuild, signed Love to a $120 million extension and made him the face of the franchise. Love is a No. 1 option again.

This time, though, things are going to be different for Love.

Yes, he again will be asked to score more, but he said that biggest thing that is different now is he doesn’t care about his numbers as much as finding ways to get the Cavaliers the win. Also, the game has evolved since he left Minnesota so he must as well.

“Just shooting the ball from the perimeter,” Love told NBC Sports about what will be different from when he was the No. 1 option in Minnesota. “That’s where the game has gone and there are stretch fours and stretch fives now. It’s such a luxury for a big man to be able to step out on the perimeter, it stretches defenses and it helps with the pacing of how you run your offense.”

How he gets his shots will be different, too. Last season 23.4 percent of his shots were spot-up jumpers where another player (usually LeBron) created the opportunity. Now it’s Love who has to create those shots for others and, in the preseason, most of his used possessions have come out of the post or in isolations.

That means the game is going to be a lot more physical for Love — and it already was plenty physical at times, like when Love lost a tooth late last season.

“I got hit in the face last year which led to losing a front tooth, and I had to get a root canal, but had I not been wearing that Shock Doctor mouthguard I would have lost my four front teeth,” Love said, speaking on behalf of Shock Doctor mouthguards. Love took an elbow to the face against the Heat and, while it wasn’t pretty (and he ended up in the league’s concussion protocol), he praised the mouthguard from saving him a lot more pain (and root canals) and a lot more time off the court recovering.

In a pace-and-space league, Love said being physical will be crucial to the Cavaliers making the playoffs this season.

“We’ve got to be (a physical team),” Love told NBC Sports. “We’ve got to be in great shape, I think that’s going to be an advantage for us. I think all of our guys being able to bring the ball up, that’s an advantage for us. We’re going to be able to switch at a number of positions and be very physical, that’s a way we need to play and we have that luxury. And also it’s a pace-and-space league and we’re going to have to be able to knock down shots, that’s the way the game has evolved, and the only way we’re going to do that is if we’re in shape and pushing the ball.”

From the moment Love signed that extension, the question around the league (and NBA Twitter) was “how long until the Cavs trade him and go all in on a rebuild?” Or, alternately, when will he get Blake Griffined?

That may be farther off than some fans realize — this summer started a two-year, $185 million renovation project of the Quicken Loans Arena, and it’s a bad look for the team to get the city and other entities to pitch in money for it then start tanking immediately — but the rumors are not going to stop. Love expects as much.

“From what I’ve gone through the last four years, my name has always come up in trade rumors and constantly come up in talks, whether it has been at the deadline, or throughout the summer, so I just let the chips fall where they may,” Love said. “The general manager, Koby Altman, and the owner Dan Gilbert know that I want to be here, but at the end of the day it’s a business.”

For Love, his summer has been focused on his new role. That means a mental adjustment, but as he turns 30 it also means a different focus on his training and body.

“Some running mechanics and just some biomechanics in general, just the movement of my body,” Love said. “Being 30 years old now It’s something I had to focus on.”

He also gets to focus on winning from the position of being the No. 1 option again. And that’s a place he is comfortable.

Reports: Justise Winslow close to extension with Heat; Kelly Oubre not with Wizards

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Devin Booker got his. Karl-Anthony Towns got his.

The deadline for extensions of rookie contracts is coming up next Monday, Oct. 15, and so far the only two players to get one are the no-brainer max deals (Kristaps Porzingis is one of those, but the Knicks talked to him about holding off so they have more cap space next summer, his time will come). After that, who is going to get an extension?

Miami’s Justise Winslow says he is close to one with the Heat, reports Ira Winderman at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Justise Winslow said he believes he is “getting close” to an agreement on a contract extension by Monday’s NBA deadline…

“There’s been talks. We’re getting close,” Winslow said… “I think it should get done.”

The question is at what price? Last season the Heat signed Josh Richardson to a four-year, $42 million extension, and Richardson is a better and more valuable player (which is why Minnesota wants him in the Jimmy Butler trade talks). Still, I would expect the final salary number for Winslow to be around, likely just a little below, that level.

Another guy to watch potentially getting one is Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. Those sides have been talking.

One guy not near a deal is the Wizards’ Kelly Oubre, reports Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington.

However, it does not appear likely a deal between the two sides will get done, according to multiple people familiar with the situation…

When it comes to the Wizards and Oubre, whom they picked 15th overall in 2015, both sides have reason to wait. The Wizards have substantial money committed long-term to other players, so they can use the flexibility, and Oubre knows he can raise his stock significantly with a big year.

Oubre started to find a comfort level last season and averaged 11.8 points a game, although he was not very efficient getting there. Increase his three-point percentage (34.1 percent last season) and improve on both ends, show he is a quality rotation player, and his price will get into the eight digits annually.

Whether the Wizards will pay that or not is a question for next July.

Dennis Rodman who? Yao Ming plays role in China/North Korea relations

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Has Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star-turned pal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, been benched for Chinese hoop legend Yao Ming?

The former Houston Rockets center, basketball Hall of Famer, and eight-time NBA all-star took center court in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, on Tuesday as Chinese and North Korean basketball players held a friendly match, part of a high-profile sports exchange between the two countries intended to help thaw ties that had been growing chilly over the past year.

Senior ruling party officials turned up for the game, but Kim, who was famously serenaded with the birthday song by Rodman in Pyongyang in January 2014, didn’t attend.

On the court, Chinese female basketball players who are visiting Pyongyang this week mixed together with North Korean female players to form two teams, called “Friendship” and “Unity.”

The Unity team won the match, 107 to 106.

Yao Ming, towering over everyone else in the stadium, congratulated the players at the end of the game.

“Today’s friendly match will be a display of top basketball skills and the great sportsmanship of all the players from both of our countries,” Kim Il Guk, the North Korean minister of sports, said before the game began.

After a period of frosty ties, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China three times this year, and traditional proclamations of friendship between the two neighbors have been resurrected.

Speculation continues as to whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea in return.

Yao Ming, who at 7’6″ was one of the tallest players in the NBA, is the head of China’s Basketball Association.

He arrived with a high-level delegation on Monday that includes China’s equivalent of a sports minister.

Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota, reportedly reiterates trade demand

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Back in mid-September, Jimmy Butler met with coach/GM/Grand Poobah in Minnesota Tom Thibodeau and said in no uncertain terms he wanted to be traded. While the Timberwolves have come close to a deal with the Heat, here we are more than three weeks later and Butler has yet to be moved.

On Monday, Oct. 8, Jimmy Butler was back in Minnesota working out, sat down with Thibodeau and told him the same thing — “trade me” — reports Jon Krawczynski at the Athletic (who has owned this story).

Butler worked out in Minneapolis on Monday and talked with Thibodeau, making clear that nothing has changed in the last three weeks, sources said. It remains unclear when, or if, he will join the team in practice as they prepare for the season opener at San Antonio on Oct. 17.

There have been mixed messages along the way from the Wolves front office as to who will make the final decision, but owner Glen Taylor has yet to step in and make the kind of unilateral decision that some league executives expected him to make.

This is all largely the status quo.

Miami was close to a deal — the two sides exchanged medical information on players, one of the last steps before the trigger is pulled on a trade — before Minnesota moved the goalposts, asked for more and the deal fell apart. That follows the pattern that is talked about in the article and I heard from sources — Minnesota was already hard to deal with and in this case, when they have no leverage, they are acting like a team that doesn’t really want to make a trade. They are asking for the mood.

While the Clippers and Rockets have hung around the fringes, Miami has been the only place with any real traction toward a deal. That’s because the Heat have no cap space to sign Butler as a free agent so they need to make a trade for another star. Miami has finally even put Josh Richardson in the conversation. Still no deal. Which is why around the league there remains a sense Thibodeau really wants is to get Butler into camp and playing with the team again, not trade him.

Butler has said he will play in regular season games — he’s not going to miss those paychecks — but that is going to be awkward. As noted in the report, the way this is going to get resolved is owner Glen Taylor taking over a larger role (which he had done in things like the Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love deals).