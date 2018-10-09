Photo courtesy Shock Doctor mouthguards

Kevin Love ready to be No. 1 option again

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Chris Bosh warned him, but the extent of it was still a surprise at times — Kevin Love had been an All-Star playing one way, but he was going to have to evolve his game and his mindset to play next to LeBron James in Cleveland.

Love went from being the star at the center of the solar system in Minnesota to becoming one of the planets orbiting LeBron in Cleveland — one of the biggest, brightest planets, but it was a shockingly different role at times. Love eventually was all-in — not all-out — embraced the change and it got him a ring, which is what he wanted most.

This summer, LeBron went Hollywood

The Cavaliers quickly pivoted and, not wanting to rebuild, signed Love to a $120 million extension and made him the face of the franchise. Love is a No. 1 option again.

This time, though, things are going to be different for Love.

Yes, he again will be asked to score more, but he said that biggest thing that is different now is he doesn’t care about his numbers as much as finding ways to get the Cavaliers the win. Also, the game has evolved since he left Minnesota so he must as well.

“Just shooting the ball from the perimeter,” Love told NBC Sports about what will be different from when he was the No. 1 option in Minnesota. “That’s where the game has gone and there are stretch fours and stretch fives now. It’s such a luxury for a big man to be able to step out on the perimeter, it stretches defenses and it helps with the pacing of how you run your offense.”

How he gets his shots will be different, too. Last season 23.4 percent of his shots were spot-up jumpers where another player (usually LeBron) created the opportunity. Now it’s Love who has to create those shots for others and, in the preseason, most of his used possessions have come out of the post or in isolations.

That means the game is going to be a lot more physical for Love — and it already was plenty physical at times, like when Love lost a tooth late last season.

“I got hit in the face last year which led to losing a front tooth, and I had to get a root canal, but had I not been wearing that Shock Doctor mouthguard I would have lost my four front teeth,” Love said, speaking on behalf of Shock Doctor mouthguards. Love took an elbow to the face against the Heat and, while it wasn’t pretty (and he ended up in the league’s concussion protocol), he praised the mouthguard from saving him a lot more pain (and root canals) and a lot more time off the court recovering.

In a pace-and-space league, Love said being physical will be crucial to the Cavaliers making the playoffs this season.

“We’ve got to be (a physical team),” Love told NBC Sports. “We’ve got to be in great shape, I think that’s going to be an advantage for us. I think all of our guys being able to bring the ball up, that’s an advantage for us. We’re going to be able to switch at a number of positions and be very physical, that’s a way we need to play and we have that luxury. And also it’s a pace-and-space league and we’re going to have to be able to knock down shots, that’s the way the game has evolved, and the only way we’re going to do that is if we’re in shape and pushing the ball.”

From the moment Love signed that extension, the question around the league (and NBA Twitter) was “how long until the Cavs trade him and go all in on a rebuild?” Or, alternately, when will he get Blake Griffined?

That may be farther off than some fans realize — this summer started a two-year, $185 million renovation project of the Quicken Loans Arena, and it’s a bad look for the team to get the city and other entities to pitch in money for it then start tanking immediately — but the rumors are not going to stop. Love expects as much.

“From what I’ve gone through the last four years, my name has always come up in trade rumors and constantly come up in talks, whether it has been at the deadline, or throughout the summer, so I just let the chips fall where they may,” Love said. “The general manager, Koby Altman, and the owner Dan Gilbert know that I want to be here, but at the end of the day it’s a business.”

For Love, his summer has been focused on his new role. That means a mental adjustment, but as he turns 30 it also means a different focus on his training and body.

“Some running mechanics and just some biomechanics in general, just the movement of my body,” Love said. “Being 30 years old now It’s something I had to focus on.”

He also gets to focus on winning from the position of being the No. 1 option again. And that’s a place he is comfortable.

Report: Timberwolves rejected Heat offer for Jimmy Butler that included Josh Richardson, protected first-rounder

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
The Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down. Then, the Heat and Timberwolves were reportedly moving toward a Jimmy Butler trade, but talks broke down again.

The latest holdup apparently wasn’t Miami’s willingness to include Josh Richardson. It was Minnesota owner Glen Taylor.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter on Taylor:

could have escaped his Butler nightmare by accepting a package from Miami that would have been headlined by the promising Heat swingman Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick.

This trade offer looks good on the surface, but not enough details are known to properly evaluate it.

Additional pieces would have been required to satisfy salary-cap rules. Chiefly, the Heat would have had to send out additional salary. They have multiple players seen as having negative-value contracts – Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside. Including one of those three in the deal would have made it worse for Minnesota.

Also, what were the protections on the first-round pick? That could change the value of it significantly. Even if the pick started as lottery protected, a key question would remain: What would happen if not conveyed in the set number of years? Would it become unprotected, or would it become a second-rounder or two? The difference in value is vast.

Maybe Taylor and the Timberwolves should have accepted this offer. But I don’t see enough to make that judgment with any reasonable degree of certainty.

An ode to rookies

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
In the last three years, Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Joel Embiid (76ers) and Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks) – in their rookie seasons alone – changed the course of their franchises.

And none even won Rookie of the Year.

Rookies are the NBA’s least predictable class of players. Sure, they’ve been scouted and sorted well before entering the league, and some veterans surprise every year. But rookies are as close to a blank slate as it gets.

Rookies are also highly important to teams. First-round picks come with five years of team control at a relatively low salary. The very best first-rounders are also tied to their team for even longer unless they relinquish many millions of dollars to leave sooner.

Every year, rookies shape the story of the NBA.

There will be no deep analysis of this year’s specific rookies here. But our season-preview series could not ignore this ultra-important element. There’s both so much mystery and so much significance in rookies.

Will No. 1 pick and Suns center Deandre Ayton meet expectations? Will Mavericks guard Luka Doncic translate his European success to the NBA? Will Kings big Marvin Bagley III defy his doubters? Will Hawks point guard Trae Young stay on an upward trajectory during an expected rocky season? Will Jaren Jackson Jr. contribute to a Grizzlies team trying to win now? Will Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. and Knicks forward Kevin Knox continue to impress like they did in summer league? Which rookies will come out of nowhere? Which will bust?

The fun now is in not knowing, but we’ll get answers soon enough.

Report: Suns leaning toward giving interim GM James Jones job permanently

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
The Suns hired Ryan McDonough back in 2013 with a mandate to rebuild the team. Maybe the worst thing that could have happened to them was surprisingly winning 48 games that next season and just missing the playoffs by a game — the Suns altered the slow rebuild plans and tried to win more short term. Combine that with some missed draft picks — Alex Len, Dragan Bender — and here it is five years later, the Suns are one of the worst teams in the West and are still rebuilding.

Owner Robert Sarver decided that was reason enough to fire McDonough — but he did it this week, just nine days before the first game of the season.

Now it looks like the hands-on Sarver wants to keep things in-house and hire interim GM James Jones, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Sarver fired GM Ryan McDonough on Sunday night and issued a statement on Monday that assigned Jones and assistant GM Trevor Bukstein to share oversight of basketball operations on an interim basis. Jones had been working under the title of VP of basketball operations.

In his initial conversations around the league, Sarver has left little, if any, doubt that Jones will be leading Phoenix’s basketball operations in the future, league sources said.

While Sarver can be unpredictable (to use a kind word), hiring Jones fits with Sarver’s pattern — while experienced, top-flight GMs such as David Griffin are available, Sarver is not a big spender and those kinds of experienced GMs come at a top price. Plus, someone like Griffin will demand total control over basketball operations, and Sarver likes to medal.

While continuing to rebuild would make the most basketball sense right now, the Suns want to win more immediately — hence bringing in Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson this summer — and that would mean securing a starting point guard. That will be the priority for Jones. Currently, the Suns will use Devin Booker (who is really a two guard and may miss the start of the season due to a hand injury) at the point and have Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, and Isaiah Canaan behind him. The Suns are not going to compete for a playoff spot in the West this season, but the question becomes how will Jones position the team going forward. 

Reports: Justise Winslow close to extension with Heat; Kelly Oubre not with Wizards

AP Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Devin Booker got his. Karl-Anthony Towns got his.

The deadline for extensions of rookie contracts is coming up next Monday, Oct. 15, and so far the only two players to get one are the no-brainer max deals (Kristaps Porzingis is one of those, but the Knicks talked to him about holding off so they have more cap space next summer, his time will come). After that, who is going to get an extension?

Miami’s Justise Winslow says he is close to one with the Heat, reports Ira Winderman at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Justise Winslow said he believes he is “getting close” to an agreement on a contract extension by Monday’s NBA deadline…

“There’s been talks. We’re getting close,” Winslow said… “I think it should get done.”

The question is at what price? Last season the Heat signed Josh Richardson to a four-year, $42 million extension, and Richardson is a better and more valuable player (which is why Minnesota wants him in the Jimmy Butler trade talks). Still, I would expect the final salary number for Winslow to be around, likely just a little below, that level.

Another guy to watch potentially getting one is Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. Those sides have been talking.

One guy not near a deal is the Wizards’ Kelly Oubre, reports Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington.

However, it does not appear likely a deal between the two sides will get done, according to multiple people familiar with the situation…

When it comes to the Wizards and Oubre, whom they picked 15th overall in 2015, both sides have reason to wait. The Wizards have substantial money committed long-term to other players, so they can use the flexibility, and Oubre knows he can raise his stock significantly with a big year.

Oubre started to find a comfort level last season and averaged 11.8 points a game, although he was not very efficient getting there. Increase his three-point percentage (34.1 percent last season) and improve on both ends, show he is a quality rotation player, and his price will get into the eight digits annually.

Whether the Wizards will pay that or not is a question for next July.