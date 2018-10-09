Getty Images

Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota, reportedly reiterates trade demand

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Back in mid-September, Jimmy Butler met with coach/GM/Grand Poobah in Minnesota Tom Thibodeau and said in no uncertain terms he wanted to be traded. While the Timberwolves have come close to a deal with the Heat, here we are more than three weeks later and Butler has yet to be moved.

On Monday, Oct. 8, Jimmy Butler was back in Minnesota working out, sat down with Thibodeau and told him the same thing — “trade me” — reports Jon Krawczynski at the Athletic (who has owned this story).

Butler worked out in Minneapolis on Monday and talked with Thibodeau, making clear that nothing has changed in the last three weeks, sources said. It remains unclear when, or if, he will join the team in practice as they prepare for the season opener at San Antonio on Oct. 17.

There have been mixed messages along the way from the Wolves front office as to who will make the final decision, but owner Glen Taylor has yet to step in and make the kind of unilateral decision that some league executives expected him to make.

This is all largely the status quo.

Miami was close to a deal — the two sides exchanged medical information on players, one of the last steps before the trigger is pulled on a trade — before Minnesota moved the goalposts, asked for more and the deal fell apart. That follows the pattern that is talked about in the article and I heard from sources — Minnesota was already hard to deal with and in this case, when they have no leverage, they are acting like a team that doesn’t really want to make a trade. They are asking for the mood.

While the Clippers and Rockets have hung around the fringes, Miami has been the only place with any real traction toward a deal. That’s because the Heat have no cap space to sign Butler as a free agent so they need to make a trade for another star. Miami has finally even put Josh Richardson in the conversation. Still no deal. Which is why around the league there remains a sense Thibodeau really wants is to get Butler into camp and playing with the team again, not trade him.

Butler has said he will play in regular season games — he’s not going to miss those paychecks — but that is going to be awkward. As noted in the report, the way this is going to get resolved is owner Glen Taylor taking over a larger role (which he had done in things like the Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love deals).

Dennis Rodman who? Yao Ming plays role in China/North Korea relations

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Has Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star-turned pal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, been benched for Chinese hoop legend Yao Ming?

The former Houston Rockets center, basketball Hall of Famer, and eight-time NBA all-star took center court in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, on Tuesday as Chinese and North Korean basketball players held a friendly match, part of a high-profile sports exchange between the two countries intended to help thaw ties that had been growing chilly over the past year.

Senior ruling party officials turned up for the game, but Kim, who was famously serenaded with the birthday song by Rodman in Pyongyang in January 2014, didn’t attend.

On the court, Chinese female basketball players who are visiting Pyongyang this week mixed together with North Korean female players to form two teams, called “Friendship” and “Unity.”

The Unity team won the match, 107 to 106.

Yao Ming, towering over everyone else in the stadium, congratulated the players at the end of the game.

“Today’s friendly match will be a display of top basketball skills and the great sportsmanship of all the players from both of our countries,” Kim Il Guk, the North Korean minister of sports, said before the game began.

After a period of frosty ties, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China three times this year, and traditional proclamations of friendship between the two neighbors have been resurrected.

Speculation continues as to whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea in return.

Yao Ming, who at 7’6″ was one of the tallest players in the NBA, is the head of China’s Basketball Association.

He arrived with a high-level delegation on Monday that includes China’s equivalent of a sports minister.

Suns’ Devin Booker still rehabbing broken hand, still hoping to play opening night

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
In the midst of all the other dysfunction around the Phoenix Suns, there is still this:

Devin Booker, the team’s new max-contract player and de facto point guard, is still out as he recovers from off-season hand surgery. The initial timetable on that surgery had Booker out six weeks and missing the first week, or at least a couple of games, of the season. Booker, however, is trying to beat that timeline and go next week, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.

Booker is young, 21, and may heal fast and get back in time for the opener. Then again, if you’re the Suns why push the face of the franchise and the guy you just maxed out to get back? Let him get right so there are not other setbacks, especially in a season where the Suns are not a playoff team.

If Booker does miss the opener against Luka Doncic and the Mavs, don’t expect him to miss much more.

Was lack of quality point guard main reason behind Suns’ GM firing?

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

This summer the Suns made some odd moves, but they fit with what their GM Ryan McDonough said a few weeks back — the rebuilding was over, it was time to win some games.

Which from the outside seemed ludicrous because the team just drafted Deandre Ayton and was leaning on other young players such as Devin Booker (who just signed a max contract extension), Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren, and others. Despite the West being ridiculously deep right now and it being a good time for the Suns to rebuild and add talent, McDonough picked up former Rockets Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson this summer as veterans to help the team win more in the short term. Many around the league saw this as a mandate from the involved, impatient, and often erratic Suns’ owner Robert Sarver.

What McDonough didn’t get this summer was a quality point guard, despite making efforts (including being the third team in a potential Jimmy Butler trade that could have brought Jeff Teague to Phoenix). Right now the Suns will use Booker (who is really a two guard) at the point and have Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton, and Isaiah Canaan getting minutes behind him.

That lack of quality at the one may have been what led to McDonough’s firing on Monday. Check out this note from Gina Mizell at The Athletic.

When asked how much the point guard situation played into McDonough’s firing, Sarver said in an interview with KMVP-FM (98.7) in Phoenix that he did not “really want to get into specifics.” But later, Sarver noted addressing that position is “definitely at the top of the list” of priorities for the organization.

This all kind of follows a twisted sort of Sarver logic. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in McDonough’s tenure as GM, Sarver wants to win more and get in that dance starting now, he sees this team isn’t going to do that this season, and the lack of a quality point guard is the last straw.

That doesn’t make the timing any better.

There were reasons to let McDonough go. His first season (2012-13) the Suns won 48 games but still missed the playoffs by one game. Since then, the team has gone 155-255 and turnover has been the defining factor —  Igor Kokoškov is the new coach, the fourth in five years. McDonough’s draft record is not exactly spotless and includes Alex Len and Tyler Ulis (neither still with the team), then in 2016 he picked Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss (Chriss is already gone from Phoenix and Bender has not panned out like one hopes a No. 4 pick would). Of course, under Sarver the questions on coach turnover, player decisions and more may not fall just on McDonough or any GM — last year Charles Barkley described Sarver as a control freak, and that’s long been his reputation around the league. He is involved in far more decisions than most owners.

Despite all those “reasons,” the timing of the McDonough firing is still just odd. It just feels like another setback for the Suns.

Stephen Curry gets technical, Steve Kerr then ejected in Warriors preseason game

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
What is with all the preseason ejections? First, it was Markieff Morris down in Washington (that one seemed like a quick trigger by the ref). Then Boston’s Marcus Smart earned his ejection — and the fine from the league that came later — for trying to fight J.R. Smith.

Now it’s Steve Kerr’s turn.

Nine seconds into the second half Monday night, Stephen Curry picked up a technical foul for protesting a freedom of movement foul where he set a screen and held up the defender (it was Curry’s third offensive foul of the game, but by the tight strictures the league is using on those calls in the preseason, it was a foul). Steve Kerr walked out on the court to express his displeasure with the call (to put it mildly) and he got tossed for doing so.

The Warriors players loved it. Here’s what they said, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I love it,” Curry said.

“It was cool,” Quinn Cook said.

“It was a good reason,” Damian Jones said.

Kerr will get tossed a few times this season in games that matter, too, because he’s got to find a way to light a fire under the two-time defending champions, a team that gets bored at points during the regular season. He may let his players coach the team in huddles again. Whatever it takes.

And it’s never too early for Kerr to make his points, even if it’s a meaningless preseason game (which the Suns ultimately won).