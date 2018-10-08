Stephen Curry says yes, the Warriors do talk about three-peat

Of course they do. Does anyone think the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t be thinking about and discussing a three-peat, and winning four titles in five years?
It’s how they talk about it — as destined or as a goal — that matters. The Warriors are talking about a three-peat as a goal, but an attainable one, Stephen Curry told Nick Friedell of ESPN.
“We talk about the three-peat just because it’s in front of us,” Curry said. “I don’t think that’s something that’s repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what’s at stake in terms of our expectations….
“Yes, winning a championship is the goal,” Curry said. “How you get there and how you kind of break up that mission on a day-to-day, game-by-game, month-by-month basis is what makes us, I think, great. In terms of encouraging each other, being in tune with some of the things that might be thrown at you, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s a couple slumps on the court, playing-wise whatever the case is, we adapt really well and we don’t stay down for too long.
“In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it. But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after.”
There will be obstacles in the Warriors’ way. Complacency may be at the top of the list. Injuries, of course, are a threat to every team. Then there is Boston and Houston, the two teams most capable of dethroning the Warriors. A lot of things can trip Golden State up along the way.
But if they stay healthy and focused, they will set the bar. And it’s hard to see another team clearing it this season.
So yes, the Warriors should talk about it.
Dwight Howard — the guy the Wizards brought in to be an upgrade over Marcin Gortat, who had chemistry issues with John Wall — has yet to participate in training camp due to back problems. Something that has been chronic for him since Howard was a Laker.
Which is why the word “setback” is ominous. From Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.
While Brooks is trying to be optimistic, it’s hard to imagine the Wizards racing Howard back for the first game, or a few games, after he missed all of training camp with the team. Howard had been more durable the past few seasons, missing 10 games or fewer each of the last three, but this season is getting off to a rough start.
If Howard is out, Ian Mahinmi will start. There also could be some small ball lineups with Markieff Morris at the five.
Howard’s decline from the best center in the game — perennial MVP candidate, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eight times All-NBA — to NBA vagabond (five teams in six seasons) has been fast. It’s such a fall that even HBO’s John Oliver is taking digs at him.
Part of it is health — Howard was never the same after the first back surgery. Also, the NBA evolved in how big men are used, and while Howard had the skill set to evolve with it (as a defensive force and a tremendous pick-and-roll big) he didn’t want to. He wanted to play like Shaq and Kareem in a world with zone defenses where post-up opportunities in the old-school back-them-down sense are limited. For most of his career, Howard has been a more efficient pick-and-roll player than he is on post-ups but that’s not how he wanted to play.
Now, Howard just wants to play. Which means he needs to get healthy, and that could take some time.
Blake Griffin doesn’t attack the rim as often as he used to, but when he does he still can go in with force. Griffin remains an elite athlete.
Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen shut Griffin down at the rim Monday night — this is a block-of-the-year candidate in the preseason.
That’s not going to come up in Griffin’s comedy routines.
Jarrett Allen is going to be something special. D'Angelo Russell poured in 25 for the Nets on the night. Brooklyn isn’t going to be good this season, but as they have been the last couple of seasons they are going to make opponents work and be a tough out every night.
Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 26.9 points and 10 rebounds a game, was dishing out 4.8 assists a night as the point guard, and was playing fantastic defense. He finished sixth in the MVP voting.
Kris Middleton has been watching Antetokounmpo through training camp — the team’s first under new coach Mike Budenholzer — and he thinks the new offense will lead to a more comfortable and confident Greek Freak. And that should scare the rest of the league. From James Herbert of CBS Sports:
“I think you’re going to see a whole new Giannis this year. With that being said, it’s more of a guy not hesitating more and shooting more freely. [He will take] 3s and midrange and whatever, but without him hesitating or trying to force the issue. I think this offense is going to be perfect for him, where he won’t have to put too much stress on his body. He can take what the defense gives him. And then there’s going to be times when he just puts his head down and goes and does what he does best. But I think you’re going to see a new Giannis regarding shooting 3s more and just playing more freely.”
Whether it’s the off-season work or the green light from Coach Bud, Antetokounmpo has looked more comfortable from three this preseason.
If he’s hitting that shot, the rest of the league is screwed. There will be no defending him.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are an interesting team this season. How much can a coach with a modern system that better fits the players, and adding some shooting to the lineup (Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova) improve a team? The Bucks could be very dangerous this season if it all comes together.
Especially if there’s a whole new Giannis.
Dejounte Murray took over the Spurs’ starting point guard job from Tony Parker last season and made the NBA All-Defensive second team — and the Spurs thought he was going to break out this season. His jump shot reportedly was about to become a weapon.
And then he blew out his ACL. Murray is now out for the season.
Sympathy and positive vibes flowed from NBA players to Murray when the news broke.