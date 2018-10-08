NBA

Report: Mavericks fire team photographer accused of sexual harassment

By Dan FeldmanOct 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Despite not being named in the Mavericks’ “thorough as humanly possibleinvestigative report into sexual misconduct in the workplace, team photographer Danny Bollinger was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Multiple Mavericks sources said the franchise fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger on Friday, less than 24 hours after The News published a story online detailing sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women.

Sources said the Mavericks opened an investigation into Bollinger about two weeks ago, days after the Sept. 19 release of 43-page report on a seven-month investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks’ business offices.

Maybe the Mavericks really did begin investigating him two weeks ago and that investigation naturally concluded Friday.

But it’s impossible to ignore the timing of The Dallas Morning News report. Bollinger was with the team on his trip to China and sent home about the same time the newspaper published its report. The Mavericks’ hadn’t found anything they deemed worthy of placing him on leave, let alone firing him, until that point.

This should intensify questions about whether the Mavericks are truly committed to fixing these problems or just doing enough to hold off public backlash. Harassed Mavericks employees shouldn’t feel as if they must share their concerns publicly to pressure the organization into handling these issues. The Mavericks should be proactive about giving their employees a safe work environment in the first place.

Report: Heat source says Timberwolves asking for ‘the first born of all our kids’

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 8, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Timberwolves-Heat Jimmy Butler trade discussions reportedly collapsed over the weekend, Miami placing the blame on Minnesota.

Just how bitter are the Heat?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Asked what the Wolves are seeking, a Heat source said: “The first born of all our kids.”

The Wolves are believed to be asking for several of the assets the Heat considers most valuable: Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow and a No. 1 pick.

That’s some rhetoric.

Remember, the Heat are incentivized to paint Minnesota – especially Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau – as unreasonable. That could get Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who’d probably be more agreeable, to step in and run negotiations.

Either the Heat are desperate for that to happen or Minnesota is really getting on their nerves. Maybe both. But discussions have pushed Miami to this extreme position.

The Heat have several players with consensus bad contracts: Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside. Including one of them in the deal would only increase the positive assets – like Richardson, Adebayo, Dragic, Olynyk, Winslow and a No. 1 pick – Miami would have to send the Timberwolves.

Butler is extremely valuable. Minnesota should seek a lot for him.

Anthony Davis? Luka Doncic? Our predictions for NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
It’s time for us to say things we will look back on and regret in just a few short months.

With the NBA season just a little more than a week away, the NBA writing staff here at NBC Sports have put together our predictions for MVP and Rookie of the Year (the top three in each). We will likely forget these within 24 hours, but no doubt you readers will remind us how wrong we were down the line.

Let’s get to it:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kurt Helin1. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); 2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); 3. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

This is the year Davis, already a top-five NBA player, stays healthy and puts up MVP-level statistics, and does so on a team that will be in the playoff hunt, keeping it in the eyes of voters. That will earn him his first MVP, whether it’s enough to keep him in New Orleans long term is another discussion. Beyond Davis, it’s hard not to lean toward the top vote getters from last year, especially LeBron who will be on a team that will need him to carry a big load in the deep West.

Dan Feldman: 1. James Harden (Houston Rockets); 2. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Harden won MVP last year and finished a fairly close second two of the previous three years. He is almost always in the mix for this award, and people seem to be overlooking him in the race this season. Davis and Antetokounmpo are fresh names, and voters sometimes reward that. Of course, if LeBron James — the NBA’s best player — cares about chasing this award, he’ll be in the thick of the race. But getting these Lakers to a record that impresses voters won’t be easy.

Dane Delgado: 1. James Harden (Houston Rockets); 2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); 3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

I really want to pick Kevin Durant here, because he might actually be the most dominant player in the league even if his value to the Golden State Warriors is obviously less than absolute. I think if the Rockets can build on last season, Harden will continue to be the reason why. Any guy who leads a team who can slow or derail the juggernaut in the Bay Area is going to get a lot of repeat votes.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Three years from now I’m not convinced Doncic will be the best player in this class — I think that will be Jackson in Memphis — but he’s the most NBA ready and he’s going to get the touches needed to put up numbers. Ayton will get touches in Phoenix this season, if they can figure out the point guard situation. This is a deep class and other players could get in the mix (keep an eye on Marvin Bagley Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).

Dan Feldman: 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)

Doncic and Ayton have tools and roles to flourish early. There’s enough Doncic hype coming out of Dallas already that I gave the edge to him. The third spot was throwing darts.

Dane Delgado: 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Luka Doncic is going to get something the other rookies won’t get this season, and that’s unfiltered praise for being a poster boy for the modern NBA. A big tweener forward who handles the rock, shoots, and passes like every game is an AAU All-Star event is going to make the collective NBA social sphere lose its mind each and every night. Ayton might end up having a higher ceiling, but this year Doncic is going to be all over your Twitter feed.

Can Stephen Curry hit a one-handed, backward over the head half courter? You know it.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Is there any shot Stephen Curry can’t hit?

We’ve seen Curry hit half courters, shots from the tunnel, but how about a backward, over-the-head, one-handed half-courter?

That’s exactly what he did at Warriors open practice Sunday.

At this point, if Curry nailed the Meadowlark Lemon halfcourt hook shot I wouldn’t be surprised.

Timberwolves march on despite Jimmy Butler drama

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jimmy Butler may or may not be traded before Minnesota opens the season on Oct. 17 at San Antonio.

However, it appears increasingly inevitable that the Butler won’t be with the Timberwolves this season – and they’ve only got one more chance to start learning how to play without the four-time All-Star before the games start counting.

Minnesota played its second-to-last preseason game on Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State’s home floor. The Timberwolves’ G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, play roughly 30 miles away in Des Moines. It was the first game at Hilton, one of the loudest arenas in all of college basketball, since 1999 – and it drew a near-capacity crowd.

From there it’s a trip to Milwaukee’s new arena on Friday and then a few days off ahead of the opener. And although the Butler drama has seemingly put the organization in a bind, Thibodeau warned against letting it become more of a distraction than it already is.

“Focus on the people that are here and get ready to play. That’s it,” Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “We’ve got a long season, and if you look you can get distracted very easily, so focus is very important. This team has been through a lot in the last year. I think they’re ready to handle whatever is thrown our way.”

Butler has told the Timberwolves that he has no intentions of re-signing with the club next summer, leaving them with little choice but to explore a way to get some value for him now or risk losing him for nothing in 2019. The Athletic first reported Butler’s decision.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau on Friday acknowledged the team’s efforts to grant Butler’s trade request, saying that the team is “trying to get something done.”

Butler, 29, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season for Minnesota a year ago, helping the Timberwolves snap a 14-year playoff drought. Butler then shot 44 percent from the floor and 47 percent on 3s against Houston in the playoffs, a series the T-Wolves dropped in five games.

Minnesota still has plenty of options, notably star Karl Anthony-Towns, Andrew Wiggins and a reinvigorated Derrick Rose. But a team that won 47 games and appeared to be among the up and comers in the Western Conference is in an unusual amount of flux with the season just nine days away.

There was also a bit of irony in the fact that the game Butler missed on Sunday night was at Iowa State.

That’s where Fred Hoiberg coached before leaving to take over for Thibodeau in Chicago – and he and Butler butted heads for two seasons before Butler was reunited via trade with Thibodeau in Minnesota.

“That’s what preseason is for, obviously, to help you get in shape. But it’s also to help you build your identity, and to learn who you are, establish who you are,” said reserve guard C.J. Williams.

 