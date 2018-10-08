Report: Mavericks fire team photographer accused of sexual harassment

Despite not being named in the Mavericks’ “thorough as humanly possible” investigative report into sexual misconduct in the workplace, team photographer Danny Bollinger was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:
Multiple Mavericks sources said the franchise fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger on Friday, less than 24 hours after The News published a story online detailing sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women.
Sources said the Mavericks opened an investigation into Bollinger about two weeks ago, days after the Sept. 19 release of 43-page report on a seven-month investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks’ business offices.
Maybe the Mavericks really did begin investigating him two weeks ago and that investigation naturally concluded Friday.
But it’s impossible to ignore the timing of The Dallas Morning News report. Bollinger was with the team on his trip to China and sent home about the same time the newspaper published its report. The Mavericks’ hadn’t found anything they deemed worthy of placing him on leave, let alone firing him, until that point.
This should intensify questions about whether the Mavericks are truly committed to fixing these problems or just doing enough to hold off public backlash. Harassed Mavericks employees shouldn’t feel as if they must share their concerns publicly to pressure the organization into handling these issues. The Mavericks should be proactive about giving their employees a safe work environment in the first place.