Markieff Morris on Suns firing Ryan McDonough: ‘Bout time’

Markieff Morris left the Suns on bad terms.

Apparently, he still hasn’t forgiven Ryan McDonough, whom Phoenix fired as general manager today.

Markieff Morris:

Bout time lol — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) October 8, 2018

Mike James, who spent part of last season with the Suns, also chimed in. James:

First Earl wanted me not Ryan. Second i don’t think he was the right person for that job. So there is my response to whatever u got going on https://t.co/578INJ4int — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) October 8, 2018

Ryan didn’t give me anything. Everything i got i earned period — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) October 8, 2018

Prolly a solid guess — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) October 8, 2018

Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe also had problems with Phoenix management while McDonough was in charge. That probably contributed to the Suns firing McDonough, but it still doesn’t explain why today – just nine days before the season – rather than entering the offseason.

At least relationships between players and the organization should improve now. James Jones, elevated in the front office, is a recently retired player who’s widely respected among players.

But as long as Robert Sarver owns the Suns, this area probably won’t become a strength.