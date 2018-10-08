Markieff Morris on Suns firing Ryan McDonough: ‘Bout time’

Markieff Morris left the Suns on bad terms.
Apparently, he still hasn’t forgiven Ryan McDonough, whom Phoenix fired as general manager today.
Markieff Morris:
Mike James, who spent part of last season with the Suns, also chimed in. James:
Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe also had problems with Phoenix management while McDonough was in charge. That probably contributed to the Suns firing McDonough, but it still doesn’t explain why today – just nine days before the season – rather than entering the offseason.
At least relationships between players and the organization should improve now. James Jones, elevated in the front office, is a recently retired player who’s widely respected among players.
But as long as Robert Sarver owns the Suns, this area probably won’t become a strength.
While coaching Penn in 2013 and 2014, Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen accepted a bribe from a man trying to get his son admitted to the school.
Allen is now accepting responsibility for that.
Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:
As part of a plea agreement entered in U.S. District Court, Allen agreed to repay $18,000 and was fined an additional $200,000.
In a statement through his attorney, Allen expressed disappointment in accepting the bribe.
“I am heartbroken that my players — current and former — will know that I broke the law,” Allen wrote. “But I do hope that some good may come out of this. I wish to model to my young players how one accepts responsibility for wrongdoing, including the consequences that come from unlawful behavior.”
Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:
According to a Celtic source, it is expected that Allen will be suspended from the club for a period believed to be in the range of approximately two weeks.
Celtics president Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens both commended Allen for how he responded to the charges. They’re clearly standing behind him.
But it has become standard operating procedure for crimes to be followed by team and/or league discipline, so that’ll be part of the next step.
Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith scrapped during the Celtics-Cavaliers preseason game Saturday. Then, just to make sure they drew enough attention to get fined, the two jawed through the media afterward.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Smart was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ 113-102 win over the Celtics on Oct. 6 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Smart has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Smith from behind. Smith, who was also assessed a technical foul for shoving Boston forward-center Aron Baynes, has been fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation.
Smart and Smith each have a history of testiness. It’s telling they couldn’t get through even a preseason game without incident.
Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray injured his knee yesterday.
Unfortunately, it was as bad as feared.
Spurs:
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio that revealed he has a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. The injury occurred at the 2:47 mark of the second quarter of yesterday’s Spurs-Rockets preseason game. A timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.
This is a gut punch in both the short and long term.
The Spurs are a fringe playoff team with little margin for error in a stacked Western Conference. Losing their starting point guard is a major blow. Derrick White and Patty Mills will probably handle more at the position. But White is a second-year player who wasn’t even in the rotation last season, and Mills is more of a scorer than distributor. This will be a big ask from both.
This also sidetracks development of the 22-year-old Murray. He’s a staunch defender and elite rebounder for his position, but he had work to do – and was making strides – as a shooter and playmaker. With rookie guard Lonnie Walker also injured, this was a strong 1-2 hit to San Antonio.
The Spurs still have LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich. There’s still hope the coach can figure out something. But Popovich’s challenge has become even greater.
Suns general manager Ryan McDonough signed Devin Booker to a max contract extension and drafted Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick this summer – two HUGE decisions for the franchise.
McDonough won’t even see those moves through for a single game.
Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:
The expected-to-be-awful Suns went a shocking 48-34 McDonough’s first year, but then produced straight losing seasons, winning in the mid-to-low 20s the last few years. Phoenix missed the playoffs all five years with McDonough. Nobody saw his job as secure, especially under Suns owner Robert Sarver.
But this timing is shocking, to say the least. Why let McDonough manage the entire offseason then fire him just nine days before the season? Is there something else happening here?
That said, I didn’t love McDonough’s summer. Phoenix made too many win-now moves while leaving a black hole at point guard that would undermine any chance of competing, especially in this brutal Western Conference.
And there was a history of errors. The 2016 draft looks like a particularly black mark on McDonough’s résumé. Phoenix picked Dragan Bender No. 4 then traded up for No. 8 pick Marquese Chriss while surrendering the Nos. 13 and 28 picks and rights to Bogdan Bogdanovic (who’s better than either Bender or Chriss). The Suns have already given up on Chriss, trading him to the Rockets, and Bender has looked lost.
But, again, why now? If Sarver believed in McDonough enough to let him handle all these big decisions earlier in the offseason, what changed?