Marcus Smart, J.R. Smith fined for fight

Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith scrapped during the Celtics-Cavaliers preseason game Saturday. Then, just to make sure they drew enough attention to get fined, the two jawed through the media afterward.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Smart was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ 113-102 win over the Celtics on Oct. 6 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Smart has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Smith from behind. Smith, who was also assessed a technical foul for shoving Boston forward-center Aron Baynes, has been fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation.
Smart and Smith each have a history of testiness. It’s telling they couldn’t get through even a preseason game without incident.
Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray injured his knee yesterday.
Unfortunately, it was as bad as feared.
Spurs:
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio that revealed he has a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. The injury occurred at the 2:47 mark of the second quarter of yesterday’s Spurs-Rockets preseason game. A timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.
This is a gut punch in both the short and long term.
The Spurs are a fringe playoff team with little margin for error in a stacked Western Conference. Losing their starting point guard is a major blow. Derrick White and Patty Mills will probably handle more at the position. But White is a second-year player who wasn’t even in the rotation last season, and Mills is more of a scorer than distributor. This will be a big ask from both.
This also sidetracks development of the 22-year-old Murray. He’s a staunch defender and elite rebounder for his position, but he had work to do – and was making strides – as a shooter and playmaker. With rookie guard Lonnie Walker also injured, this was a strong 1-2 hit to San Antonio.
The Spurs still have LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich. There’s still hope the coach can figure out something. But Popovich’s challenge has become even greater.
Suns general manager Ryan McDonough signed Devin Booker to a max contract extension and drafted Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick this summer – two HUGE decisions for the franchise.
McDonough won’t even see those moves through for a single game.
Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:
The expected-to-be-awful Suns went a shocking 48-34 McDonough’s first year, but then produced straight losing seasons, winning in the mid-to-low 20s the last few years. Phoenix missed the playoffs all five years with McDonough. Nobody saw his job as secure, especially under Suns owner Robert Sarver.
But this timing is shocking, to say the least. Why let McDonough manage the entire offseason then fire him just nine days before the season? Is there something else happening here?
That said, I didn’t love McDonough’s summer. Phoenix made too many win-now moves while leaving a black hole at point guard that would undermine any chance of competing, especially in this brutal Western Conference.
And there was a history of errors. The 2016 draft looks like a particularly black mark on McDonough’s résumé. Phoenix picked Dragan Bender No. 4 then traded up for No. 8 pick Marquese Chriss while surrendering the Nos. 13 and 28 picks and rights to Bogdan Bogdanovic (who’s better than either Bender or Chriss). The Suns have already given up on Chriss, trading him to the Rockets, and Bender has looked lost.
But, again, why now? If Sarver believed in McDonough enough to let him handle all these big decisions earlier in the offseason, what changed?
Despite not being named in the Mavericks’ “thorough as humanly possible” investigative report into sexual misconduct in the workplace, team photographer Danny Bollinger was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:
Multiple Mavericks sources said the franchise fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger on Friday, less than 24 hours after The News published a story online detailing sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women.
Sources said the Mavericks opened an investigation into Bollinger about two weeks ago, days after the Sept. 19 release of 43-page report on a seven-month investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks’ business offices.
Maybe the Mavericks really did begin investigating him two weeks ago and that investigation naturally concluded Friday.
But it’s impossible to ignore the timing of The Dallas Morning News report. Bollinger was with the team on his trip to China and sent home about the same time the newspaper published its report. The Mavericks’ hadn’t found anything they deemed worthy of placing him on leave, let alone firing him, until that point.
This should intensify questions about whether the Mavericks are truly committed to fixing these problems or just doing enough to hold off public backlash. Harassed Mavericks employees shouldn’t feel as if they must share their concerns publicly to pressure the organization into handling these issues. The Mavericks should be proactive about giving their employees a safe work environment in the first place.
Timberwolves-Heat Jimmy Butler trade discussions reportedly collapsed over the weekend, Miami placing the blame on Minnesota.
Just how bitter are the Heat?
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
Asked what the Wolves are seeking, a Heat source said: “The first born of all our kids.”
The Wolves are believed to be asking for several of the assets the Heat considers most valuable: Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow and a No. 1 pick.
That’s some rhetoric.
Remember, the Heat are incentivized to paint Minnesota – especially Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau – as unreasonable. That could get Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who’d probably be more agreeable, to step in and run negotiations.
Either the Heat are desperate for that to happen or Minnesota is really getting on their nerves. Maybe both. But discussions have pushed Miami to this extreme position.
The Heat have several players with consensus bad contracts: Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside. Including one of them in the deal would only increase the positive assets – like Richardson, Adebayo, Dragic, Olynyk, Winslow and a No. 1 pick – Miami would have to send the Timberwolves.
Butler is extremely valuable. Minnesota should seek a lot for him.