Celtics assistant coach pleads guilty to accepting bribe, will reportedly get suspended about two weeks

While coaching Penn in 2013 and 2014, Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen accepted a bribe from a man trying to get his son admitted to the school.

Allen is now accepting responsibility for that.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

As part of a plea agreement entered in U.S. District Court, Allen agreed to repay $18,000 and was fined an additional $200,000.

In a statement through his attorney, Allen expressed disappointment in accepting the bribe. “I am heartbroken that my players — current and former — will know that I broke the law,” Allen wrote. “But I do hope that some good may come out of this. I wish to model to my young players how one accepts responsibility for wrongdoing, including the consequences that come from unlawful behavior.”

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to a Celtic source, it is expected that Allen will be suspended from the club for a period believed to be in the range of approximately two weeks.

Celtics president Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens both commended Allen for how he responded to the charges. They’re clearly standing behind him.

But it has become standard operating procedure for crimes to be followed by team and/or league discipline, so that’ll be part of the next step.