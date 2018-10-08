Getty Images

Can Stephen Curry hit a one-handed, backward over the head half courter? You know it.

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Is there any shot Stephen Curry can’t hit?

We’ve seen Curry hit half courters, shots from the tunnel, but how about a backward, over-the-head, one-handed half-courter?

That’s exactly what he did at Warriors open practice Sunday.

At this point, if Curry nailed the Meadowlark Lemon halfcourt hook shot I wouldn’t be surprised.

Anthony Davis? Luka Doncic? Our predictions for NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
It’s time for us to say things we will look back on and regret in just a few short months.

With the NBA season just a little more than a week away, the NBA writing staff here at NBC Sports have put together our predictions for MVP and Rookie of the Year (the top three in each). We will likely forget these within 24 hours, but no doubt you readers will remind us how wrong we were down the line.

Let’s get to it:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kurt Helin1. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); 2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); 3. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

This is the year Davis, already a top-five NBA player, stays healthy and puts up MVP-level statistics, and does so on a team that will be in the playoff hunt, keeping it in the eyes of voters. That will earn him his first MVP, whether it’s enough to keep him in New Orleans long term is another discussion. Beyond Davis, it’s hard not to lean toward the top vote getters from last year, especially LeBron who will be on a team that will need him to carry a big load in the deep West.

Dan Feldman: 1. James Harden (Houston Rockets); 2. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Harden won MVP last year and finished a fairly close second two of the previous three years. He is almost always in the mix for this award, and people seem to be overlooking him in the race this season. Davis and Antetokounmpo are fresh names, and voters sometimes reward that. Of course, if LeBron James — the NBA’s best player — cares about chasing this award, he’ll be in the thick of the race. But getting these Lakers to a record that impresses voters won’t be easy.

Dane Delgado: 1. James Harden (Houston Rockets); 2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); 3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

I really want to pick Kevin Durant here, because he might actually be the most dominant player in the league even if his value to the Golden State Warriors is obviously less than absolute. I think if the Rockets can build on last season, Harden will continue to be the reason why. Any guy who leads a team who can slow or derail the juggernaut in the Bay Area is going to get a lot of repeat votes.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Kurt Helin1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Three years from now I’m not convinced Doncic will be the best player in this class — I think that will be Jackson in Memphis — but he’s the most NBA ready and he’s going to get the touches needed to put up numbers. Ayton will get touches in Phoenix this season, if they can figure out the point guard situation. This is a deep class and other players could get in the mix (keep an eye on Marvin Bagley Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).

Dan Feldman: 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)

Doncic and Ayton have tools and roles to flourish early. There’s enough Doncic hype coming out of Dallas already that I gave the edge to him. The third spot was throwing darts.

Dane Delgado: 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks); 2. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns); 3. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Luka Doncic is going to get something the other rookies won’t get this season, and that’s unfiltered praise for being a poster boy for the modern NBA. A big tweener forward who handles the rock, shoots, and passes like every game is an AAU All-Star event is going to make the collective NBA social sphere lose its mind each and every night. Ayton might end up having a higher ceiling, but this year Doncic is going to be all over your Twitter feed.

Timberwolves march on despite Jimmy Butler drama

Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jimmy Butler may or may not be traded before Minnesota opens the season on Oct. 17 at San Antonio.

However, it appears increasingly inevitable that the Butler won’t be with the Timberwolves this season – and they’ve only got one more chance to start learning how to play without the four-time All-Star before the games start counting.

Minnesota played its second-to-last preseason game on Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State’s home floor. The Timberwolves’ G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, play roughly 30 miles away in Des Moines. It was the first game at Hilton, one of the loudest arenas in all of college basketball, since 1999 – and it drew a near-capacity crowd.

From there it’s a trip to Milwaukee’s new arena on Friday and then a few days off ahead of the opener. And although the Butler drama has seemingly put the organization in a bind, Thibodeau warned against letting it become more of a distraction than it already is.

“Focus on the people that are here and get ready to play. That’s it,” Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “We’ve got a long season, and if you look you can get distracted very easily, so focus is very important. This team has been through a lot in the last year. I think they’re ready to handle whatever is thrown our way.”

Butler has told the Timberwolves that he has no intentions of re-signing with the club next summer, leaving them with little choice but to explore a way to get some value for him now or risk losing him for nothing in 2019. The Athletic first reported Butler’s decision.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau on Friday acknowledged the team’s efforts to grant Butler’s trade request, saying that the team is “trying to get something done.”

Butler, 29, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season for Minnesota a year ago, helping the Timberwolves snap a 14-year playoff drought. Butler then shot 44 percent from the floor and 47 percent on 3s against Houston in the playoffs, a series the T-Wolves dropped in five games.

Minnesota still has plenty of options, notably star Karl Anthony-Towns, Andrew Wiggins and a reinvigorated Derrick Rose. But a team that won 47 games and appeared to be among the up and comers in the Western Conference is in an unusual amount of flux with the season just nine days away.

There was also a bit of irony in the fact that the game Butler missed on Sunday night was at Iowa State.

That’s where Fred Hoiberg coached before leaving to take over for Thibodeau in Chicago – and he and Butler butted heads for two seasons before Butler was reunited via trade with Thibodeau in Minnesota.

“That’s what preseason is for, obviously, to help you get in shape. But it’s also to help you build your identity, and to learn who you are, establish who you are,” said reserve guard C.J. Williams.

 

DeMarcus Cousins in unusual position as he enters first, likely last, season with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said not to compare his team to the 1997-98 “last dance” Bulls – and he’s right.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked up beyond next season. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins can become free agents, and though Durant is a wildcard, Thompson has been consistent in his plan to return to Golden State.

In 1997, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Chicago coach Phil Jackson were on expiring contracts. Before the season, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause said, “Beyond this contract, Phil agrees it’s better we part company. At the end of next season, there will be a new coach here.” And Jordan  had already said, “Phil should be the head coach, and I shouldn’t have to make the decision to play for another coach other than Phil. Simple as that. Sad as it may be, I will not choose to play for another coach.” So, you do the math.

But that was maybe the last time a star entered a season as likely to leave his team afterward as Cousins with the Warriors.

At least if Cousins is still a star.

Cousins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last January. It’s far from certain how the 6-foot-11, 270-pound 28-year-old will play once he gets back on the court. This is a serious enough setback to at least consider Cousins is done as a star.

But if all goes well, his immense talent will shine again. He’ll help the Warriors win their third straight championship and fourth in five years. Along the way, he’ll pick up good habits as he adjusts to Golden State’s system.

And he’ll almost certainly leave in free agency next summer.

The highest starting salary the Warriors can give Cousins next year is $6,404,400 unless they clear more cap space. After a successful season, Cousins should command far more in free agency.

If this season doesn’t go to plan, it’s hard to see Golden State welcoming back Cousins. The Warriors were elite without him and probably wouldn’t hesitate to move on if this experiment fails.

So, either way, he appears to be a one-year rental.

How will it go?

Will Cousins put aside individual concerns, knowing this will be the only year he’ll be in this position? Or will he feel the need to prove himself in the short time before free agency?

Will the Warriors have time to fully welcome him into their culture? Will they care if he fully acclimates, considering it seems he’s just passing through anyway?

If Cousins flourishes with Golden State, will other teams improve offers to Cousins in free agency? Or will they just assign his success to the Warriors’ culture and continue to fret about his leg and attitude?

There is a remote possibility he stays in Golden State beyond this season. Maybe he signs a one-year contract to establish Early Bird Rights, which would allow the Warriors to pay him up to $11,207,700 in 2020, though he could get that much only by signing for at least two years at that point. He could even work toward spending three years with Golden State, which would give him Full Bird Rights and the ability to re-sign for up to the max. Or maybe Durant leaves in free agency next summer, and Thompson is willing to take a massive discount. Then maybe the Warriors could carve out enough cap space to re-sign Cousins to a larger contract.

But that all seems farfetched.

Cousins isn’t entering the ring-chasing phase of his career. He has gotten one big contract, but he signed that before the new national TV contracts lifted player salaries into the stratosphere. It’s hard to see him not caring about getting one monster deal. His season will be building toward that goal.

It’ll also be about the Warriors pursuing another championship, of course. A lot of forces are coinciding in Golden State in a short time, which leads to mounting pressure.

That drove the 1997-98 Bulls to greatness. They won a third straight title before Jordan (retirement), Pippen (Rockets), Rodman (Lakers) and Jackson (retirement) all moved on.

The final-song sentiment isn’t as wide with the Warriors, but it will be worth watching Cousins in his one-man “last dance.”

Spurs’ Dejounte Murray injures knee; MRI coming Monday

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs have bet big on Dejounte Murray — they made him the starting point guard last season, sending Tony Parker to the bench (at Parker’s urging), Murray made the NBA All-Defensive Team (second team), and there were expectations in San Antonio on how big a step forward this season.

Which is why this injury is scary — Murray’s knee buckled and he went down in the second quarter against the Rockets Saturday. His knee buckled as he drove the lane against James Harden in transition, and Murray was clearly in pain.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious.

Behind Murray, expect veteran Patty Mills to get a lot more run, as well as Bryn Forbes, but both of those are more score-first guards rather than table setters like Murray. They don’t have a player that fits as well behind him. Also, with Lonnie Walker IV also out, the guard depth in San Antonio is getting thin.