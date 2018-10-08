Bucks’ Kris Middleton: ” I think you’re going to see a whole new Giannis this year”

Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 26.9 points and 10 rebounds a game, was dishing out 4.8 assists a night as the point guard, and was playing fantastic defense. He finished sixth in the MVP voting.
Kris Middleton has been watching Antetokounmpo through training camp — the team’s first under new coach Mike Budenholzer — and he thinks the new offense will lead to a more comfortable and confident Greek Freak. And that should scare the rest of the league. From James Herbert of CBS Sports:
“I think you’re going to see a whole new Giannis this year. With that being said, it’s more of a guy not hesitating more and shooting more freely. [He will take] 3s and midrange and whatever, but without him hesitating or trying to force the issue. I think this offense is going to be perfect for him, where he won’t have to put too much stress on his body. He can take what the defense gives him. And then there’s going to be times when he just puts his head down and goes and does what he does best. But I think you’re going to see a new Giannis regarding shooting 3s more and just playing more freely.”
Whether it’s the off-season work or the green light from Coach Bud, Antetokounmpo has looked more comfortable from three this preseason.
If he’s hitting that shot, the rest of the league is screwed. There will be no defending him.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are an interesting team this season. How much can a coach with a modern system that better fits the players, and adding some shooting to the lineup (Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova) improve a team? The Bucks could be very dangerous this season if it all comes together.
Especially if there’s a whole new Giannis.
Dejounte Murray took over the Spurs’ starting point guard job from Tony Parker last season and made the NBA All-Defensive second team — and the Spurs thought he was going to break out this season. His jump shot reportedly was about to become a weapon.
And then he blew out his ACL. Murray is now out for the season.
Sympathy and positive vibes flowed from NBA players to Murray when the news broke.
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 15 points, JJ Barea added 14 and the Dallas Mavericks topped the Philadelphia 76ers 115-112 on Monday night to earn a split of the teams’ NBA China Games series.
Jalen Brunson had 11 points for Dallas, plus got a steal in the final seconds to help preserve the win. Dennis Smith Jr. and Dwight Powell each scored 10 for the Mavericks.
Dallas’ Ding Yanyuhang played the final 8:33 of the game, much to the delight of the fans in his native China. He missed the teams’ matchup when the China Games began Friday because of knee soreness and finished with one point.
Joel Embiid led all scorers with 29 points for Philadelphia, going 11 for 16 from 2-point range – though he did miss all six of his 3-point tries. Robert Covington scored 18 points for the 76ers, who got 10 points apiece from JJ Redick and Ben Simmons.
Redick made his first shot Monday, meaning he started 11 for 11 on the China trip. He made all 10 of his shots in Philadelphia’s win over Dallas on Friday and finished 4 for 9 on Monday.
There were six lead changes and two ties in the fourth quarter alone, and the game went down to the very last moment. Daryl Macon made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to put Dallas up by two, and Brunson added a free throw following his steal to push the Mavericks’ lead to three.
Demetrius Jackson missed a 3-pointer at the end that would have tied it for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia coach Brett Brown did something unusual in the team’s final preseason game Monday (in Shenzhen China against Dallas). As he has throughout the preseason, Markelle Fultz started the game with J.J. Redick coming off the bench. However, in the second half it was Redick starting and Fultz came off the bench.
That was because of Fultz’s four fouls, right?
Wrong. And this change in starters for each half could continue into the season, as reported by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“It didn’t have anything to do with Markelle being in foul trouble,” Brown told reporters. “Part of my responsibility is to be able to put these guys in environments with different combinations and try to figure that out as quickly as I’m able.
“I believe that Markelle is at his best with the ball, and so when you watch how I substitute and determine patterns, when you bring him off the bench in the second half you’re able to get him like four or five more minutes as a point guard. I believe it’s something that we’ll continue to look at. Again, it was done for that reason.”
So, why not do that same thing in the first half?
Brown is still experimenting with his semi-positionless lineups (“semi” because Joel Embiid‘s position is pretty clear). With Fultz on the court, Simmons acts more as a true forward, a four really, and even posted up a little. The challenge becomes spacing: While Embiid can hit a three the Sixers don’t want him living on the perimeter, Simmons does not have a reliable jump shot, and while Fultz’s jumper is improved he’s not taking a lot of them (none on Monday) and teams are going to make him prove he can shoot it before they respect it. Put three non-shooters on the floor and things get clogged up fast. Redick opens up that spacing.
It’s an interesting experiment in Philly, we will see how long it lasts.
Markieff Morris left the Suns on bad terms.
Apparently, he still hasn’t forgiven Ryan McDonough, whom Phoenix fired as general manager today.
Markieff Morris:
Mike James, who spent part of last season with the Suns, also chimed in. James:
Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe also had problems with Phoenix management while McDonough was in charge. That probably contributed to the Suns firing McDonough, but it still doesn’t explain why today – just nine days before the season – rather than entering the offseason.
At least relationships between players and the organization should improve now. James Jones, elevated in the front office, is a recently retired player who’s widely respected among players.
But as long as Robert Sarver owns the Suns, this area probably won’t become a strength.