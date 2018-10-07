Spurs’ Dejounte Murray injures knee, MRI coming Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have bet big on Dejounte Murray — they made him the starting point guard last season, sending Tony Parker to the bench (at Parker’s urging), Murray made the NBA All-Defensive Team (second team), and there were expectations in San Antonio on how big a step forward this season.
Which is why this injury is scary — Murray’s knee buckled and he went down in the second quarter against the Rockets Saturday. His knee buckled as he drove the lane against James Harden in transition, and Murray was clearly in pain.
San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray will undergo an MRI on his right knee on Monday, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Behind Murray, expect veteran Patty Mills to get a lot more run, as well as Bryn Forbes, but both of those are more score-first guards rather than table setters like Murray. They don’t have a player that fits as well behind him. Also, with Lonnie Walker IV also out, the guard depth in San Antonio is getting thin.
As preseason winds down, NBA stars are getting some rest
And they weren’t alone around the NBA on Saturday, either.
The Boston Celtics left the biggest two stars on their roster – both of whom are coming off serious injuries, and now apparently dealing with far more minor ones – out of the lineup for their preseason finale at Cleveland.
The official reasons where lower back pain for Hayward and a rib contusion for Irving.
Hayward’s last game at Cleveland was opening night of the regular season a year ago, when he suffered a gruesome ankle and leg injury that ended his season. Irving was sidelined for the final month of the regular season and the entirety of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals with a knee problem. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers kept Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, George Hill and Kyle Korver out of the matchup.
At the Indiana-Memphis game, the Pacers rested their entire projected starting five – Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, Thad Young, Myles Turner, and Bojan Bogdanovic. And the Grizzlies sat some regulars as well, including Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, with neither move there coming as a surprise given that Memphis was playing a preseason back-to-back and both of those veterans played Friday against Atlanta.
And when the Lakers and Clippers met in the last of three preseason contests Saturday, LeBron James was sitting out to rest. The Lakers were also without Lonzo Ball again, though he may play before the preseason ends.
All those rest moves Saturday came one day after San Antonio lost rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV for several weeks with a torn meniscus. Walker got hurt in the Spurs’ preseason game Friday, and will have surgery on Monday.
Did Sam Dekker drop Jayson Tatum with a crossover, or did Tatum trip?
This much we know: During the second quarter of Tuesday’s preseason game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Sam Dekker went with a crossover move and Jayson Tatum crumpled to the ground, clearing the way for a Dekkar layup.
The Lakers have gotten out and run this preseason, averaging 112.2 possessions per game, sixth fastest in the league and 10 possessions a night faster than they played last season. While the Lakers will not keep up that pace once defenses get serious, they project to be one of the faster teams in the league.
Lonzo Ball would certainly help with that. Ball relentlessly pushes the pace, is at his best passing in transition, and his look-ahead passes get the team a couple buckets a game. Ball has been practicing with the team but has not played in a preseason game yet as he rehabs from off-season knee surgery, however, that could change next Wednesday in Las Vegas according to Lakers’ sideline reporter Mike Trudell.
Lonzo doing a pregame workout. He continues to look good in practice and it sounds like he’ll play on Wednesday in Vegas assuming all goes well in practice on Monday and Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/W1zAxI8oGl
Ball also has reportedly smoothed out the release on his jump shot, which would be one of the big keys to his development this season. His passing, his game IQ and his defense have been what the Lakers’ hoped when drafting him No. 2. However, his lack of ability to score has diminished him as a threat. A better release on his jump shot is part of it (him finishing better in the paint is the other).
Minnesota and Miami were pushing hard and progressing toward a trade that would have sent Jimmy Butler to Miami, but the Timberwolves moved the goalposts at the last minute and the deal fell apart. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
ESPN Sources: Minnesota-Miami talks escalated close to a Jimmy Butler deal over weekend – only to see trade fall apart. Minnesota shared Butler’s medical info with Miami, owners were involved and sides prepared to finalize. Minnesota pushed for more, talks fractured.
Those talks can always start again, but Minnesota has little else, if anything, going in the marketplace. Teams had backed away because of price and belief Minny would get deal w/ Miami. Sources say owner Glen Taylor's mandate stands to his front office: Find a deal for Butler. https://t.co/LIXQwXPKkl
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: Minnesota and Miami have seriously discussed several frameworks of a potential deal for Jimmy Butler, including ones with Heat's Josh Richardson. Medicals shared both ways. Timberwolves do not appear any closer a deal.
Minnesota's approaching 3 weeks since Butler's trade request and most of league's dubious about Minny's sincerity in making a deal. Thibodeau's wanted to get Butler back on floor and tried to buy time. Will Glen Taylor allow him to play that out? Owner is still pushing for trade. https://t.co/eSQ9adhSnw