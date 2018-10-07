Getty Images

Report: Miami, Minnesota got close to Jimmy Butler trade but it fell apart. Again.

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 11:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Minnesota and Miami were pushing hard and progressing toward a trade that would have sent Jimmy Butler to Miami, but the Timberwolves moved the goalposts at the last minute and the deal fell apart. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While the Clippers, Rockets, and others have hung around the fringes, I have heard from sources as well that Miami was the only likely destination in the short term. They have no cap space to sign Butler as a free agent (unlike the Clippers next summer) so there is an urgency to their efforts. However, while Butler continues to sit out training camp, other teams feel the asking price for a potential Butler rental is too high and Butler is frustrated with that. While Tom Thibodeau may be holding out for the player he wants, the demand for quality players (young and veterans) plus cap relief has been too steep for teams. There remains a sense around the league what Thibodeau really wants is to get Butler into camp and playing with the team again, not trade him.

The fact owners were involved makes it feel like a deal could get done, but at some point Miami may be willing to walk away from the table for a while.

Report: NBA to play preseason games in Japan, India next season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

A lot of NBA owners like the idea of sending their team to China for one of the NBA’s preseason exhibition games — it’s a massive market and if a team can make inroads there it helps with jersey sales and more. That is, the owners like it until they do it once. Teams come back from that trip with a jet lag hangover that can last into the season — no team will complain about it publicly, that’s bad PR, but just ask the Warriors players privately how happy they were not to go this season.

Next season, it won’t just be China, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The India trip has been rumored for a while, and the Kings — owned by Indian-American businessman Vivek Ranadive — are an obvious choice.

Going to Japan makes business sense as well — the NBA is a global brand. Basketball is arguably the world’s second most popular sport (or at least in the top few, depending on what factors you use to determine popularity) and the NBA is the highest level of play in the sport. The NBA has worked hard to position itself as the premier league on the planet — and the owners like raking in that global money.

The cost is games around the globe sometimes. Like Japan and India next preseason, two big markets the NBA is working hard to tap.

Marcus Smart, J.R. Smith continue fight after game on social media

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Preseason games usually have all the emotion of a T-1000 Terminator. However, things got nasty between Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith Saturday night, an incident that ended with Smart ejected and Smith getting a technical foul.

But the two were not done then.

Smart called out Smith during a postgame scrum with the press, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I told [Smith] to come back to the back,” said Smart, who fidgeted throughout his emotional two-minute interview with reporters and at one point addressed the camera directly.

“All that on the court, we can handle that off the court. I ain’t with that. And that’s on my mama, may she rest in peace. Ain’t no punk right here. On my mama, may she rest in peace. That s— dead, so. Whatever happens, happens. J.R. knows where I’m at. Everyone knows where I’m at. It is what it is.”

Smith fired back on Twitter.

Damn.

After Saturday’s incident, I wondered whether the NBA would come down and fine either of these guys for this.

After those comments, the question is “how much?” And, could this become a suspension.

Which is saying a lot for a preseason game.

Big man Brook Lopez could give Bucks boost on perimeter

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks’ key free agent acquisition is a big man who could have an impact from the perimeter.

Brook Lopez started at center in the Bucks’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls, the first basketball game at Milwaukee’s new Fiserv Forum.

Lopez scored six points on 3-of-8 of shooting, missing all three 3-point attempts, in 15 minutes as the Bucks rolled to a 116-82 victory on Wednesday night at their new home arena.

It was a milestone moment for a team featuring All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo that hopes to secure a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year.

“I think the stars have really aligned. We have all the talent in the world on the floor,” Lopez said.

The 10th overall pick by the Nets in 2008, Lopez averaged 13.0 points per game last season, matching his career low, in 74 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, after spending his first nine season with the New Jersey-Brooklyn franchise.

But Lopez averaged more than 20 points a game in each of the two previous seasons as his game transitioned from underneath the basket to the perimeter.

Lopez didn’t hit his first career 3-pointer until 2014-15, when he was 1 of 10. Two seasons later with the Nets, he was 134 of 387 (34.6 percent) from behind the arc. With the Lakers, Lopez was 112 of 325 from 3-point range.

His rebounding numbers have dropped as his offensive game moves further away from the basket, from 7.8 per game in 2015-16 to 5.4 the following season and 4.0 last season.

“The benefit you get from the 3-point shooting and the space, I think outweighs whatever you’re losing on the offensive boards,” said coach Mike Budenholzer, beginning his first season with the Bucks after five seasons as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

“But, defensively, I think we’re going to be pushing the whole group, Brook included,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to be better (with) rebounding the ball. We’ve got to be better on the defensive boards, and he’s a big part of that.”

Budenholzer is encouraged by Lopez’s physical presence, as well as how the 7-footer fits with Antetokounmpo’s game.

“He’s 7-foot, or 7-plus, and (has) great size but at that size, is really comfortable playing both inside and outside around the 3-point line and creating space for us offensively,” Budenholzer said, “and for guys to attack and get to the basket.”

Lopez will join a center rotation that includes 6-11 John Henson, 7-footer Tyler Zeller, and 7-1 Thon Maker, who started in the playoffs after limited playing time late in the season.

“It’s been pretty smooth, honestly,” Lopez said. “It’s been great. Everybody’s just been playing so unselfishly. This entire offense is predicated on that.”

 

Marcus Smart ejected after trying fight J.R. Smith, who had shoved Aron Baynes

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
8 Comments

Tell me again how that Celtics/Cavaliers rivalry has faded.

In a play late in the first quarter, Boston’s Aron Baynes and Cleveland’s J.R. Smith got tangled up as Smith had been physical and fronted Baynes in the post, then they got tangled and Baynes kind of tossed Smith, so Smith shoved Baynes in the back.

At that point Marcus Smart wanted to step up for his teammate — and lost it, having to be wrestled to the ground by his teammates while Smith is amused by all of this.

The result was Smart getting ejected and Smith just getting a technical.

Smart is going to get a fine from this, Smith may as well.

Preseason games rarely see this kind of passion, but this is the second ejection this year. Washington’s Markieff Morris was tossed, although for far less of an infraction.