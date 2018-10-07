Associated Press

Marcus Smart, J.R. Smith continue fight after game on social media

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Preseason games usually have all the emotion of a T-1000 Terminator. However, things got nasty between Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith Saturday night, an incident that ended with Smart ejected and Smith getting a technical foul.

But the two were not done then.

Smart called out Smith during a postgame scrum with the press, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I told [Smith] to come back to the back,” said Smart, who fidgeted throughout his emotional two-minute interview with reporters and at one point addressed the camera directly.

“All that on the court, we can handle that off the court. I ain’t with that. And that’s on my mama, may she rest in peace. Ain’t no punk right here. On my mama, may she rest in peace. That s— dead, so. Whatever happens, happens. J.R. knows where I’m at. Everyone knows where I’m at. It is what it is.”

Smith fired back on Twitter.

Damn.

After Saturday’s incident, I wondered whether the NBA would come down and fine either of these guys for this.

After those comments, the question is “how much?” And, could this become a suspension.

Which is saying a lot for a preseason game.

Big man Brook Lopez could give Bucks boost on perimeter

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks’ key free agent acquisition is a big man who could have an impact from the perimeter.

Brook Lopez started at center in the Bucks’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls, the first basketball game at Milwaukee’s new Fiserv Forum.

Lopez scored six points on 3-of-8 of shooting, missing all three 3-point attempts, in 15 minutes as the Bucks rolled to a 116-82 victory on Wednesday night at their new home arena.

It was a milestone moment for a team featuring All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo that hopes to secure a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year.

“I think the stars have really aligned. We have all the talent in the world on the floor,” Lopez said.

The 10th overall pick by the Nets in 2008, Lopez averaged 13.0 points per game last season, matching his career low, in 74 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, after spending his first nine season with the New Jersey-Brooklyn franchise.

But Lopez averaged more than 20 points a game in each of the two previous seasons as his game transitioned from underneath the basket to the perimeter.

Lopez didn’t hit his first career 3-pointer until 2014-15, when he was 1 of 10. Two seasons later with the Nets, he was 134 of 387 (34.6 percent) from behind the arc. With the Lakers, Lopez was 112 of 325 from 3-point range.

His rebounding numbers have dropped as his offensive game moves further away from the basket, from 7.8 per game in 2015-16 to 5.4 the following season and 4.0 last season.

“The benefit you get from the 3-point shooting and the space, I think outweighs whatever you’re losing on the offensive boards,” said coach Mike Budenholzer, beginning his first season with the Bucks after five seasons as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

“But, defensively, I think we’re going to be pushing the whole group, Brook included,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to be better (with) rebounding the ball. We’ve got to be better on the defensive boards, and he’s a big part of that.”

Budenholzer is encouraged by Lopez’s physical presence, as well as how the 7-footer fits with Antetokounmpo’s game.

“He’s 7-foot, or 7-plus, and (has) great size but at that size, is really comfortable playing both inside and outside around the 3-point line and creating space for us offensively,” Budenholzer said, “and for guys to attack and get to the basket.”

Lopez will join a center rotation that includes 6-11 John Henson, 7-footer Tyler Zeller, and 7-1 Thon Maker, who started in the playoffs after limited playing time late in the season.

“It’s been pretty smooth, honestly,” Lopez said. “It’s been great. Everybody’s just been playing so unselfishly. This entire offense is predicated on that.”

 

Marcus Smart ejected after trying fight J.R. Smith, who had shoved Aron Baynes

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Tell me again how that Celtics/Cavaliers rivalry has faded.

In a play late in the first quarter, Boston’s Aron Baynes and Cleveland’s J.R. Smith got tangled up as Smith had been physical and fronted Baynes in the post, then they got tangled and Baynes kind of tossed Smith, so Smith shoved Baynes in the back.

At that point Marcus Smart wanted to step up for his teammate — and lost it, having to be wrestled to the ground by his teammates while Smith is amused by all of this.

The result was Smart getting ejected and Smith just getting a technical.

Smart is going to get a fine from this, Smith may as well.

Preseason games rarely see this kind of passion, but this is the second ejection this year. Washington’s Markieff Morris was tossed, although for far less of an infraction.

Chris Paul on Carmelo Anthony: ‘The disrespect that comes at him at times is unbelievable’

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
When it became clear that a long and convoluted process would end up with Carmelo Anthony exiting Oklahoma City to go to Houston this summer, there was plenty of head scratching and derision about the move. The Rockets are replacing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute‘s defense with ‘Melo? The only way this works is if Anthony plays a role in Houston, and didn’t he just rant how he’s not a bench player after the end of last season?

Chris Paul doesn’t get it. He doesn’t understand the mocking of a future Hall of Famer in Anthony, as he told ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols.

“Obviously I’m a little biased because that’s one of my closest friends,” Paul said at training camp in Houston in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump. “But you know, the disrespect that comes at him at times is unbelievable, you know what I mean? So for us, having one of the best players to ever play the game on our team, that’s a no-brainer…

“I think we just hoop,” Paul said. “I think that’s been the cool thing about bringing in different players that have played in different systems. Hell, me last year, I came into a different situation. I had seen it. Coach [Mike D’Antoni] had talked about it. But it’s a different thing to play within the system.

“With Melo, we just hoop, you know what I mean? If you’re open, you shoot it. If not, you pass it, you dribble — it’s a fun way to play basketball.”

Through the first couple of preseason games, Anthony has looked comfortable and like a good fit in Houston. Coach Mike D’Antoni is getting him into quality spaces. Anthony is hitting catch-and-shoot threes, posting guys up, and just seemed to be accepting of his new role. Maybe the most interesting turn was when the Rockets went ultra-small — Michael Carter-Williams, James Harden, Eric Gordon, James Ennis, and Anthony as center. The Rockets went on a 15-0 run with that lineup against the Pacers.

It’s just preseason. The Rockets did take a defensive step back and there are a lot of questions — but if the Rockets did slip it’s not going to be because of Anthony. The Rockets knew what they were getting, and he may exceed expectations. If the Rockets step back, it was management’s decisions that led to everything.

Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker Jr. likely out 6-8 weeks after meniscus surgery

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
For a player who was brought in as a long-term development project, an NBA level athlete but with raw skills, this is an unfortunate setback.

San Antonio’s first-round pick Lonnie Walker Jr.(No. 18, you may remember him as the guy with the floating hat) will undergo surgery Monday to repair a right medial meniscus tear, the team announced Saturday. While the team would not give a timetable for a return, these are traditionally six-to-eight week recoveries.

Walker suffered the injury Friday night in a preseason game against the Pistons.

This is Walker’s second surgery on that meniscus, he had one before his freshman season at Miami.

At Summer League Walker showed both why the Spurs drafted him and how far he has to go. Walker is a 6’4″ shooting guard but with a 6’11” wingspan and he could use that to be disruptive defensively. He could jump out of the building and made impressive plays as a shot creator and finisher thanks to that athleticism. However, his shot needs work — Walker hit just 29 percent of his shots at the Utah Summer League and 34 percent in Las Vegas. Also, his court awareness is not where it needs to be yet to help the Spurs.

It has always been likely Walker would get minutes with the Spurs’ G-League affiliate as well as with the big club. Now it looks like he will be doing some G-League rehab as well.