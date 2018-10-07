Did Sam Dekker drop Jayson Tatum with a crossover, or did Tatum trip?

This much we know: During the second quarter of Tuesday’s preseason game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Sam Dekker went with a crossover move and Jayson Tatum crumpled to the ground, clearing the way for a Dekkar layup.
The best part of that is the Cavaliers’ bench mocking Tatum for hitting the ground.
Tatum, however, said it was Terry Rozier‘s fault (in a Tweet he has since deleted), and in the process took a shot at Rozier’s Puma’s (a new shoe contract for Scary Terry).
I really wanted this to be Tatum just getting dropped, but look at a closeup of the video and it looks like Tatum is right.
This play wasn’t even close to the most interesting moment of this game — J.R. Smith shoving Aron Baynes, leading to Marcus Smart getting thrown out for defending his teammate was more entertaining. That battle also kept going on social media.
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward‘s preseasons ended early.
And they weren’t alone around the NBA on Saturday, either.
The Boston Celtics left the biggest two stars on their roster – both of whom are coming off serious injuries, and now apparently dealing with far more minor ones – out of the lineup for their preseason finale at Cleveland.
The official reasons where lower back pain for Hayward and a rib contusion for Irving.
Hayward’s last game at Cleveland was opening night of the regular season a year ago, when he suffered a gruesome ankle and leg injury that ended his season. Irving was sidelined for the final month of the regular season and the entirety of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals with a knee problem. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers kept Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, George Hill and Kyle Korver out of the matchup.
At the Indiana-Memphis game, the Pacers rested their entire projected starting five – Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, Thad Young, Myles Turner, and Bojan Bogdanovic. And the Grizzlies sat some regulars as well, including Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, with neither move there coming as a surprise given that Memphis was playing a preseason back-to-back and both of those veterans played Friday against Atlanta.
And when the Lakers and Clippers met in the last of three preseason contests Saturday, LeBron James was sitting out to rest. The Lakers were also without Lonzo Ball again, though he may play before the preseason ends.
All those rest moves Saturday came one day after San Antonio lost rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV for several weeks with a torn meniscus. Walker got hurt in the Spurs’ preseason game Friday, and will have surgery on Monday.
The Lakers have gotten out and run this preseason, averaging 112.2 possessions per game, sixth fastest in the league and 10 possessions a night faster than they played last season. While the Lakers will not keep up that pace once defenses get serious, they project to be one of the faster teams in the league.
Lonzo Ball would certainly help with that. Ball relentlessly pushes the pace, is at his best passing in transition, and his look-ahead passes get the team a couple buckets a game. Ball has been practicing with the team but has not played in a preseason game yet as he rehabs from off-season knee surgery, however, that could change next Wednesday in Las Vegas according to Lakers’ sideline reporter Mike Trudell.
Ball will start the season coming off the bench behind Rajon Rondo.
Ball also has reportedly smoothed out the release on his jump shot, which would be one of the big keys to his development this season. His passing, his game IQ and his defense have been what the Lakers’ hoped when drafting him No. 2. However, his lack of ability to score has diminished him as a threat. A better release on his jump shot is part of it (him finishing better in the paint is the other).
How Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart blend with LeBron James is going to be one of the most-watched things around the Lakers this season. Pace will be another — the Lakers are playing fast, LeBron says he wants to play fast, but will that continue as we get into December and beyond? LeBron in the past has liked to slow the half-court game down a little and use his insanely-high basketball IQ and passing skills to pick teams apart, will the Lakers revert to more of that or keep running? (That pace could vary a little by unit/lineup, too.)
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Minnesota and Miami were pushing hard and progressing toward a trade that would have sent Jimmy Butler to Miami, but the Timberwolves moved the goalposts at the last minute and the deal fell apart. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
While the Clippers, Rockets, and others have hung around the fringes, I have heard from sources as well that Miami was the only likely destination in the short term. The Heat have no cap space to sign Butler as a free agent (unlike the Clippers next summer) so there is an urgency to their efforts. However, while Butler continues to sit out training camp, other teams feel the asking price for a potential Butler rental is too high and Butler is frustrated with that. While Tom Thibodeau may be holding out for the player he wants, the demand for quality players (young and veterans) plus cap relief has been too steep for teams. There remains a sense around the league what Thibodeau really wants is to get Butler into camp and playing with the team again, not trade him.
The fact owners were involved makes it feel like a deal could get done, but at some point Miami may be willing to walk away from the table for a while.
A lot of NBA owners like the idea of sending their team to China for one of the NBA’s preseason exhibition games — it’s a massive market and if a team can make inroads there it helps with jersey sales and more. That is, the owners like it until they do it once. Teams come back from that trip with a jet lag hangover that can last into the season — no team will complain about it publicly, that’s bad PR, but just ask the Warriors players privately how happy they were not to go this season.
Next season, it won’t just be China, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
The India trip has been rumored for a while, and the Kings — owned by Indian-American businessman Vivek Ranadive — are an obvious choice.
Going to Japan makes business sense as well — the NBA is a global brand. Basketball is arguably the world’s second most popular sport (or at least in the top few, depending on what factors you use to determine popularity) and the NBA is the highest level of play in the sport. The NBA has worked hard to position itself as the premier league on the planet — and the owners like raking in that global money.
The cost is games around the globe sometimes. Like Japan and India next preseason, two big markets the NBA is working hard to tap.