Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins in unusual position as he enters first, likely last, season with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said not to compare his team to the 1997-98 “last dance” Bulls – and he’s right.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked up beyond next season. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins can become free agents, and though Durant is a wildcard, Thompson has been consistent in his plan to return to Golden State.

In 1997, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Chicago coach Phil Jackson were on expiring contracts. Before the season, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause said, “Beyond this contract, Phil agrees it’s better we part company. At the end of next season, there will be a new coach here.” And Jordan  had already said, “Phil should be the head coach, and I shouldn’t have to make the decision to play for another coach other than Phil. Simple as that. Sad as it may be, I will not choose to play for another coach.” So, you do the math.

But that was maybe the last time a star entered a season as likely to leave his team afterward as Cousins with the Warriors.

At least if Cousins is still a star.

Cousins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last January. It’s far from certain how the 6-foot-11, 270-pound 28-year-old will play once he gets back on the court. This is a serious enough setback to at least consider Cousins is done as a star.

But if all goes well, his immense talent will shine again. He’ll help the Warriors win their third straight championship and fourth in five years. Along the way, he’ll pick up good habits as he adjusts to Golden State’s system.

And he’ll almost certainly leave in free agency next summer.

The highest starting salary the Warriors can give Cousins next year is $6,404,400 unless they clear more cap space. After a successful season, Cousins should command far more in free agency.

If this season doesn’t go to plan, it’s hard to see Golden State welcoming back Cousins. The Warriors were elite without him and probably wouldn’t hesitate to move on if this experiment fails.

So, either way, he appears to be a one-year rental.

How will it go?

Will Cousins put aside individual concerns, knowing this will be the only year he’ll be in this position? Or will he feel the need to prove himself in the short time before free agency?

Will the Warriors have time to fully welcome him into their culture? Will they care if he fully acclimates, considering it seems he’s just passing through anyway?

If Cousins flourishes with Golden State, will other teams improve offers to Cousins in free agency? Or will they just assign his success to the Warriors’ culture and continue to fret about his leg and attitude?

There is a remote possibility he stays in Golden State beyond this season. Maybe he signs a one-year contract to establish Earl Bird Rights, which would allow the Warriors to pay him up to $11,207,700 in 2020, though he could get that much only by signing for at least two years at that point. He could even work toward spending three years with Golden State, which would give him Full Bird Rights and the ability to re-sign for up to the max. Or maybe Durant leaves in free agency next summer, and Thompson is willing to take a massive discount. Then maybe the Warriors could carve out enough cap space to re-sign Cousins to a larger contract.

But that all seems farfetched.

Cousins isn’t entering the ring-chasing phase of his career. He has gotten one big contract, but he signed that before the new national TV contracts lifted player salaries into the stratosphere. It’s hard to see him not caring about getting one monster deal. His season will be building toward that goal.

It’ll also be about the Warriors pursuing another championship, of course. A lot of forces are coinciding in Golden State in a short time, which leads to mounting pressure.

That drove the 1997-98 Bulls to greatness. They won a third straight title before Jordan (retirement), Pippen (Rockets), Rodman (Lakers) and Jackson (retirement) all moved on.

The final-song sentiment isn’t as wide with the Warriors, but it will be worth watching Cousins in his one-man “last dance.”

Spurs’ Dejounte Murray injures knee; MRI coming Monday

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs have bet big on Dejounte Murray — they made him the starting point guard last season, sending Tony Parker to the bench (at Parker’s urging), Murray made the NBA All-Defensive Team (second team), and there were expectations in San Antonio on how big a step forward this season.

Which is why this injury is scary — Murray’s knee buckled and he went down in the second quarter against the Rockets Saturday. His knee buckled as he drove the lane against James Harden in transition, and Murray was clearly in pain.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious.

Behind Murray, expect veteran Patty Mills to get a lot more run, as well as Bryn Forbes, but both of those are more score-first guards rather than table setters like Murray. They don’t have a player that fits as well behind him. Also, with Lonnie Walker IV also out, the guard depth in San Antonio is getting thin.

As preseason winds down, NBA stars are getting some rest

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward‘s preseasons ended early.

And they weren’t alone around the NBA on Saturday, either.

The Boston Celtics left the biggest two stars on their roster – both of whom are coming off serious injuries, and now apparently dealing with far more minor ones – out of the lineup for their preseason finale at Cleveland.

The official reasons where lower back pain for Hayward and a rib contusion for Irving.

Hayward’s last game at Cleveland was opening night of the regular season a year ago, when he suffered a gruesome ankle and leg injury that ended his season. Irving was sidelined for the final month of the regular season and the entirety of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals with a knee problem. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers kept Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, George Hill and Kyle Korver out of the matchup.

At the Indiana-Memphis game, the Pacers rested their entire projected starting five – Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, Thad Young, Myles Turner, and Bojan Bogdanovic. And the Grizzlies sat some regulars as well, including Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, with neither move there coming as a surprise given that Memphis was playing a preseason back-to-back and both of those veterans played Friday against Atlanta.

And when the Lakers and Clippers met in the last of three preseason contests Saturday, LeBron James was sitting out to rest. The Lakers were also without Lonzo Ball again, though he may play before the preseason ends.

All those rest moves Saturday came one day after San Antonio lost rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV for several weeks with a torn meniscus. Walker got hurt in the Spurs’ preseason game Friday, and will have surgery on Monday.

 

Did Sam Dekker drop Jayson Tatum with a crossover, or did Tatum trip?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
This much we know: During the second quarter of Tuesday’s preseason game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Sam Dekker went with a crossover move and Jayson Tatum crumpled to the ground, clearing the way for a Dekkar layup.

The best part of that is the Cavaliers’ bench mocking Tatum for hitting the ground.

Tatum, however, said it was Terry Rozier‘s fault (in a Tweet he has since deleted), and in the process took a shot at Rozier’s Puma’s (a new shoe contract for Scary Terry).

I really wanted this to be Tatum just getting dropped, but look at a closeup of the video and it looks like Tatum is right.

This play wasn’t even close to the most interesting moment of this game — J.R. Smith shoving Aron Baynes, leading to Marcus Smart getting thrown out for defending his teammate was more entertaining. That battle also kept going on social media.

Report: Lakers’ Lonzo Ball could return to court Wednesday vs. Warriors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
The Lakers have gotten out and run this preseason, averaging 112.2 possessions per game, sixth fastest in the league and 10 possessions a night faster than they played last season. While the Lakers will not keep up that pace once defenses get serious, they project to be one of the faster teams in the league.

Lonzo Ball would certainly help with that. Ball relentlessly pushes the pace, is at his best passing in transition, and his look-ahead passes get the team a couple buckets a game. Ball has been practicing with the team but has not played in a preseason game yet as he rehabs from off-season knee surgery, however, that could change next Wednesday in Las Vegas according to Lakers’ sideline reporter Mike Trudell.

Ball will start the season coming off the bench behind Rajon Rondo.

Ball also has reportedly smoothed out the release on his jump shot, which would be one of the big keys to his development this season. His passing, his game IQ and his defense have been what the Lakers’ hoped when drafting him No. 2. However, his lack of ability to score has diminished him as a threat. A better release on his jump shot is part of it (him finishing better in the paint is the other).

How Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart blend with LeBron James is going to be one of the most-watched things around the Lakers this season. Pace will be another — the Lakers are playing fast, LeBron says he wants to play fast, but will that continue as we get into December and beyond? LeBron in the past has liked to slow the half-court game down a little and use his insanely-high basketball IQ and passing skills to pick teams apart, will the Lakers revert to more of that or keep running? (That pace could vary a little by unit/lineup, too.)