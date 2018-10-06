Associated Press

Watch Trae Young nutmeg defender to set up Miles Plumlee poster jam

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
We will see how good rookie Trae Young ends up being for the Hawks, but he’s going to be entertaining. And put up some highlights.

Like this play from Friday night, when he nutmegs a defender, passing between his legs, to set up the Miles Plumlee poster jam.

As nice as the dime was, the Jam was better. There are not enough Plumlee slams in the world.

John Wall fires back at those who say he parties too much, “I’m not about to sit at home and be boring”

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
John Wall is heavily criticized for a top-five point guard in the NBA, a player who gets it done on both ends.

Among those criticisms — he parties too much. Which leads to photos where he looks wiped out. Forget that Wall was working out hard this offseason on his game and body in Miami, that’s not what some people remember. They remember the parties and take shots at him on social media.

Wall has words for them.

“I ask them the same thing. You got a 9-5, what you do after your 9-5? You not about to sit in the house all day are you? I’m a grown man and I can do what I want to. I know what I do and bring to the table, and that’s 110 percent effort. I know how hard I work on my game and I’m going to enjoy my life. I’m not about to sit at home and be boring.”

Wall is not boring. Nor is he wrong. Plenty of people go out after work, or smoke a blunt or two, or do whatever to have a little fun. The question is, does it get to the point it impacts their job the next day?

Wall averaged 19.4 points and 9.6 assists per game last season, and while he tends to be a little less efficient shooter than some other ones (51.5 true shooting percentage last season) he’s an elite playmaker and defender at the point. He’s a top five point guard, bottom line. He hasn’t had a lot of postseason success, but that has more to do with his team makeup and chemistry, not to mention the fact LeBron James has owned the East leaving a lot of players wanting. Wall has owned those team failures in the past and the team has set the bar high for this season. If (when, probably) the Wizards fall short of those goals it gets interesting in Washington, but what Wall does when not at the gym will not be the reason.

Kevin Durant feels the love in NBA’s return to Seattle

Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Durant got off the bus inside the loading dock of KeyArena about two hours before tipoff and made a quick glance toward the court, visible through the tunnel.

He was back where his NBA career began more than a decade ago.

“Definitely a different feeling pulling up into the arena and down into the ramp just like when I used to play here,” Durant said. “Bringing back memories.”

Durant was back in Seattle on Friday night along with his Golden State Warriors for a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings for the first NBA game in the city since the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 season. It was an opportunity for the Seattle basketball community to gather once more before KeyArena becomes a construction site later this fall as part of a $700 million renovation that is expected to land the city an expansion NHL team.

But on this night it was again an NBA building with the same energy, excitement and noise that bounced off its walls in the heyday of the Sonics, when they were among the NBA’s elite franchises. The game sold out in a matter of hours and the lower bowl was crammed with fans more than an hour before tipoff.

And all the focus was on Durant, who along with Jeff Green are the only players remaining in the league who played for the Sonics in Seattle. When he was introduced as the last member of the starting lineup for Golden State, Durant pulled off his warmup revealing a Shawn Kemp SuperSonics jersey from the 1996 season, the last time Seattle made the NBA Finals. The crowd erupted, as if Durant needed to be any more beloved in the Emerald City.

Durant also took the microphone before tipoff to relay a message to the fans that turned out.

“First off, I want to get a shout out to the Seattle Storm for holding it down and winning a championship,” Durant said while pointing toward Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart sitting courtside. “On behalf of myself, the NBA, our organization, my teammates we want to thank you guys for coming out and supporting us. I know it’s been a rough 10 years. NBA is back in Seattle for tonight. Hopefully it’s back forever soon.”

The stands were a mix of the green and gold of the SuperSonics and the blue and yellow of the Warriors. And while there were jerseys of Kemp and Gary Payton in Sonics green, and Stephen Curry in Warriors white, the No. 35 with “Durant” across the back seemed to be the overwhelming jersey of choice.

“Kevin, he kind of represents the last season of the Sonics and hopefully a return, however that happens,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said during pregame while wearing a vintage SuperSonics shirt .

The luminaries of Seattle hoops were present from Bird and Stewart, to Payton, Jamal Crawford, Jack Sikma, Detlef Schrempf and Slick Watts, and Hall of Famers Lenny Wilkens and Bill Russell.

Durant broke out custom green shoes with gold accents to wear during the game. Even more personal were the white Nike’s he wore coming into the building with “KD” and the old Sonics logo featuring the Seattle skyline on the back.

“I thought it was very fitting I came here representing the whole city,” Durant said.

 

Barkley gets Philadelphia media award, gives take on 76ers

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charles Barkley is being honored in Philadelphia with a media award.

Barkley received the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award at Temple University on Friday.

The basketball Hall of Famer and commentator on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” told the room full of journalists to “be mad, be frustrated, but don’t stop doing your job and telling the truth.”

He said he was going to mind the “three B’s” in his speech: “be brief, brother.” And he did, keeping his remarks under 10 minutes.

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks his former 76ers have a good team, but how well No. 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz plays will determine their success.

He says Fultz is “the key.”

Celtics GM Ainge on Kyrie Irving: “He can be the best player in the world”

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving has committed to staying with Boston next summer when he can — and will — opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Right now, it’s like all of Boston is singing kumbaya: Irving loves Boston, the Celtics fans love Irving, Brad Stevens is praising Irving and he is returning the praise to his coach, Irving loves his teammates and his teammates love him.

But nobody had praise — and raised expectations — like Celtics president/GM Danny Ainge. Check out his comments to Joe Varden of The Athletic.

“I see a more mature Kyrie than even just last year. I think he feels more comfortable with everything in his life and the organization and where he is as a player…

“I think he’s anxious to be a leader, not anxious to just lead the team in scoring or be the most efficient player on our team, but I think he really wants to hold the guys to a high standard…

“I don’t know to what extent, but it has accelerated our timeline to the point where Kyrie is one of those players that can be the best player in the gym on any given day against any given team,” Ainge said. “He can be the best player in the world. He can add a lot of juice to your team and his teammates a lot of confidence.”

That’s setting the bar high for Irving, but setting the bar high is what this Celtics’ season is about. (For Irving, getting near that bar starts with him staying healthy for a full season.)

Expectations in Boston are Finals or bust — this team made the Eastern Conference Finals last season without Irving or Gordon Hayward, both out injured. Their young core players, particularly Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, stepped up, Al Horford reminded everyone he is good at everything, and Boston kept surprising teams. Until they ran into LeBron James. However, he’s gone, Boston’s healthy, and they are the team to beat.