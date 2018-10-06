Getty Images

Big man Brook Lopez could give Bucks boost on perimeter

Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks’ key free agent acquisition is a big man who could have an impact from the perimeter.

Brook Lopez started at center in the Bucks’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls, the first basketball game at Milwaukee’s new Fiserv Forum.

Lopez scored six points on 3-of-8 of shooting, missing all three 3-point attempts, in 15 minutes as the Bucks rolled to a 116-82 victory on Wednesday night at their new home arena.

It was a milestone moment for a team featuring All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo that hopes to secure a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year.

“I think the stars have really aligned. We have all the talent in the world on the floor,” Lopez said.

The 10th overall pick by the Nets in 2008, Lopez averaged 13.0 points per game last season, matching his career low, in 74 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, after spending his first nine season with the New Jersey-Brooklyn franchise.

But Lopez averaged more than 20 points a game in each of the two previous seasons as his game transitioned from underneath the basket to the perimeter.

Lopez didn’t hit his first career 3-pointer until 2014-15, when he was 1 of 10. Two seasons later with the Nets, he was 134 of 387 (34.6 percent) from behind the arc. With the Lakers, Lopez was 112 of 325 from 3-point range.

His rebounding numbers have dropped as his offensive game moves further away from the basket, from 7.8 per game in 2015-16 to 5.4 the following season and 4.0 last season.

“The benefit you get from the 3-point shooting and the space, I think outweighs whatever you’re losing on the offensive boards,” said coach Mike Budenholzer, beginning his first season with the Bucks after five seasons as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

“But, defensively, I think we’re going to be pushing the whole group, Brook included,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to be better (with) rebounding the ball. We’ve got to be better on the defensive boards, and he’s a big part of that.”

Budenholzer is encouraged by Lopez’s physical presence, as well as how the 7-footer fits with Antetokounmpo’s game.

“He’s 7-foot, or 7-plus, and (has) great size but at that size, is really comfortable playing both inside and outside around the 3-point line and creating space for us offensively,” Budenholzer said, “and for guys to attack and get to the basket.”

Lopez will join a center rotation that includes 6-11 John Henson, 7-footer Tyler Zeller, and 7-1 Thon Maker, who started in the playoffs after limited playing time late in the season.

“It’s been pretty smooth, honestly,” Lopez said. “It’s been great. Everybody’s just been playing so unselfishly. This entire offense is predicated on that.”

 

Marcus Smart ejected after trying fight J.R. Smith, who had shoved Aron Baynes

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Tell me again how that Celtics/Cavaliers rivalry has faded.

In a play late in the first quarter, Boston’s Aron Baynes and Cleveland’s J.R. Smith got tangled up as Smith had been physical and fronted Baynes in the post, then they got tangled and Baynes kind of tossed Smith, so Smith shoved Baynes in the back.

At that point Marcus Smart wanted to step up for his teammate — and lost it, having to be wrestled to the ground by his teammates while Smith is amused by all of this.

The result was Smart getting ejected and Smith just getting a technical.

Smart is going to get a fine from this, Smith may as well.

Preseason games rarely see this kind of passion, but this is the second ejection this year. Washington’s Markieff Morris was tossed, although for far less of an infraction.

Chris Paul on Carmelo Anthony: ‘The disrespect that comes at him at times is unbelievable’

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
When it became clear that a long and convoluted process would end up with Carmelo Anthony exiting Oklahoma City to go to Houston this summer, there was plenty of head scratching and derision about the move. The Rockets are replacing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute‘s defense with ‘Melo? The only way this works is if Anthony plays a role in Houston, and didn’t he just rant how he’s not a bench player after the end of last season?

Chris Paul doesn’t get it. He doesn’t understand the mocking of a future Hall of Famer in Anthony, as he told ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols.

“Obviously I’m a little biased because that’s one of my closest friends,” Paul said at training camp in Houston in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump. “But you know, the disrespect that comes at him at times is unbelievable, you know what I mean? So for us, having one of the best players to ever play the game on our team, that’s a no-brainer…

“I think we just hoop,” Paul said. “I think that’s been the cool thing about bringing in different players that have played in different systems. Hell, me last year, I came into a different situation. I had seen it. Coach [Mike D’Antoni] had talked about it. But it’s a different thing to play within the system.

“With Melo, we just hoop, you know what I mean? If you’re open, you shoot it. If not, you pass it, you dribble — it’s a fun way to play basketball.”

Through the first couple of preseason games, Anthony has looked comfortable and like a good fit in Houston. Coach Mike D’Antoni is getting him into quality spaces. Anthony is hitting catch-and-shoot threes, posting guys up, and just seemed to be accepting of his new role. Maybe the most interesting turn was when the Rockets went ultra-small — Michael Carter-Williams, James Harden, Eric Gordon, James Ennis, and Anthony as center. The Rockets went on a 15-0 run with that lineup against the Pacers.

It’s just preseason. The Rockets did take a defensive step back and there are a lot of questions — but if the Rockets did slip it’s not going to be because of Anthony. The Rockets knew what they were getting, and he may exceed expectations. If the Rockets step back, it was management’s decisions that led to everything.

Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker Jr. likely out 6-8 weeks after meniscus surgery

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
For a player who was brought in as a long-term development project, an NBA level athlete but with raw skills, this is an unfortunate setback.

San Antonio’s first-round pick Lonnie Walker Jr.(No. 18, you may remember him as the guy with the floating hat) will undergo surgery Monday to repair a right medial meniscus tear, the team announced Saturday. While the team would not give a timetable for a return, these are traditionally six-to-eight week recoveries.

Walker suffered the injury Friday night in a preseason game against the Pistons.

This is Walker’s second surgery on that meniscus, he had one before his freshman season at Miami.

At Summer League Walker showed both why the Spurs drafted him and how far he has to go. Walker is a 6’4″ shooting guard but with a 6’11” wingspan and he could use that to be disruptive defensively. He could jump out of the building and made impressive plays as a shot creator and finisher thanks to that athleticism. However, his shot needs work — Walker hit just 29 percent of his shots at the Utah Summer League and 34 percent in Las Vegas. Also, his court awareness is not where it needs to be yet to help the Spurs.

It has always been likely Walker would get minutes with the Spurs’ G-League affiliate as well as with the big club. Now it looks like he will be doing some G-League rehab as well.

Is Markelle Fultz’s jumper fixed? How high can he lift Sixers?

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
This is the play that had all of Philadelphia buzzing.

It’s not just that this was Markelle Fultz‘s first made three as a Sixer, it’s that he took it without hesitation and showing a smooth form. It is the first expression of all the potential that made him the No. 1 pick back in 2017, the guy who was going to be the third star along with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

After most of a season spent sidelined with an injury and trying to get out of his own head, Fultz went to shot guru Drew Hanlen this summer and stripped his shot down and built it back up. While it may not be as smooth as his jumper in college at Washington, he is shooting it with confidence now, and that’s a start.

It’s progress, but there is still a long way to go. Fultz is 1-of-5 from three through three preseason games. He’s shooting a pedestrian 43.3 percent overall in the preseason.

Is it enough to lift the Sixers up and challenge Boston this season? No. And that’s a high bar to clear anyway.

Which is why Philadelphia made no secret of the fact they went big game hunting in free agency last summer and took a swing at landing Kawhi Leonard via trade. They wanted to add a third star, and Fultz’s name appeared in a plethora of trade rumors. Nothing came of any of it.

Fultz says now he wants to be that third star.

“I kind of like when people doubt me and say, ‘Look for another star,’ I see myself as that player. I just work every day to become better. I really don’t look at other people’s goals, but I definitely look at it to see myself as that next player that can step up in that role.”

If Fultz is going to be that guy, the jump shot has to be smooth and a weapon. While Joel Embiid can knock down a three, he needs to be around the basket being a beast to truly impact the game. Ben Simmons is not a threat to space the floor. Even with J.J. Redick and whoever else is out there for the Sixers, Brett Brown cannot play three guys at once who are not shooters, which means no Fultz with the other stars if he can’t consistently knock down jumpers, particularly from three.

So far this preseason, Fultz has looked improved from last season (a low bar to clear) but not where the Sixers need him to be to truly be a huge threat in the East. Yet, at least. We don’t know how Fultz and this season will develop, but right now Boston is on its own plain in the East, and the Raptors may be the second-best team if Leonard can play at the level we have started to see from him this preseason. Philly — who also gave up some shooting this summer letting Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belleneli go — have some holes to fill to stay as one of the top threats in the East.

Fultz is going to be asked to fill those hold and fill up the bucket with his jumper.

For this season, that seems a big ask.

 