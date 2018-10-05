Getty Images

Watch Brandon Ingram drop 31 for Lakers against Kings (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

With Lonzo Ball still not getting the green light to return to game action for the Lakers, and with Rajon Rondo getting the game off, coach Luke Walton decided to slide Brandon Ingram over to the point guard spot. The team has worked through the preseason to get him more involved as a shot creator, maybe the new role would help with that.

Did it ever.

Ingram had 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting and got to the line 11 times in the Lakers’ first preseason win. It was a strong performance, the kind of role as a No. 2 option on the team the Lakers have wanted for Ingram.

It’s just preseason, but this is a good sign for the Lakers.

Report: Mavericks photographer accused of sexual harassment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the investigation into sexual misconduct within their organization dragged on, the Mavericks put out word the delays were due to investigators “being as thorough as humanly possible.”

But when the report was finally released, one name that didn’t appear in it: Danny Bollinger.

Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News:

Four former female employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity said team photographer Danny Bollinger has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace.

Bollinger, 50, has worked in the Mavericks’ marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban’s ownership. He has the title of publishing manager and has been friends with Cuban since the 1990s.

Three of the women who worked for the Mavericks, and an additional female who volunteered for the team, told The News they were surprised Bollinger was not included in the report. Two said they told investigators about Bollinger’s sexual advances and lewd comments. One said investigators were aware of Bollinger’s reputation, confirming that an investigator first brought up his name in an interview.

Two say Bollinger propositioned them for sex multiple times, and one said he showed her inappropriate photos while at work of Mavericks dancers and female fans sitting in the front row at games.

I suggest reading George’s report for more details, but these specific allegations stood out to me:

A female community services volunteer for the Dallas Mavericks Foundation said that early in Bollinger’s tenure, he twice jumped into her vehicle as she was pulling out of a parking lot at the American Airlines Center and propositioned her for sex.

The former volunteer said Bollinger approached her car waving his arms to get her to stop. He opened her door and jumped into a passenger seat, she said, and started to come on to her. She said she told Bollinger that she was happily married with children and that he needed to get out of her car. She said she argued with Bollinger for a few minutes until he left.

The woman said she reported the incident to Pittman in human resources, who assured her he’d handle it. However, a few weeks later Bollinger again approached her car as she was leaving the parking lot. This time, she said, Bollinger walked in front of her car to get her to stop. She said she stopped because she was naive enough to think that maybe he had come to apologize for the first incident.

Instead, she said, Bollinger again started to come on to her. She said she again rejected his advances before telling him to get out of her car.

“I’ve never experienced someone so bold in my life,” she added.

Around the same time as the first incident involving Bollinger, the volunteer was offered a full-time job by the Mavericks. But she said that shortly after she complained to Pittman about Bollinger’s first sexual advance, the job offer was rescinded.

Bollinger’s alleged conduct sounds horrible. The Mavericks’ response looks horrible.

This is not how to treat people. Less importantly, it’s not how to run a company. If this woman were the best person for a job, it would have hurt the Mavericks to run her off for retaliation. Other employees clearly felt uncomfortable around Bollinger, and no doubt, that adversely affected their work.

The Mavericks’ human-resources department, under Buddy Pittman, was a failure. Mistreated employees had nowhere within the company to turn. This was clearly an awful workplace environment.

Now, new questions arise about how the Mavericks are fixing it. The investigative report released last month had sections on six people: Terdema Ussery, Chris Hyde, Earl Sneed, Buddy Pittman, George Prokos and Mark Cuban. All six were already accused of wrongdoing in the initial Sports Illustrated report and/or other reporting. Did the investigation aim to fully understand and convey the extent of the Mavericks’ problematic workplace or just detail the issues the public already knew about?

It’s not just a matter of naming Bollinger in the report, either. He was on the team’s China trip until being sent home yesterday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Were these allegations taken seriously and addressed promptly?

NBA commissioner Adam – who has already had to defend penalizing neither the Mavericks nor Cuban, who agreed to donate $10 million to charity – is doing more damage control.

Silver, via ASAP Sports:

I will say that, when the investigators did their review of the Mavericks’ organization, they made a decision to not make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous. What they did at the end of the investigation was, in essence, shift to the new management of the Dallas Mavericks, run by Cynthia Marshall, their findings with an understanding that Cynthia Marshall, then using a more traditional human resources process, would continue to investigate particular employees and then act on them.

Part of the process, the new process we put in place with the Mavericks, was an ongoing reporting obligation to the league office. So Cynthia Marshall has been in constant contact with Kathy Behrens at the league office. We were aware of those additional allegations, and we are monitoring how they are responding to them.

The investigative report noted it granted anonymity to most of its sources. No victims are named. I don’t understand this distinction between the allegations listed in the report and the ones about Bollinger. They all came from anonymous employees and anonymous former employees.

All along, the investigate report was painted as a full reckoning. It was a chance for the Mavericks to uncover all their errors then take responsibility for them.

But it increasingly looks like a public-relations document designed to limit damage.

If that was a goal, it didn’t work. These new revelations are especially damaging given the expectation this saga had concluded.

This story won’t go away until the Mavericks fully handle their problems. It seems they haven’t yet.

Report: Mavericks hiring former professional sports gambler Haralabos Voulgaris

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers went outside the box by hiring Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins, who specialized in reporting and prose rather than basketball analysis.

Now, the Mavericks are making their own unconventional hire.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For more background on Voulgaris, Scott Eden wrote an interesting profile on him for ESPN a few years ago. Voulgaris earned his living by analyzing the NBA, developing mathematical models to aid his research. He has the technical chops to help an NBA team, and he has frequently shown his insights on Twitter.

I’m generally a believer in hiring the smartest, most-talented people then figuring out the rest later. I also expect bumps along the way, as Voulgaris and Dallas feel out each other. This old retweet made the rounds yesterday and isn’t out of the norm:

But this has a chance to work excellently. At minimum, it’s certainly fascinating.

Carmelo Anthony scores 16, plays some center in second preseason game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2018, 2:55 AM EDT
8 Comments

It’s just preseason, when every team is optimistic, every player is trying to fit in, and every coach talks about how his team will run more. The reality of the regular season changes those dreams, which is why the preseason has to be taken with plenty of salt.

But dang, Carmelo Anthony looked comfortable with the Rockets.

Thursday night against Indiana, Anthony had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus five rebounds. He may have looked his best when the Rockets went ultra-small — Michael Carter-Williams, James Harden, Eric Gordon, James Ennis, and Anthony as center (matched up on Indiana’s Myles Turner). The Rockets went on a 15-0 run with that lineup, and you know coach Mike D’Antoni filed that away for later use.

Anthony was hitting threes and turnarounds and just seemed to be accepting of and comfortable of his new role. D’Antoni is getting him into good spaces. Again, it’s just preseason. The Rockets’ defense remains a question mark heading into the season.

But the idea that Anthony would not fit well with Houston has taken some hits these first couple of games.

Heat owner Arison’s foundation pledges $5 million for disaster relief

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 10:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

MIAMI (AP) — The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation announced a $5 million pledge Thursday to support relief efforts in communities affected by three recent disasters, including last month’s Hurricane Florence.

The foundation, led by the Miami Heat managing general partner and his wife, will immediately give the $5 million to Save the Children and Direct Relief. Additional grants are also being pledged by the Carnival Foundation and Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines.

Foundation officials say the donations will be targeted toward communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and the recent earthquake and resulting tsunami in Indonesia.