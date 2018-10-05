Utah’s Joe Ingles: “I’m the best shooter in the league”

Last season, Jazz sharpshooter Joe Ingles shot 44 percent from three overall (and took 64 percent of his shots from there), 52.6 percent on corner threes, and he shot 47.5 percent on wide open threes, which were a majority of his looks from deep because of the excellent ball movement of the Jazz.
He is one of the game’s best three-point shooters, and he has the swagger of the greats. How much swagger? Check out what he had to say when a reporter asked him if he lost confidence after missing his first few in an exhibition against the Raptors, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.
“No. I’m the best shooter in the league,” the newly turned 31-year-old Ingles shot back. “That’s a silly question.”
Ingles likes to joke around in press scrums, it that what was happening here, or does he believe he’s the best?
“Oh, I am. Yeah, why wouldn’t I?” Ingles responded… “The numbers I’ve shot, the percentages, they obviously are what they are and people are going to dissect everything but, I honestly feel like they’re all going to go in when I shoot the ball.”
What do you expect him to say? Ingles is a top-10 shooter in the league and of course he believes he’s the best and can knock down any shot. You don’t get to be that good without the swagger. Stephen Curry, J.J. Redick and on down the list all think the same thing.
Ingles is one of the keys if the Jazz are going to take a step forward this season — he has to improve from his career-best season last year. No easy task. However, him scoring 24 against the Raptors a few days ago is a good start.