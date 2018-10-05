Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Thunder have big stars and a huge payroll. But do they have enough to contend?

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook will turn 30 next month, and he’s due nearly $207 million over the next five seasons. He has a legitimate co-star in Paul George, who’s locked up at the max for three more years. They have a dirty-work sidekick in Steven Adams, who’s also signed to a lucrative deal for three more years. And Oklahoma City is on track to pay one of the largest luxury-tax bills in NBA history to keep the supporting cast stocked.

It probably doesn’t get any better than this for the Thunder.

But how good is it?

The season after losing Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City valiantly won 47 games and made the playoffs. The Thunder followed that by acquiring George and Carmelo Anthony, building hype then… winning 48 games and again losing in the first round.

Sure, there were signs of growth from Year 1 to Year 2 post-Durant. Oklahoma City went from 43 to 50 Pythagorean wins, and whatever you think Anthony will do with the Rockets, he was awful for the Thunder. That underlying improvement despite Anthony dragging down the team bodes well for the future.

Yet, Oklahoma City still appears likely to top out at a single playoff-series victory this season. The Thunder are widely projected to finish third or fourth in the West, which would come with home-court advantage in the first-round. But that opening playoff opponent would be no pushover, and in this loaded Western Conference, there’s far more room to fall than climb. It’s tough to see Oklahoma City surpassing the Warriors or Rockets. But I have the Thunder behind the Jazz, and falling into the Nuggets/Lakers/Pelicans/Trail Blazers/Spurs/Timberwolves (if they keep Jimmy Butler) pack is quite possible. That’d come with a potential first-round series against Golden State, Houston or some other better team.

Personally, I’m fine with Oklahoma City competing as hard as possible and letting the chips fall where they may. They have a strong culture and devoted fan base, and sometimes that can be enough. Everyone seems to be enjoying the pursuit. It doesn’t always have to be title or bust.

But the Thunder are just a couple years removed from legitimate championship contention with Durant, and it’s hard to accept less after experiencing those thrills. Plus, this type of spending usually comes with lofty internal expectations.

Is there any way Oklahoma City can break through?

When word initially leaked about George re-signing, the cited reason was his belief in the significance of Andre Roberson‘s season-ending injury. The Thunder were hitting their stride when Roberson went down in January and weren’t the same since.

Oklahoma City with Westbrook, George and Adams on and…

  • Roberson on: +13.5 points per 100 possessions
  • Roberson off: +2.7 points per 100 possessions

Roberson is an elite defender, and though he’s a poor shooter, Westbrook has the explosiveness to burst through tight spaces.

But Roberson will miss at least two months with a setback in his rehab. That’s a huge loss for the Thunder. He should be healthy for the playoffs, but seeding matters, and the postseason will intensify concerns about his shooting.

Really, it’s telling Oklahoma City is so affected by the loss of a role player like Roberson. He’s a helpful contributor, but the Thunder shouldn’t be so fragile without him.

Maybe there’s a more dangerous team here than it appears. There’s also time for the Thunder to improve their roster if it isn’t already good enough for championship contention. This isn’t a one-year window.

But whatever is on the other side of the glass, the window is open now.

Report: Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have discussed teaming up with Celtics

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyrie Irving said he’d re-sign with the Celtics next summer.

So, attention immediately shifts to Boston’s next star pursuit – longtime Celtics target Anthony Davis, whose future with the Pelicans is uncertain. And maybe Irving will help lure Davis.

Jay King of The Athletic:

The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.

Here’s the big question: Did Davis or Irving initiate the conversation? Davis doing so would be much more meaningful. Irving recruiting would be interesting but not terribly significant. Davis inquiring about options outside New Orleans would be a huge revelation.

Either way, this is limited. Stars talking about teaming up far more often than they actually do.

It’s hard to see the Celtics ever creating enough cap room to sign Davis outright. So, acquiring him would likely require a trade, which means the Pelicans being involved and Davis’ wishes mattering only so much.

If he wants to go to Boston and stay long-term there, the Celtics would be incentivized to offer more than other suitors and make it worth New Orleans’ while. Boston has the assets to do that. But it still wouldn’t be completely up to Davis.

For now, Davis is locked up for two more seasons, and the Pelicans have no intention of trading him. He’ll be eligible to sign a super-max extension next offseason.

But if Davis eventually wants out – whether it be a trade while still under his current contract or a sign-and-trade in 2020 – Boston remains the team to watch.

Kyrie Irving on title-winning shot for Cavaliers: ‘Emotionally, I wasn’t as invested as I should have been’

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Kyrie Irving made the championship-winning shot for the Cavaliers in 2016.

He also reportedly considered requesting a trade that offseason.

Irving was unsatisfied in Cleveland in a way that even repeatedly reaching the NBA Finals didn’t fix. He sulkedmaybe because of LeBron James – then requested a trade the following summer. Now with the Celtics, Irving reflected on that title-clinching basket.

Irving, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“It felt great,” he said matter-of-factly of the shot. “It felt good. Obviously being one of the historic teams to come back from 3-1 in the finals and that was pretty special, but after the game I was like, ‘what’s next?’ Like this was cool, this was nice but I didn’t even realize how big that shot was because it’s in my DNA to get riled up but at the end of the day I just wanted to hug my dad, hug my sister and I was just ready to move on.

“It was a weird point in my life at that point, so it was like emotionally I wasn’t as invested as I should have been to enjoy it at the magnitude of it. But it was pretty cool.”

Irving clearly marches to his own drum. Few players would brush off such a huge moment like that.

But at least he seems much more fulfilled in Boston, so that’s great for him.

Report: Mavericks photographer accused of sexual harassment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
6 Comments

As the investigation into sexual misconduct within their organization dragged on, the Mavericks put out word the delays were due to investigators “being as thorough as humanly possible.”

But when the report was finally released, one name that didn’t appear in it: Danny Bollinger.

Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News:

Four former female employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity said team photographer Danny Bollinger has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace.

Bollinger, 50, has worked in the Mavericks’ marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban’s ownership. He has the title of publishing manager and has been friends with Cuban since the 1990s.

Three of the women who worked for the Mavericks, and an additional female who volunteered for the team, told The News they were surprised Bollinger was not included in the report. Two said they told investigators about Bollinger’s sexual advances and lewd comments. One said investigators were aware of Bollinger’s reputation, confirming that an investigator first brought up his name in an interview.

Two say Bollinger propositioned them for sex multiple times, and one said he showed her inappropriate photos while at work of Mavericks dancers and female fans sitting in the front row at games.

I suggest reading George’s report for more details, but these specific allegations stood out to me:

A female community services volunteer for the Dallas Mavericks Foundation said that early in Bollinger’s tenure, he twice jumped into her vehicle as she was pulling out of a parking lot at the American Airlines Center and propositioned her for sex.

The former volunteer said Bollinger approached her car waving his arms to get her to stop. He opened her door and jumped into a passenger seat, she said, and started to come on to her. She said she told Bollinger that she was happily married with children and that he needed to get out of her car. She said she argued with Bollinger for a few minutes until he left.

The woman said she reported the incident to Pittman in human resources, who assured her he’d handle it. However, a few weeks later Bollinger again approached her car as she was leaving the parking lot. This time, she said, Bollinger walked in front of her car to get her to stop. She said she stopped because she was naive enough to think that maybe he had come to apologize for the first incident.

Instead, she said, Bollinger again started to come on to her. She said she again rejected his advances before telling him to get out of her car.

“I’ve never experienced someone so bold in my life,” she added.

Around the same time as the first incident involving Bollinger, the volunteer was offered a full-time job by the Mavericks. But she said that shortly after she complained to Pittman about Bollinger’s first sexual advance, the job offer was rescinded.

Bollinger’s alleged conduct sounds horrible. The Mavericks’ response looks horrible.

This is not how to treat people. Less importantly, it’s not how to run a company. If this woman were the best person for a job, it would have hurt the Mavericks to run her off for retaliation. Other employees clearly felt uncomfortable around Bollinger, and no doubt, that adversely affected their work.

The Mavericks’ human-resources department, under Buddy Pittman, was a failure. Mistreated employees had nowhere within the company to turn. This was clearly an awful workplace environment.

Now, new questions arise about how the Mavericks are fixing it. The investigative report released last month had sections on six people: Terdema Ussery, Chris Hyde, Earl Sneed, Buddy Pittman, George Prokos and Mark Cuban. All six were already accused of wrongdoing in the initial Sports Illustrated report and/or other reporting. Did the investigation aim to fully understand and convey the extent of the Mavericks’ problematic workplace or just detail the issues the public already knew about?

It’s not just a matter of naming Bollinger in the report, either. He was on the team’s China trip until being sent home yesterday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Were these allegations taken seriously and addressed promptly?

NBA commissioner Adam – who has already had to defend penalizing neither the Mavericks nor Cuban, who agreed to donate $10 million to charity – is doing more damage control.

Silver, via ASAP Sports:

I will say that, when the investigators did their review of the Mavericks’ organization, they made a decision to not make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous. What they did at the end of the investigation was, in essence, shift to the new management of the Dallas Mavericks, run by Cynthia Marshall, their findings with an understanding that Cynthia Marshall, then using a more traditional human resources process, would continue to investigate particular employees and then act on them.

Part of the process, the new process we put in place with the Mavericks, was an ongoing reporting obligation to the league office. So Cynthia Marshall has been in constant contact with Kathy Behrens at the league office. We were aware of those additional allegations, and we are monitoring how they are responding to them.

The investigative report noted it granted anonymity to most of its sources. No victims are named. I don’t understand this distinction between the allegations listed in the report and the ones about Bollinger. They all came from anonymous employees and anonymous former employees.

All along, the investigate report was painted as a full reckoning. It was a chance for the Mavericks to uncover all their errors then take responsibility for them.

But it increasingly looks like a public-relations document designed to limit damage.

If that was a goal, it didn’t work. These new revelations are especially damaging given the expectation this saga had concluded.

This story won’t go away until the Mavericks fully handle their problems. It seems they haven’t yet.

Report: Mavericks hiring former professional sports gambler Haralabos Voulgaris

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers went outside the box by hiring Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins, who specialized in reporting and prose rather than basketball analysis.

Now, the Mavericks are making their own unconventional hire.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For more background on Voulgaris, Scott Eden wrote an interesting profile on him for ESPN a few years ago. Voulgaris earned his living by analyzing the NBA, developing mathematical models to aid his research. He has the technical chops to help an NBA team, and he has frequently shown his insights on Twitter.

I’m generally a believer in hiring the smartest, most-talented people then figuring out the rest later. I also expect bumps along the way, as Voulgaris and Dallas feel out each other. This old retweet made the rounds yesterday and isn’t out of the norm:

But this has a chance to work excellently. At minimum, it’s certainly fascinating.