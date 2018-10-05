Jason Miller/Getty Images

Rumor: At one point, LeBron James considered signing with Raptors last summer

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Every team at least fantasized about signing LeBron James last summer. Most dismissed it as unrealistic and moved on. By the end of his free agency, only the Lakers, Cavaliers, 76ers and Rockets appeared to be in the mix.

But how many teams did LeBron consider before signing with the Lakers? Any beyond Los Angeles, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Houston?

Joe Vardon of The Athletic on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

I think at one point, Toronto was kind of a dark horse there. I think there was some sniffing around on both ends.

I’m not sure how the Raptors would have cleared max cap space or offered a satisfactory sign-and-trade to Cleveland without gutting their roster to the point it no longer appealed to LeBron. But that that they even drew consideration speaks to how far the franchise has come.

If this indicates how stars perceive Toronto, that bodes well for the Raptors re-signing Kawhi Leonard. Maybe Leonard will sign in Los Angeles like LeBron, but at least Toronto has a chance to show Leonard its best first. LeBron usually saw the Raptors at their worst.

J.J. Redick, booed by Chinese fans while shooting 10-for-10: ‘I would probably boo me, too’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Last season, in a video of NBA players wishing a happy Chinese New Year, 76ers guard J.J. Redick said what sounded like a slur for Chinese people:

Redick explained he got tongue-tied, said he didn’t intend to use that word then eventually apologized.

But fans at Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Mavericks in Shanghai today weren’t ready to forgive him. Many booed each time Redick shot, though many also cheered as he made 10-of-10 field-goal attempts, including 7-of-7 3-pointers.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Redick:

I expected that. They’re obviously entitled and have the right to boo me. I would probably boo me, too.

It was the most polite booing that I’ve received in my life. They booed, and they cheered. Think about that. It was like, “We’re mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.”

The whole thing, it was a very unfortunate situation, and I’m just deeply remorseful for offending so many people.

Redick, the former Duke star, is certainly familiar with being booed.

This is a mature answer. Whether Redick tripped over his words as he claimed or tried to get away with an inappropriate joke, the best thing he can do is accept responsibility and move forward.

Report: Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have discussed teaming up with Celtics

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving said he’d re-sign with the Celtics next summer.

So, attention immediately shifts to Boston’s next star pursuit – longtime Celtics target Anthony Davis, whose future with the Pelicans is uncertain. And maybe Irving will help lure Davis.

Jay King of The Athletic:

The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.

Here’s the big question: Did Davis or Irving initiate the conversation? Davis doing so would be much more meaningful. Irving recruiting would be interesting but not terribly significant. Davis inquiring about options outside New Orleans would be a huge revelation.

Either way, this is limited. Stars talking about teaming up far more often than they actually do.

It’s hard to see the Celtics ever creating enough cap room to sign Davis outright. So, acquiring him would likely require a trade, which means the Pelicans being involved and Davis’ wishes mattering only so much.

If he wants to go to Boston and stay long-term there, the Celtics would be incentivized to offer more than other suitors and make it worth New Orleans’ while. Boston has the assets to do that. But it still wouldn’t be completely up to Davis.

For now, Davis is locked up for two more seasons, and the Pelicans have no intention of trading him. He’ll be eligible to sign a super-max extension next offseason.

But if Davis eventually wants out – whether it be a trade while still under his current contract or a sign-and-trade in 2020 – Boston remains the team to watch.

Thunder have big stars and a huge payroll. But do they have enough to contend?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook will turn 30 next month, and he’s due nearly $207 million over the next five seasons. He has a legitimate co-star in Paul George, who’s locked up at the max for three more years. They have a dirty-work sidekick in Steven Adams, who’s also signed to a lucrative deal for three more years. And Oklahoma City is on track to pay one of the largest luxury-tax bills in NBA history to keep the supporting cast stocked.

It probably doesn’t get any better than this for the Thunder.

But how good is it?

The season after losing Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City valiantly won 47 games and made the playoffs. The Thunder followed that by acquiring George and Carmelo Anthony, building hype then… winning 48 games and again losing in the first round.

Sure, there were signs of growth from Year 1 to Year 2 post-Durant. Oklahoma City went from 43 to 50 Pythagorean wins, and whatever you think Anthony will do with the Rockets, he was awful for the Thunder. That underlying improvement despite Anthony dragging down the team bodes well for the future.

Yet, Oklahoma City still appears likely to top out at a single playoff-series victory this season. The Thunder are widely projected to finish third or fourth in the West, which would come with home-court advantage in the first-round. But that opening playoff opponent would be no pushover, and in this loaded Western Conference, there’s far more room to fall than climb. It’s tough to see Oklahoma City surpassing the Warriors or Rockets. But I have the Thunder behind the Jazz, and falling into the Nuggets/Lakers/Pelicans/Trail Blazers/Spurs/Timberwolves (if they keep Jimmy Butler) pack is quite possible. That’d come with a potential first-round series against Golden State, Houston or some other better team.

Personally, I’m fine with Oklahoma City competing as hard as possible and letting the chips fall where they may. They have a strong culture and devoted fan base, and sometimes that can be enough. Everyone seems to be enjoying the pursuit. It doesn’t always have to be title or bust.

But the Thunder are just a couple years removed from legitimate championship contention with Durant, and it’s hard to accept less after experiencing those thrills. Plus, this type of spending usually comes with lofty internal expectations.

Is there any way Oklahoma City can break through?

When word initially leaked about George re-signing, the cited reason was his belief in the significance of Andre Roberson‘s season-ending injury. The Thunder were hitting their stride when Roberson went down in January and weren’t the same since.

Oklahoma City with Westbrook, George and Adams on and…

  • Roberson on: +13.5 points per 100 possessions
  • Roberson off: +2.7 points per 100 possessions

Roberson is an elite defender, and though he’s a poor shooter, Westbrook has the explosiveness to burst through tight spaces.

But Roberson will miss at least two months with a setback in his rehab. That’s a huge loss for the Thunder. He should be healthy for the playoffs, but seeding matters, and the postseason will intensify concerns about his shooting.

Really, it’s telling Oklahoma City is so affected by the loss of a role player like Roberson. He’s a helpful contributor, but the Thunder shouldn’t be so fragile without him.

Maybe there’s a more dangerous team here than it appears. There’s also time for the Thunder to improve their roster if it isn’t already good enough for championship contention. This isn’t a one-year window.

But whatever is on the other side of the glass, the window is open now.

Kyrie Irving on title-winning shot for Cavaliers: ‘Emotionally, I wasn’t as invested as I should have been’

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving made the championship-winning shot for the Cavaliers in 2016.

He also reportedly considered requesting a trade that offseason.

Irving was unsatisfied in Cleveland in a way that even repeatedly reaching the NBA Finals didn’t fix. He sulkedmaybe because of LeBron James – then requested a trade the following summer. Now with the Celtics, Irving reflected on that title-clinching basket.

Irving, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“It felt great,” he said matter-of-factly of the shot. “It felt good. Obviously being one of the historic teams to come back from 3-1 in the finals and that was pretty special, but after the game I was like, ‘what’s next?’ Like this was cool, this was nice but I didn’t even realize how big that shot was because it’s in my DNA to get riled up but at the end of the day I just wanted to hug my dad, hug my sister and I was just ready to move on.

“It was a weird point in my life at that point, so it was like emotionally I wasn’t as invested as I should have been to enjoy it at the magnitude of it. But it was pretty cool.”

Irving clearly marches to his own drum. Few players would brush off such a huge moment like that.

But at least he seems much more fulfilled in Boston, so that’s great for him.