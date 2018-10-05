Associated Press

Ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright found competent to stand trial

Oct 5, 2018
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A doctor has found the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright mentally competent to stand trial.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Friday that he’s been informed by Dr. Wyatt Nichols that Sherra Wright can advise her lawyers and help with her defense against charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in her ex-husband’s slaying.

Coffee had ordered a mental evaluation of Sherra Wright.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Wright had a 13-year NBA career where he played for five NBA teams but played the longest with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game as a center during that time. He retired from the NBA in 2009.

Celtics GM Ainge on Kyrie Irving: "He can be the best player in the world"

Oct 5, 2018
Kyrie Irving has committed to staying with Boston next summer when he can — and will — opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Right now, it’s like all of Boston is singing kumbaya: Irving loves Boston, the Celtics fans love Irving, Brad Stevens is praising Irving and he is returning the praise to his coach, Irving loves his teammates and his teammates love him.

But nobody had praise — and raised expectations — like Celtics president/GM Danny Ainge. Check out his comments to Joe Varden of The Athletic.

“I see a more mature Kyrie than even just last year. I think he feels more comfortable with everything in his life and the organization and where he is as a player…

“I think he’s anxious to be a leader, not anxious to just lead the team in scoring or be the most efficient player on our team, but I think he really wants to hold the guys to a high standard…

“I don’t know to what extent, but it has accelerated our timeline to the point where Kyrie is one of those players that can be the best player in the gym on any given day against any given team,” Ainge said. “He can be the best player in the world. He can add a lot of juice to your team and his teammates a lot of confidence.”

That’s setting the bar high for Irving, but setting the bar high is what this Celtics’ season is about. (For Irving, getting near that bar starts with him staying healthy for a full season.)

Expectations in Boston are Finals or bust — this team made the Eastern Conference Finals last season without Irving or Gordon Hayward, both out injured. Their young core players, particularly Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, stepped up, Al Horford reminded everyone he is good at everything, and Boston kept surprising teams. Until they ran into LeBron James. However, he’s gone, Boston’s healthy, and they are the team to beat.

Utah's Joe Ingles: "I'm the best shooter in the league"

Oct 5, 2018
Last season, Jazz sharpshooter Joe Ingles shot 44 percent from three overall (and took 64 percent of his shots from there), 52.6 percent on corner threes, and he shot 47.5 percent on wide open threes, which were a majority of his looks from deep because of the excellent ball movement of the Jazz.

He is one of the game’s best three-point shooters, and he has the swagger of the greats. How much swagger? Check out what he had to say when a reporter asked him if he lost confidence after missing his first few in an exhibition against the Raptors, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.

“No. I’m the best shooter in the league,” the newly turned 31-year-old Ingles shot back. “That’s a silly question.”

Ingles likes to joke around in press scrums, it that what was happening here, or does he believe he’s the best?

“Oh, I am. Yeah, why wouldn’t I?” Ingles responded… “The numbers I’ve shot, the percentages, they obviously are what they are and people are going to dissect everything but, I honestly feel like they’re all going to go in when I shoot the ball.”

What do you expect him to say? Ingles is a top-10 shooter in the league and of course he believes he’s the best and can knock down any shot. You don’t get to be that good without the swagger. Stephen Curry, J.J. Redick and on down the list all think the same thing. 

Ingles is one of the keys if the Jazz are going to take a step forward this season — he has to improve from his career-best season last year. No easy task. However, him scoring 24 against the Raptors a few days ago is a good start.

 

 

 

NBA expansion returning Sonics to Seattle? Not anytime soon

Oct 5, 2018
It was 10 years ago that the Seattle Supersonics were no more, moving to Oklahoma City and becoming the Thunder. The why still stings in Seattle. It’s been 10 painful years for the loyal sports fans of Seattle — I was there this summer and you can still buy Sonics gear plenty of places.

Friday night the Warriors and Kings will play in Seattle, an NBA preseason game. It has sparked memories of the green and yellow jerseys and Shawn Kemp thunderous dunks.

It’s also sparked a big question: When will an NBA expand and return to Seattle?

Not anytime soon, unfortunately for Seattle fans. That’s despite the large and wealthy market, and the recent approval by the city to upgrade Key Arena to modern standards (where an NHL expansion team is slated to move in). When I’ve asked about the topic in recent years, the reaction from league officials has largely been “there’s not much of an appetite for expansion among the owners” (and remember it takes a two-thirds vote from them to okay expansion). Brian Windhorst was even more concrete in an article for ESPN.

The NBA doesn’t have expansion anywhere on its timeline, and Seattle’s arena developments weren’t discussed for a moment at the fall board of governors meeting two weeks ago, league sources said. Some prospective ownership groups that have met with NBA officials have been told expansion may not happen until 2025 at the earliest, when a new TV deal can be negotiated, sources said.

Beyond that, the complexities of the so-called New Arena at Seattle Center, the building’s working title, may make it challenging for Seattle to compete for a team if and when the time comes. The situation could even require Seattle to have a second new arena with the NBA team as the main tenant if the city wants to outbid other markets to attract a team, multiple ownership sources told ESPN.

That’s seven years at the very least, and probably longer than that, before expansion is any kind of reality. By then, the broadcast landscape will have shifted even more — it’s moving fast to streaming services now — and what that new broadcast deal will look like, and how much money will be involved, are unknowns. Which is to say, 2025 is no lock for expansion, if it happens at all.

It is possible that before then an NBA team from a smaller market with a short lease will go up for sale, be purchased and moved into a building in Seattle (Key Arena or a new one). That almost happened with the Sacramento Kings (it was now Commissioner Adam Silver who fought hard to find a local owner and get a new arena built in Sacramento to keep the team in California.) However, right now there is no team that fits the criteria, no teams likely to be on the move. (There are a lot of eyes on the New Orleans Pelicans since the passing of owner Tom Benson, his wife Gayle now runs the team and the NFL’s Saints. She has said she has no plans to sell the Pelicans, but that could change. They have a lease at the Smoothie King Center that runs through 2024.)

All of this is not great news for hoops-starved Seattle fans. There is a desire in the NBA’s league office to see a team back in Seattle… someday. But it’s going to be many years before anything starts to take real shape.

 

 

 

Report: Clippers, Timberwolves still talking Jimmy Butler trade, hung up on Tobias Harris

Oct 5, 2018
The buzz around the league is that the Miami Heat have had the most traction in Jimmy Butler trade talks with Minnesota, but the two sides haven’t been able to reach a deal (with complaints out of Miami that the demands keep changing). Outside of South Beach, the reports have been the market has been pretty cold.

However, the Clippers and Timberwolves are still engaged in talks, they’re just hung up on Tobias Harris, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers have had ongoing discussions about a trade centered around All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Timberwolves’ asking price has been deemed too high thus far, with multiple players and picks being requested, sources said.

In any deal with the Clippers, Minnesota would prefer to acquire forward Tobias Harris, sources said. Various trade packages have been proposed on both sides, but the Clippers do not intend to trade Harris, sources said.

Remember, the Clippers are one of Butler’s preferred destinations.

It doesn’t sound like there is much traction there for this deal, at least not in the short-term. There is a sense around the league Coach/GM Tom Thibodeau just wants to get Butler back on the court in Minnesota and win, so he is dragging this out.

Whatever the reasoning behind it, this report leads to a couple of questions:

• Was this leaked to try to light a fire under Minnesota trade talks with Miami? Sort of a “we have other options” leak?

• Why wouldn’t the Clippers put Harris in a trade? Right now, Butler is the better player, a top 10-12 NBA player and maybe higher if he can stay healthy. He changes the team’s dynamic, but rubs some teammates the wrong way could bolt this summer. Harris is making $14.8 million this season and will be a free agent next summer, also, and with the Clippers averaged an efficient 19.3 points per game (41.4 percent shooting from three) plus six rebounds a night. He played just below an All-Star level last season in Detroit before coming over, and the Clippers really like him as a key piece for them moving forward.

Maybe the Clippers believe they can sign Butler as a free agent next summer and want to pair him with Harris. Or, perhaps the Clippers look at Harris as a player who is just 26 and has a lot fewer miles on him than Butler, who will turn 30 before he signs that max contract next summer and has Tom Thibodeau miles on his legs.

Whatever the reason, the Clippers are acting like a team that can be patient and take their shot to land in free agency, rather than overpaying now. It’s hard to see how a deal gets done between these teams if Harris is off the board.