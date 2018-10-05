Carmelo Anthony scores 16, plays some center in second preseason game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2018, 2:55 AM EDT
It’s just preseason, when every team is optimistic, every player is trying to fit in, and every coach talks about how his team will run more. The reality of the regular season changes those dreams, which is why the preseason has to be taken with plenty of salt.

But dang, Carmelo Anthony looked comfortable with the Rockets.

Thursday night against Indiana, Anthony had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus five rebounds. He may have looked his best when the Rockets went ultra-small — Michael Carter-Williams, James Harden, Eric Gordon, James Ennis, and Anthony as center (matched up on Indiana’s Myles Turner). The Rockets went on a 15-0 run with that lineup, and you know coach Mike D’Antoni filed that away for later use.

Anthony was hitting threes and turnarounds and just seemed to be accepting of and comfortable of his new role. D’Antoni is getting him into good spaces. Again, it’s just preseason. The Rockets’ defense remains a question mark heading into the season.

But the idea that Anthony would not fit well with Houston has taken some hits these first couple of games.

Heat owner Arison’s foundation pledges $5 million for disaster relief

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 10:13 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation announced a $5 million pledge Thursday to support relief efforts in communities affected by three recent disasters, including last month’s Hurricane Florence.

The foundation, led by the Miami Heat managing general partner and his wife, will immediately give the $5 million to Save the Children and Direct Relief. Additional grants are also being pledged by the Carnival Foundation and Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines.

Foundation officials say the donations will be targeted toward communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and the recent earthquake and resulting tsunami in Indonesia.

Thunder’s Andre Roberson suffers setback in rehab, will be re-evaluated in two months

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s defense was 11.2 points per 100 possessions better when Andre Roberson was on the court — he was the fifth man who gave them a killer lineup (with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams, and back then Carmelo Anthony). That starting five was +14.2 per 100 possessions, and it was rumored that what Roberson brings to the table for this team was a key reason George thought Oklahoma City could win and re-signed with them.

Which is why this is terrible news for OKC — it’s going to be a while before we see Roberson on the court as he has had a setback in his recovery from a torn patellar-tendon injury that had him out the end of last season and into the playoffs.

That would have him being re-evaluated in early December. Roberson had said he had hoped to be back on the court and his old self by Christmas, now that timeline will be pushed back.

The real problem here for OKC is their lack of depth on the wing — they don’t have a quality replacement for him.  Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines, and Timothe Luwawu are going to get most of Roberson’s minutes, but that is a serious talent drop off. It’s also a real concern in the West, where after Golden State and Houston the margins are incredibly slim. This could impact the Thunder’s playoff seeding.

DeMarcus Cousins signs massive new shoe deal with Puma, Nike can match

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Puma is returning to the basketball shoe market and the NBA with a vengeance… or at least a massive budget. Last June’s No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III have both signed on with Puma, as has the KnicksKevin Knox. So has Celtics’ fan favorite Terry Rozier.

Now the company has landed its biggest star: DeMarcus Cousins.

Maybe.

Cousins signed a new massive deal with Puma to wear their shoes, reports Nick DePaula of ESPN. Nike now has 10 days to match the offer or let Cousins go.

Puma needs to establish itself in the market and Cousins is a big name, it makes some sense for them to come in big and maybe overpay for Cousins. For Nike, the consideration is different. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles and what kind of player he will be on his return is unknown, plus big men traditionally don’t really sell shoes. Nike may not be willing to match the offer. That said, they have the money so they could.

If you’re wondering what Puma’s new basketball shoes look like…

Kyrie Irving on Boston: ‘I’m planning on re-signing here next year’

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
There are a lot of teams that will be lined up at his door to talk to Kyrie Irving at midnight next July 1, trying to convince him to come to their team as a free agent. The Knicks have already started camping out at the front of that line.

The door may never open — Kyrie Irving says he is not leaving Boston.

That’s been the buzz around the league for a while, but speaking to Celtics fans at an event Thursday, Irving told the crowd he is staying put.

If one were cynical (*raises hand*), one could say “of course Irving said that to a room full of Celtics fans.” Nobody goes into that event and says “I’m leaving you to form another superteam in another city.”

Except, what Irving said Thursday fits right in line with what the buzz has been around the league for a while — other teams didn’t think Irving was bolting that situation. Now comes reporting from Shams Charania of The Athletic that Irving has been telling the Celtics he plans to stay as well.

This does not mean Irving is going to sign an extension with Boston, and there are about 88 million reasons why. The way the current NBA CBA is set up, the max extension Irving could sign next summer is four years at approximately $102 million. However, opt out and become a free agent then re-sign with Boston and he can get five years, $190 million. That’s a no-brainer decision for a sure max player. (Even if Irving left to go to another team, the max would be four years, $139 million, so again why sign an extension?)

One year can be a lifetime in the NBA, maybe next July Irving feels differently about Boston, Brad Stevens, and where the franchise is headed. Never say never. However, it’s highly doubtful — this is a contending team that should win a lot of games, it’s great for Irving on the court and his brand off it. Why would he leave?

None of that, however, will stop some of the rumors to come this season. That is the nature of the beast. However, don’t expect Irving to leave Boston next summer.

 