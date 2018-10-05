Carmelo Anthony scores 16, plays some center in second preseason game (VIDEO)

It’s just preseason, when every team is optimistic, every player is trying to fit in, and every coach talks about how his team will run more. The reality of the regular season changes those dreams, which is why the preseason has to be taken with plenty of salt.
But dang, Carmelo Anthony looked comfortable with the Rockets.
Thursday night against Indiana, Anthony had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus five rebounds. He may have looked his best when the Rockets went ultra-small — Michael Carter-Williams, James Harden, Eric Gordon, James Ennis, and Anthony as center (matched up on Indiana’s Myles Turner). The Rockets went on a 15-0 run with that lineup, and you know coach Mike D’Antoni filed that away for later use.
Anthony was hitting threes and turnarounds and just seemed to be accepting of and comfortable of his new role. D’Antoni is getting him into good spaces. Again, it’s just preseason. The Rockets’ defense remains a question mark heading into the season.
But the idea that Anthony would not fit well with Houston has taken some hits these first couple of games.