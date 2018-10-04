Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala says he doesn’t see himself as potential Hall of Famer

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala won an NBA Finals MVP, putting him in company with 19 Hall of Famers, eight sure-fire future Hall of Famers, Kawhi Leonard (who’s on a Hall of Fame track if he remains healthy), Chauncey Billups (a potential Hall of Famer) and Cedric Maxwell.

So, that brings Iguodala into conversations he wouldn’t otherwise appear in.

Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area:

But when asked Monday at Warriors Media Day if he thought of himself as a potential Basketball Hall of Famer, he smiled for a moment, then got serious and gave the answer so few athletes would.

“I don’t.”

“I know some guys who belong that aren’t there, some guys who are in there but aren’t better than guys who aren’t,” he said. “But me, I don’t.

“That’s not part of my motivation. You have to let things happen organically. You know what you put in to it. You try to sow some good seeds, and you hope you can reap the benefits of it.”

I agree with Iguodala. I’ve long given up on predicting who makes the Basketball Hall of Fame, an institution that treats lesser levels as equal to the NBA and has secretive voting procedures. But when I envision a Hall of Fame that properly honors NBA greats, Iguodala doesn’t make the cut.

He has had a very nice career, becoming one of the league’s smartest players. He makes the most of that basketball intelligence with versatility and strong team play. It’s not a coincidence he has helped Golden State win three titles.

But he has also made only one All-Star team and never made an All-NBA team. He was never elite at any single point, and several years of good performance don’t compensate for that.

LeBron James should have won 2015 NBA Finals MVP. If voters felt obligated to choose a winning Warrior, Stephen Curry should have won.

Good for Iguodala, who had a stellar series, to snag the award. But we shouldn’t compound the error by making the honor the centerpiece of his Hall of Fame candidacy. And after that Finals MVP, his Hall of Fame résumé looks pretty thin.

Report: Kevin Durant allured by Knicks same way LeBron James allured by Lakers

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Kevin Durant can become a free agent next summer, and – oh hey, there’s the Knicks, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Chris Haynes on Fox Sports 1:

The New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman is based in New York, huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD’s dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had toward the Los Angeles Lakers – just the building, the culture – is the same thing, the same way, I know, that KD feels about the Knicks.

Haynes still gave the Warriors the edge to re-sign Durant. Remember, LeBron was on a Cavaliers team with an owner he disliked and supporting cast he couldn’t trust. Durant doesn’t have those problems in Golden State, so outside franchises might not sway him the same way.

But Haynes could be in the minority in believing Durant will return to the Warriors.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

If you polled people around the league right now, a lot more people think he’s going to the Knicks and then maybe to the L.A. teams before he’s going to stay with the Warriors.

Mannix:

Along those lines, I’ve been really surprised at how many people are – NBA types that I talk to on a regular basis – are convinced it’s going to be New York. There are a lot of people, Tim, that believe the Knicks are a prohibitive favorite to land Durant.

Durant-Knicks rumors have swirled for a while, and so has the idea of Durant modeling his career after LeBron. But a good reminder: Last time we thought Durant would follow in LeBron’s footsteps, it meant Durant signing with his hometown team. Of course Durant barely gave the Wizards a look in 2016 free agency.

He didn’t meet with New York that summer, either, for what it’s worth.

Kristaps Porzingis has breathed new life into the Knicks, and they’re trying to improve their reputation for star free agents. But they still seem too far off for a player like Durant.

I’d still consider Warriors favorites to re-sign Durant, but the increasing New York chatter is impossible to ignore.

J.R. Smith says he’ll cover Supreme tattoo, but won’t talk to NBA: ‘I don’t talk to the police’

Instagram
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expressed plenty of dismay with being told he’d get fined for each game he doesn’t cover his Supreme tattoo.

But he’s backing down and will cover the leg tattoo.

Smith, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m not giving them money that could go to my kids,” Smith told ESPN. “I was looking into (my rights), but the Players Association just texted me, and you know what? I’m not going to put money in their pockets. Not a chance.”

Notice that decision came after hearing from his union – not more discussion with the league.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

JR Smith said he hasn’t contacted the league regarding the “Supreme” tattoo on his right calf that they asked him to cover up. And he doesn’t plan on having that conversation.

“No. For what?” he asked when approached by cleveland.com in the locker room at TD Garden in Boston Tuesday night. “I don’t talk to the police. That doesn’t do anything for me.”

J.R.!

Unfortunately for Smith, the Collective Bargaining Agreement is pretty clear:

Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise.

Perhaps he could argue the rule is arbitrarily enforced, as other players have tattoos of brands. But I doubt that’d get him anywhere. He’s making the smart move to keep his money and the fun move to give saucy quotes.

Hopefully for him, he’s getting extra sponsorship money, because the company is getting more publicity from this controversy than it ever would have from Smith showing the tattoo during games.

Kings coach Dave Joerger says he might play ‘four 7s group’ again

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

In their preseason opener, the Kings used a lineup with four players on the power forward-center spectrum:

The unit play just about a minute to open the second quarter and got outscored 3-0, and it was just the preseason. But still! That’s an eye-popping lineup in nearly any circumstance.

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger calls it the “four 7s group” and indicated it’d see more playing time.

Joerger, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“Well, I’m trying to get a lot of those guys developed in game-play minutes, and it can be a challenge,” Joerger said following practice Wednesday. “It’s something we’ll mess around with a little bit, and it definitely caught some people’s attention.”

Joerger said he’s willing to try it again in the preseason as he looks to get as many minutes for his young core as possible.

Play it in the regular season! It might be the most interesting part of the Kings’ year.

Report: Timberwolves were willing to grant Jimmy Butler’s trade request before it leaked

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Jimmy Butler‘s trade request.

But skepticism abounds. Every update is seen through the lens of Minnesota dragging its feet.

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

The Wolves never wanted the trade request leaked. They were always willing to satisfy the trade request when it was made – what now? – two weeks ago today, two weeks ago in Los Angeles. But the Wolves had no intention of leaking said request. That was the Jimmy Butler side that leaked the request. The Wolves remain upset about that. So, I get a kick out of the Butler side – who’s been leaking everything, by the way. Well, I don’t want to say everything. But 98 percent of information you see out there is driven by the Butler side, OK. And they are upset a trade hasn’t been completed yet.

Butler met with Thibodeau on Sept. 18. By the next day, the trade request leaked.

That leaves two possibilities for this report: Either Wolfson heard from someone in the very narrow window the trade request was secret about Minnesota’s plan or he heard after the request leaked. If he heard before the leak, that’s more credible, but there wasn’t much time for that. If he heard after the leak, he’s taking someone or people at their word about a situation they never had to face.

Consider this from Butler’s perspective. To him, he requested a trade in August, and nothing happened. The follow-up meeting with Thibodeau and leak were designed to spark a move that otherwise appeared not to be coming.

Butler clearly has an agenda. He wants to leave Minnesota, and leaks from his side are meant to hasten that. They also lower his trade value.

So, I get why the Timberwolves would want to blame this whole fiasco on him. But the idea they definitely would have traded him without a leak but now there’s haziness seems like an attempt by Minnesota to get back at him.