Two-time defending champ Warriors switch up practice routine

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Even the two-time defending NBA champions are seeking ways to reinvent themselves when it comes to preparation and practice routine.

The Golden State Warriors are putting a greater emphasis on player development this training camp with a younger roster.

An hour ahead of formal team workouts, Golden State’s young core shows up for individual skill work, to learn defensive concepts or to go over offensive schemes and terminology with assistant coach Chris DeMarco.

“We have a veteran team, so being able to get these young guys in and still be able to do drill work that maybe the veterans don’t need, that’s always going to be beneficial moving forward because it’s a long season,” DeMarco said after practice Tuesday. “So sometimes you get caught up and you’re not able to practice, there’s back-to-backs where the young guys aren’t out there developing those skills that we need them to develop. So coming in early, making sure they’re getting that individual work, making sure they’re getting that team defense concept, offensively what we’re trying to do, the actions and all that, that’s important.”

Veterans such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, meanwhile, may use that time to work on their bodies in the training room or weightlifting before Steve Kerr’s entire squad comes together for an efficient, shorter workout some days if that’s all the coaches deem the Warriors need.

Or, those older players might just grab some extra rest.

That slight adjustment to the practice approach has made for what Kerr considers the best camp of his tenure as he enters his fifth season running the show. Golden State also didn’t have to travel like the trip the Warriors made to China last year that took a physical toll.

“The continuity that we have with the group combined with a really good crop of young guys, both the guys we know will be on our roster and the guys trying out, and some of whom will end up in Santa Cruz, working really hard,” he said. “I think we’ve figured some things out as a coaching staff how to streamline practice, make it more efficient, cleaner.”

DeMarco, recently promoted to assistant coach and director of player development, is leading the young Warriors after the departures of three key veterans in JaVale McGee, David West and Zaza Pachulia.

There’s a youth movement now, and Golden State is determined to sustain its recent success – three titles in four years – even with the challenges of keeping an All-Star-studded roster together in free agency next summer.

By having the younger players do their work earlier, Kerr can run more focused practices with fewer breaks by going straight from one drill to the next.

“As a result, they’re up to speed by the time the whole group gets out on the floor,” Kerr said. “It’s something we’ve been looking to do over the last year, is kind of improve our player development program. It was hard to do last year because we had so many veterans. We were kind of left with about three young guys who we could work out more individual work stuff, but now we have a pretty clear five, six, seven young guys who need work and I like the format that we have with them.”

Green sat out Tuesday’s practice with a sore knee following an intense two-hour session Monday, Kerr said. And after that heavy scrimmage day to start the week, Golden State went lighter and shorter for Tuesday’s session.

About an hour and that was it. After last season, Kerr’s staff and even general manager Bob Myers brainstormed ways they could be even better with a younger roster.

Player development became a bigger focus point.

“It definitely has been structured, our guys are putting the work in,” DeMarco said. “It’s been great.”

 

Hornets ask players for wife's and girlfriend's info on questionnaire (photo)

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 11:22 PM EDT
The NBA, full of young rich athletes, lends itself to a certain lifestyle.

The Hornets – unintentionally, I assume – nodded to it in a questionnaire for their players.

As revealed by Frank Kaminsky on Instagram (which is the only reason he’s pictured above):

https://twitter.com/BR_NBA/status/1047574078742089728

I’m sure whomever designed that form expected players to fill in the wife OR girlfriend lines. But a single “wife/girlfriend” line would have sufficed.

Thankfully, the questionnaire allows plenty of room for jokes. I wonder whether any Charlotte players had the gall to fill out both lines.

Report: Heat pressing Timberwolves for answer on Jimmy Butler trade offer today

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
The Jimmy Butler trade saga has dragged on longer than anyone involved wants.

The Timberwolves want to prepare for their season with the team they’ll take into it (ideally, though maybe not realistically, with Butler on the roster). Butler wants to leave Minnesota. Other teams want him on their roster.

Could we be nearing a resolution?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is an odd timeline from the Heat. The Timberwolves play at the Clippers tonight, and of course Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau is also the team’s president. He’s kind of busy right now.

And this comes just after word talks between Minnesota and Miami got sidetracked. I wonder how close a deal is relative to this just being about frustration.

And what if the teams don’t agree to a trade? Thibodeau has evaded follow-up questions about when Butler will be required to report, and this is only slightly more direct. “If his wrist is healthy” leaves plenty of gray area for Butler to stay away from the Timberwolves.

Report: Timberwolves, Heat were making 'significant progress' on Jimmy Butler trade until Minnesota changed proposal

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
We’ve learned a little about what the Heat are offering for Jimmy ButlerGoran Dragic and/or Hassan Whiteside, but not Josh Richardson or Bam Adebayo. With Miami Butler’s reported preferred destination, the Heat have additional incentive to trade for him, as they’ll have a better chance of re-signing him this summer.

Will Miami complete a deal for Butler?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

This will only fuel skepticism about Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau actually trading Butler. The quick (and fun) assumption: Thibodeau sabotaged negotiations so he could keep his star player.

But I’m always leery of these reports. One team’s ‘significant progress’ isn’t necessarily the other team’s. Minnesota might have never viewed talks as gaining traction.

Especially without including Richardson or Adebayo, it’s hard to see the Heat making a compelling offer. Butler is far more valuable than Dragic, and Dragic is only a marginal upgrade over Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague. Miami shopped Whiteside earlier in the offseason without finding positive value for him.

Both Butler and rival teams have incentive to paint Minnesota’s front office as unreasonable. They want Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor – by no means a basketball expert – to step in and trade Butler himself, presumably for less return and more quickly than Thibodeau would do.

So, consider the idea Minnesota’s front office is being overly difficult. It’s certainly possible. But don’t blindly accept it, either.

Carmelo Anthony apologizes to Rockets for making long two

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
The Rockets popularized the strategy of emphasizing shots at the rim and 3-pointers to the point it’s called Moreyball, named for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

It’ll be an adjustment for Carmelo Anthony, who has made a living as a mid-range scorer.

In his Houston preseason debut, Anthony made a long 2 then turned to the Rockets bench and said, “My bad.”

I can’t speak for Morey or Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, but that didn’t look like a terrible shot. His defender sold out hard to stop the 3-pointer – potentially knowing how much Houston likes the 3 – and that allowed Anthony to step in for an open jumper. The goal should be getting 3s and shots at the rim, but defenses know that. Sometimes, that opens the mid-range as a more valuable shot location.

Anthony’s attempt might have been a little too deep to be worthwhile, but it’s at least debatable. This wasn’t Anthony working for a 2-point jumper, as he has done many types before.