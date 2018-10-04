Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Report: Timberwolves were willing to grant Jimmy Butler’s trade request before it leaked

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Jimmy Butler‘s trade request.

But skepticism abounds. Every update is seen through the lens of Minnesota dragging its feet.

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

The Wolves never wanted the trade request leaked. They were always willing to satisfy the trade request when it was made – what now? – two weeks ago today, two weeks ago in Los Angeles. But the Wolves had no intention of leaking said request. That was the Jimmy Butler side that leaked the request. The Wolves remain upset about that. So, I get a kick out of the Butler side – who’s been leaking everything, by the way. Well, I don’t want to say everything. But 98 percent of information you see out there is driven by the Butler side, OK. And they are upset a trade hasn’t been completed yet.

Butler met with Thibodeau on Sept. 18. By the next day, the trade request leaked.

That leaves two possibilities for this report: Either Wolfson heard from someone in the very narrow window the trade request was secret about Minnesota’s plan or he heard after the request leaked. If he heard before the leak, that’s more credible, but there wasn’t much time for that. If he heard after the leak, he’s taking someone or people at their word about a situation they never had to face.

Consider this from Butler’s perspective. To him, he requested a trade in August, and nothing happened. The follow-up meeting with Thibodeau and leak were designed to spark a move that otherwise appeared not to be coming.

Butler clearly has an agenda. He wants to leave Minnesota, and leaks from his side are meant to hasten that. They also lower his trade value.

So, I get why the Timberwolves would want to blame this whole fiasco on him. But the idea they definitely would have traded him without a leak but now there’s haziness seems like an attempt by Minnesota to get back at him.

Kings coach Dave Joerger says he might play ‘four 7s group’ again

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
In their preseason opener, the Kings used a lineup with four players on the power forward-center spectrum:

The unit play just about a minute to open the second quarter and got outscored 3-0, and it was just the preseason. But still! That’s an eye-popping lineup in nearly any circumstance.

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger calls it the “four 7s group” and indicated it’d see more playing time.

Joerger, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“Well, I’m trying to get a lot of those guys developed in game-play minutes, and it can be a challenge,” Joerger said following practice Wednesday. “It’s something we’ll mess around with a little bit, and it definitely caught some people’s attention.”

Joerger said he’s willing to try it again in the preseason as he looks to get as many minutes for his young core as possible.

Play it in the regular season! It might be the most interesting part of the Kings’ year.

Carmelo Anthony fits mold of washed-up former star

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
So much attention has been paid to Carmelo Anthony‘s fit with the Rockets. How does he fit on a team that loathes mid-range shots? How does he fit Houston’s switching defense? How does he fit a team trying to match up with the Warriors? How does he fit with Mike D’Antoni, his old coach on the Knicks? How does he fit with James Harden and Chris Paul?

But maybe we’re asking the wrong questions.

Perhaps, the first question ought to be: Is Anthony still any good?

Anthony performed terribly with the Thunder last season. He shot inefficiently from the field, fell way off in drawing fouls, defended like a sieve, rebounded poorly and did even worse at setting up teammates.

His box plus-minus was -3.8. Just how low is that? Since 1974 (the first season plus-minus can be tracked), someone played at least 2,500 minutes 2,478 times. Anthony’s box plus-minus is tied for 2,476th in that group.

Shouldn’t a player of his perceived caliber avoid a season that disastrous? They usually do – unless they’re washed up.

Previously,* 85 players posted a box plus-minus of -3.0 or worse after achieving All-Star status in a previous season (minimum: 41 games).** Of those 85, 84 never had another positive box plus-minus season.

*In addition to Anthony, Joe Johnson and Jameer Nelson did it last season. They are not counted here, though Johnson and Nelson are out of the league.

**Including Tony Parker, a current player who still has a chance to bounce back.

The lone exception: Rashard Lewis with the 2014 Heat.

Lewis’ box plus-minus was just +0.1 that year. He was on the fringe of Miami’s regular-season rotation, but he was OK then had some nice moments in the playoffs. It was hardly an exemplary year, but it was fine.

Maybe that should be the bar for Anthony.

Instead, he’s the most hyped minimum signing since Shaquille O’Neal with the Celtics in 2010.

Part of that was circumstance. Anthony got his name in headlines during a lengthy process to get from Oklahoma City to Houston. It became known he’d leave the Thunder. Then, he got traded to the Hawks. Then, he got bought out by Atlanta. Then, after a while, he finally signed with the Rockets. Each step brought more attention to Anthony.

But it’s also because of Anthony’s reputation. He’s a 10-time All-Star who was very good in his prime. His box plus-minus was steadily positive, peaking at +3.6 in 2014.

Yet, signs of decline existed even before last season. His box plus-minus tumbled from +2.6 in his penultimate season in New York to -0.7 his final year there. The drop to -3.8 in Oklahoma City might just be a continuation of a trend for the 34-year-old.

The Thunder didn’t present a perfect situation, but it wasn’t as bad as some – including Anthony – make it out to be. Remember, Oklahoma City was one of just a few places Anthony would waive his no-trade clause for. He clearly didn’t think it was such a boondoggle when traded there.

It’s hard to see how the Thunder defied reasonable expectations at the time of the trade. He had to adjust to playing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, no doubt. But those other stars were already in place. Was Anthony really surprised his touches declined sharply? And will he get many more playing with Harden and Paul?

Harden and Paul are better passers than Oklahoma City’s stars. Anthony has expressed more openness about coming off the bench in Houston. The Rockets were his first choice all along. There are plenty of reasons this could work.

But don’t ignore this fact: If Anthony flourishes in Houston, it’d defy a long history of players like him being over the hill for good.

Did Kings’ draft board leak in tweeted photo?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Magic embarrassed themselves last year when an agent tweeted a photo of his client signing in an Orlando office – with the Magic’s trade and free agent targets clearly listed on a whiteboard in the background. After that incident, you’d think teams would at least not let outsiders into rooms with that sensitive information, let alone not let them take a photo of it, let alone not let them post that photo to social media.

Yet…

The Kings keep finding ways to sink below ever-falling expectations.

UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternak tweeted this photo of undrafted free agent Gabe Vincent signing with Sacramento, with Kings general manager Vlade Divac and assistant general manager Ken Catanella also present:

Let’s look closer at a few elements:

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-06-53

This looks like a plausible draft board:

  • (Deandre) Ayton
  • (Marvin) Bagley (III)
  • (Luka) Doncic
  • (Michael) Porter (Jr.)
  • (Mohamed) Bamba
  • (Mikal or Miles?) Bridges

The Suns took Ayton No. 1, and Sacramento took Bagley No. 2. So, it at least matches.

At least it’s a draft that already happened, though this gives teams a read on how the Kings value 2018-19 rookies.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-07-17

What an amazing graphic.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-09-31

Is the name of Kings assistant general manager and former player Peja Stojakovic spelled wrong? Maybe we’ve been the ones spelling it wrong. His full first name, Predrag, has usually been shortened to Peja in all official NBA listings. But he goes by Pedja on Instagram.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-07-46

Is that an internal projection for Sacramento’s record? A goal? The former seems unrealistically optimistic. The latter would be just sad.

Mavs’ DeAndre Jordan misses China trip for personal reasons

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — New Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan missed the team’s trip to China for two exhibition games for unspecified personal reasons.

Jordan and fellow starter Harrison Barnes stayed behind when the team left for China this week. Barnes injured a hamstring in practice and could miss all the preseason games.

The 30-year-old Jordan joined the Mavericks this year, three years after agreeing to sign with them in free agency and changing his mind before contracts could be signed. He came to Dallas after opting out of the final season of that contract he signed to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks play Philadelphia twice in China, early Friday morning and early Monday morning Dallas time. Their final preseason game is Oct. 12 at home against Charlotte.