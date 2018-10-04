Elsa/Getty Images

Report: Kevin Durant allured by Knicks same way LeBron James allured by Lakers

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Kevin Durant can become a free agent next summer, and – oh hey, there’s the Knicks, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Chris Haynes on Fox Sports 1:

The New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman is based in New York, huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD’s dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had toward the Los Angeles Lakers – just the building, the culture – is the same thing, the same way, I know, that KD feels about the Knicks.

Haynes still gave the Warriors the edge to re-sign Durant. Remember, LeBron was on a Cavaliers team with an owner he disliked and supporting cast he couldn’t trust. Durant doesn’t have those problems in Golden State, so outside franchises might not sway him the same way.

But Haynes could be in the minority in believing Durant will return to the Warriors.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

If you polled people around the league right now, a lot more people think he’s going to the Knicks and then maybe to the L.A. teams before he’s going to stay with the Warriors.

Mannix:

Along those lines, I’ve been really surprised at how many people are – NBA types that I talk to on a regular basis – are convinced it’s going to be New York. There are a lot of people, Tim, that believe the Knicks are a prohibitive favorite to land Durant.

Durant-Knicks rumors have swirled for a while, and so has the idea of Durant modeling his career after LeBron. But a good reminder: Last time we thought Durant would follow in LeBron’s footsteps, it meant Durant signing with his hometown team. Of course Durant barely gave the Wizards a look in 2016 free agency.

He didn’t meet with New York that summer, either, for what it’s worth.

Kristaps Porzingis has breathed new life into the Knicks, and they’re trying to improve their reputation for star free agents. But they still seem too far off for a player like Durant.

I’d still consider Warriors favorites to re-sign Durant, but the increasing New York chatter is impossible to ignore.

J.R. Smith says he’ll cover Supreme tattoo, but won’t talk to NBA: ‘I don’t talk to the police’

Instagram
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expressed plenty of dismay with being told he’d get fined for each game he doesn’t cover his Supreme tattoo.

But he’s backing down and will cover the leg tattoo.

Smith, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m not giving them money that could go to my kids,” Smith told ESPN. “I was looking into (my rights), but the Players Association just texted me, and you know what? I’m not going to put money in their pockets. Not a chance.”

Notice that decision came after hearing from his union – not more discussion with the league.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

JR Smith said he hasn’t contacted the league regarding the “Supreme” tattoo on his right calf that they asked him to cover up. And he doesn’t plan on having that conversation.

“No. For what?” he asked when approached by cleveland.com in the locker room at TD Garden in Boston Tuesday night. “I don’t talk to the police. That doesn’t do anything for me.”

J.R.!

Unfortunately for Smith, the Collective Bargaining Agreement is pretty clear:

Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise.

Perhaps he could argue the rule is arbitrarily enforced, as other players have tattoos of brands. But I doubt that’d get him anywhere. He’s marking the smart move to keep his money and the fun move to give saucy quotes.

Hopefully for him, he’s getting extra sponsorship money, because the company is getting more publicity from this controversy than it ever would have from Smith showing the tattoo during games.

Kings coach Dave Joerger says he might play ‘four 7s group’ again

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In their preseason opener, the Kings used a lineup with four players on the power forward-center spectrum:

The unit play just about a minute to open the second quarter and got outscored 3-0, and it was just the preseason. But still! That’s an eye-popping lineup in nearly any circumstance.

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger calls it the “four 7s group” and indicated it’d see more playing time.

Joerger, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“Well, I’m trying to get a lot of those guys developed in game-play minutes, and it can be a challenge,” Joerger said following practice Wednesday. “It’s something we’ll mess around with a little bit, and it definitely caught some people’s attention.”

Joerger said he’s willing to try it again in the preseason as he looks to get as many minutes for his young core as possible.

Play it in the regular season! It might be the most interesting part of the Kings’ year.

Report: Timberwolves were willing to grant Jimmy Butler’s trade request before it leaked

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Jimmy Butler‘s trade request.

But skepticism abounds. Every update is seen through the lens of Minnesota dragging its feet.

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

The Wolves never wanted the trade request leaked. They were always willing to satisfy the trade request when it was made – what now? – two weeks ago today, two weeks ago in Los Angeles. But the Wolves had no intention of leaking said request. That was the Jimmy Butler side that leaked the request. The Wolves remain upset about that. So, I get a kick out of the Butler side – who’s been leaking everything, by the way. Well, I don’t want to say everything. But 98 percent of information you see out there is driven by the Butler side, OK. And they are upset a trade hasn’t been completed yet.

Butler met with Thibodeau on Sept. 18. By the next day, the trade request leaked.

That leaves two possibilities for this report: Either Wolfson heard from someone in the very narrow window the trade request was secret about Minnesota’s plan or he heard after the request leaked. If he heard before the leak, that’s more credible, but there wasn’t much time for that. If he heard after the leak, he’s taking someone or people at their word about a situation they never had to face.

Consider this from Butler’s perspective. To him, he requested a trade in August, and nothing happened. The follow-up meeting with Thibodeau and leak were designed to spark a move that otherwise appeared not to be coming.

Butler clearly has an agenda. He wants to leave Minnesota, and leaks from his side are meant to hasten that. They also lower his trade value.

So, I get why the Timberwolves would want to blame this whole fiasco on him. But the idea they definitely would have traded him without a leak but now there’s haziness seems like an attempt by Minnesota to get back at him.

Carmelo Anthony fits mold of washed-up former star

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
6 Comments

So much attention has been paid to Carmelo Anthony‘s fit with the Rockets. How does he fit on a team that loathes mid-range shots? How does he fit Houston’s switching defense? How does he fit a team trying to match up with the Warriors? How does he fit with Mike D’Antoni, his old coach on the Knicks? How does he fit with James Harden and Chris Paul?

But maybe we’re asking the wrong questions.

Perhaps, the first question ought to be: Is Anthony still any good?

Anthony performed terribly with the Thunder last season. He shot inefficiently from the field, fell way off in drawing fouls, defended like a sieve, rebounded poorly and did even worse at setting up teammates.

His box plus-minus was -3.8. Just how low is that? Since 1974 (the first season plus-minus can be tracked), someone played at least 2,500 minutes 2,478 times. Anthony’s box plus-minus is tied for 2,476th in that group.

Shouldn’t a player of his perceived caliber avoid a season that disastrous? They usually do – unless they’re washed up.

Previously,* 85 players posted a box plus-minus of -3.0 or worse after achieving All-Star status in a previous season (minimum: 41 games).** Of those 85, 84 never had another positive box plus-minus season.

*In addition to Anthony, Joe Johnson and Jameer Nelson did it last season. They are not counted here, though Johnson and Nelson are out of the league.

**Including Tony Parker, a current player who still has a chance to bounce back.

The lone exception: Rashard Lewis with the 2014 Heat.

Lewis’ box plus-minus was just +0.1 that year. He was on the fringe of Miami’s regular-season rotation, but he was OK then had some nice moments in the playoffs. It was hardly an exemplary year, but it was fine.

Maybe that should be the bar for Anthony.

Instead, he’s the most hyped minimum signing since Shaquille O’Neal with the Celtics in 2010.

Part of that was circumstance. Anthony got his name in headlines during a lengthy process to get from Oklahoma City to Houston. It became known he’d leave the Thunder. Then, he got traded to the Hawks. Then, he got bought out by Atlanta. Then, after a while, he finally signed with the Rockets. Each step brought more attention to Anthony.

But it’s also because of Anthony’s reputation. He’s a 10-time All-Star who was very good in his prime. His box plus-minus was steadily positive, peaking at +3.6 in 2014.

Yet, signs of decline existed even before last season. His box plus-minus tumbled from +2.6 in his penultimate season in New York to -0.7 his final year there. The drop to -3.8 in Oklahoma City might just be a continuation of a trend for the 34-year-old.

The Thunder didn’t present a perfect situation, but it wasn’t as bad as some – including Anthony – make it out to be. Remember, Oklahoma City was one of just a few places Anthony would waive his no-trade clause for. He clearly didn’t think it was such a boondoggle when traded there.

It’s hard to see how the Thunder defied reasonable expectations at the time of the trade. He had to adjust to playing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, no doubt. But those other stars were already in place. Was Anthony really surprised his touches declined sharply? And will he get many more playing with Harden and Paul?

Harden and Paul are better passers than Oklahoma City’s stars. Anthony has expressed more openness about coming off the bench in Houston. The Rockets were his first choice all along. There are plenty of reasons this could work.

But don’t ignore this fact: If Anthony flourishes in Houston, it’d defy a long history of players like him being over the hill for good.