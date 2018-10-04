Jason Miller/Getty Images

J.R. Smith will pay fan $600 for throwing, breaking cell phone

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
J.R. Smith said he’d rather cover his tattoo than lose money in fines.

But the Cavaliers guard will pay a fan who accused Smith of grabbing, throwing and breaking the fan’s phone.

Shayna Jacobs of the New York Daily News:

Assistant District Attorney John Johnsen said the offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was an “adjournment in contemplation of dismissal,” which means his criminal mischief rap would be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior once the NBA veteran accepts the deal.

Smith will also have to pay $600 in restitution to reimburse the 20-year-old admirer from Pennsylvania who stopped to take the ex-Knick’s photo on 10th Ave. near W. 18th St. around 2:30 a.m. on July 29.

At least Smith can put this behind him now.

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala says he doesn’t see himself as potential Hall of Famer

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala won an NBA Finals MVP, putting him in company with 19 Hall of Famers, eight sure-fire future Hall of Famers, Kawhi Leonard (who’s on a Hall of Fame track if he remains healthy), Chauncey Billups (a potential Hall of Famer) and Cedric Maxwell.

So, that brings Iguodala into conversations he wouldn’t otherwise appear in.

Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area:

But when asked Monday at Warriors Media Day if he thought of himself as a potential Basketball Hall of Famer, he smiled for a moment, then got serious and gave the answer so few athletes would.

“I don’t.”

“I know some guys who belong that aren’t there, some guys who are in there but aren’t better than guys who aren’t,” he said. “But me, I don’t.

“That’s not part of my motivation. You have to let things happen organically. You know what you put in to it. You try to sow some good seeds, and you hope you can reap the benefits of it.”

I agree with Iguodala. I’ve long given up on predicting who makes the Basketball Hall of Fame, an institution that treats lesser levels as equal to the NBA and has secretive voting procedures. But when I envision a Hall of Fame that properly honors NBA greats, Iguodala doesn’t make the cut.

He has had a very nice career, becoming one of the league’s smartest players. He makes the most of that basketball intelligence with versatility and strong team play. It’s not a coincidence he has helped Golden State win three titles.

But he has also made only one All-Star team and never made an All-NBA team. He was never elite at any single point, and several years of good performance don’t compensate for that.

LeBron James should have won 2015 NBA Finals MVP. If voters felt obligated to choose a winning Warrior, Stephen Curry should have won.

Good for Iguodala, who had a stellar series, to snag the award. But we shouldn’t compound the error by making the honor the centerpiece of his Hall of Fame candidacy. And after that Finals MVP, his Hall of Fame résumé looks pretty thin.

Report: Kevin Durant allured by Knicks same way LeBron James allured by Lakers

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Kevin Durant can become a free agent next summer, and – oh hey, there’s the Knicks, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Chris Haynes on Fox Sports 1:

The New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman is based in New York, huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD’s dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had toward the Los Angeles Lakers – just the building, the culture – is the same thing, the same way, I know, that KD feels about the Knicks.

Haynes still gave the Warriors the edge to re-sign Durant. Remember, LeBron was on a Cavaliers team with an owner he disliked and supporting cast he couldn’t trust. Durant doesn’t have those problems in Golden State, so outside franchises might not sway him the same way.

But Haynes could be in the minority in believing Durant will return to the Warriors.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

If you polled people around the league right now, a lot more people think he’s going to the Knicks and then maybe to the L.A. teams before he’s going to stay with the Warriors.

Mannix:

Along those lines, I’ve been really surprised at how many people are – NBA types that I talk to on a regular basis – are convinced it’s going to be New York. There are a lot of people, Tim, that believe the Knicks are a prohibitive favorite to land Durant.

Durant-Knicks rumors have swirled for a while, and so has the idea of Durant modeling his career after LeBron. But a good reminder: Last time we thought Durant would follow in LeBron’s footsteps, it meant Durant signing with his hometown team. Of course Durant barely gave the Wizards a look in 2016 free agency.

He didn’t meet with New York that summer, either, for what it’s worth.

Kristaps Porzingis has breathed new life into the Knicks, and they’re trying to improve their reputation for star free agents. But they still seem too far off for a player like Durant.

I’d still consider Warriors favorites to re-sign Durant, but the increasing New York chatter is impossible to ignore.

J.R. Smith says he’ll cover Supreme tattoo, but won’t talk to NBA: ‘I don’t talk to the police’

Instagram
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expressed plenty of dismay with being told he’d get fined for each game he doesn’t cover his Supreme tattoo.

But he’s backing down and will cover the leg tattoo.

Smith, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m not giving them money that could go to my kids,” Smith told ESPN. “I was looking into (my rights), but the Players Association just texted me, and you know what? I’m not going to put money in their pockets. Not a chance.”

Notice that decision came after hearing from his union – not more discussion with the league.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

JR Smith said he hasn’t contacted the league regarding the “Supreme” tattoo on his right calf that they asked him to cover up. And he doesn’t plan on having that conversation.

“No. For what?” he asked when approached by cleveland.com in the locker room at TD Garden in Boston Tuesday night. “I don’t talk to the police. That doesn’t do anything for me.”

J.R.!

Unfortunately for Smith, the Collective Bargaining Agreement is pretty clear:

Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise.

Perhaps he could argue the rule is arbitrarily enforced, as other players have tattoos of brands. But I doubt that’d get him anywhere. He’s making the smart move to keep his money and the fun move to give saucy quotes.

Hopefully for him, he’s getting extra sponsorship money, because the company is getting more publicity from this controversy than it ever would have from Smith showing the tattoo during games.

Kings coach Dave Joerger says he might play ‘four 7s group’ again

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
In their preseason opener, the Kings used a lineup with four players on the power forward-center spectrum:

The unit play just about a minute to open the second quarter and got outscored 3-0, and it was just the preseason. But still! That’s an eye-popping lineup in nearly any circumstance.

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger calls it the “four 7s group” and indicated it’d see more playing time.

Joerger, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“Well, I’m trying to get a lot of those guys developed in game-play minutes, and it can be a challenge,” Joerger said following practice Wednesday. “It’s something we’ll mess around with a little bit, and it definitely caught some people’s attention.”

Joerger said he’s willing to try it again in the preseason as he looks to get as many minutes for his young core as possible.

Play it in the regular season! It might be the most interesting part of the Kings’ year.