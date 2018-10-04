Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins signs massive new shoe deal with Puma, Nike can match

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Puma is returning to the basketball shoe market and the NBA with a vengeance… or at least a massive budget. Last June’s No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III have both signed on with Puma, as has the KnicksKevin Knox. So has Celtics’ fan favorite Terry Rozier.

Now the company has landed its biggest star: DeMarcus Cousins.

Maybe.

Cousins signed a new massive deal with Puma to wear their shoes, reports Nick DePaula of ESPN. Nike now has 10 days to match the offer or let Cousins go.

Puma needs to establish itself in the market and Cousins is a big name, it makes some sense for them to come in big and maybe overpay for Cousins. For Nike, the consideration is different. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles and what kind of player he will be on his return is unknown, plus big men traditionally don’t really sell shoes. Nike may not be willing to match the offer. That said, they have the money so they could.

If you’re wondering what Puma’s new basketball shoes look like…

Kyrie Irving on Boston: ‘I’m planning on re-signing here next year’

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
3 Comments

There are a lot of teams that will be lined up at his door to talk to Kyrie Irving at midnight next July 1, trying to convince him to come to their team as a free agent. The Knicks have already started camping out at the front of that line.

The door may never open — Kyrie Irving says he is not leaving Boston.

That’s been the buzz around the league for a while, but speaking to Celtics fans at an event Thursday, Irving told the crowd he is staying put.

If one were cynical (*raises hand*), one could say “of course Irving said that to a room full of Celtics fans.” Nobody goes into that event and says “I’m leaving you to form another superteam in another city.”

Except, what Irving said Thursday fits right in line with what the buzz has been around the league for a while — other teams didn’t think Irving was bolting that situation. Now comes reporting from Shams Charania of The Athletic that Irving has been telling the Celtics he plans to stay as well.

This does not mean Irving is going to sign an extension with Boston, and there are about 88 million reasons why. The way the current NBA CBA is set up, the max extension Irving could sign next summer is four years at approximately $102 million. However, opt out and become a free agent then re-sign with Boston and he can get five years, $190 million. That’s a no-brainer decision for a sure max player. (Even if Irving left to go to another team, the max would be four years, $139 million, so again why sign an extension?)

One year can be a lifetime in the NBA, maybe next July Irving feels differently about Boston, Brad Stevens, and where the franchise is headed. Never say never. However, it’s highly doubtful — this is a contending team that should win a lot of games, it’s great for Irving on the court and his brand off it. Why would he leave?

None of that, however, will stop some of the rumors to come this season. That is the nature of the beast. However, don’t expect Irving to leave Boston next summer.

 

J.R. Smith will pay fan $600 for throwing, breaking cell phone

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

J.R. Smith said he’d rather cover his tattoo than lose money in fines.

But the Cavaliers guard will pay a fan who accused Smith of grabbing, throwing and breaking the fan’s phone.

Shayna Jacobs of the New York Daily News:

Assistant District Attorney John Johnsen said the offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was an “adjournment in contemplation of dismissal,” which means his criminal mischief rap would be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior once the NBA veteran accepts the deal.

Smith will also have to pay $600 in restitution to reimburse the 20-year-old admirer from Pennsylvania who stopped to take the ex-Knick’s photo on 10th Ave. near W. 18th St. around 2:30 a.m. on July 29.

At least Smith can put this behind him now.

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala says he doesn’t see himself as potential Hall of Famer

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
7 Comments

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala won an NBA Finals MVP, putting him in company with 19 Hall of Famers, eight sure-fire future Hall of Famers, Kawhi Leonard (who’s on a Hall of Fame track if he remains healthy), Chauncey Billups (a potential Hall of Famer) and Cedric Maxwell.

So, that brings Iguodala into conversations he wouldn’t otherwise appear in.

Ray Ratto of NBC Sports Bay Area:

But when asked Monday at Warriors Media Day if he thought of himself as a potential Basketball Hall of Famer, he smiled for a moment, then got serious and gave the answer so few athletes would.

“I don’t.”

“I know some guys who belong that aren’t there, some guys who are in there but aren’t better than guys who aren’t,” he said. “But me, I don’t.

“That’s not part of my motivation. You have to let things happen organically. You know what you put in to it. You try to sow some good seeds, and you hope you can reap the benefits of it.”

I agree with Iguodala. I’ve long given up on predicting who makes the Basketball Hall of Fame, an institution that treats lesser levels as equal to the NBA and has secretive voting procedures. But when I envision a Hall of Fame that properly honors NBA greats, Iguodala doesn’t make the cut.

He has had a very nice career, becoming one of the league’s smartest players. He makes the most of that basketball intelligence with versatility and strong team play. It’s not a coincidence he has helped Golden State win three titles.

But he has also made only one All-Star team and never made an All-NBA team. He was never elite at any single point, and several years of good performance don’t compensate for that.

LeBron James should have won 2015 NBA Finals MVP. If voters felt obligated to choose a winning Warrior, Stephen Curry should have won.

Good for Iguodala, who had a stellar series, to snag the award. But we shouldn’t compound the error by making the honor the centerpiece of his Hall of Fame candidacy. And after that Finals MVP, his Hall of Fame résumé looks pretty thin.

Report: Kevin Durant allured by Knicks same way LeBron James allured by Lakers

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
7 Comments

LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Kevin Durant can become a free agent next summer, and – oh hey, there’s the Knicks, a prestigious franchise in a large market.

Chris Haynes on Fox Sports 1:

The New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman is based in New York, huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD’s dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had toward the Los Angeles Lakers – just the building, the culture – is the same thing, the same way, I know, that KD feels about the Knicks.

Haynes still gave the Warriors the edge to re-sign Durant. Remember, LeBron was on a Cavaliers team with an owner he disliked and supporting cast he couldn’t trust. Durant doesn’t have those problems in Golden State, so outside franchises might not sway him the same way.

But Haynes could be in the minority in believing Durant will return to the Warriors.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

If you polled people around the league right now, a lot more people think he’s going to the Knicks and then maybe to the L.A. teams before he’s going to stay with the Warriors.

Mannix:

Along those lines, I’ve been really surprised at how many people are – NBA types that I talk to on a regular basis – are convinced it’s going to be New York. There are a lot of people, Tim, that believe the Knicks are a prohibitive favorite to land Durant.

Durant-Knicks rumors have swirled for a while, and so has the idea of Durant modeling his career after LeBron. But a good reminder: Last time we thought Durant would follow in LeBron’s footsteps, it meant Durant signing with his hometown team. Of course Durant barely gave the Wizards a look in 2016 free agency.

He didn’t meet with New York that summer, either, for what it’s worth.

Kristaps Porzingis has breathed new life into the Knicks, and they’re trying to improve their reputation for star free agents. But they still seem too far off for a player like Durant.

I’d still consider Warriors favorites to re-sign Durant, but the increasing New York chatter is impossible to ignore.