Carmelo Anthony fits mold of washed-up former star

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
So much attention has been paid to Carmelo Anthony‘s fit with the Rockets. How does he fit on a team that loathes mid-range shots? How does he fit Houston’s switching defense? How does he fit a team trying to match up with the Warriors? How does he fit with Mike D’Antoni, his old coach on the Knicks? How does he fit with James Harden and Chris Paul?

But maybe we’re asking the wrong questions.

Perhaps, the first question ought to be: Is Anthony still any good?

Anthony performed terribly with the Thunder last season. He shot inefficiently from the field, fell way off in drawing fouls, defended like a sieve, rebounded poorly and did even worse at setting up teammates.

His box plus-minus was -3.8. Just how low is that? Since 1974 (the first season plus-minus can be tracked), someone played at least 2,500 minutes 2,478 times. Anthony’s box plus-minus is tied for 2,476th in that group.

Shouldn’t a player of his perceived caliber avoid a season that disastrous? They usually do – unless they’re washed up.

Previously,* 85 players posted a box plus-minus of -3.0 or worse after achieving All-Star status in a previous season (minimum: 41 games).** Of those 85, 84 never had another positive box plus-minus season.

*In addition to Anthony, Joe Johnson and Jameer Nelson did it last season. They are not counted here, though Johnson and Nelson are out of the league.

**Including Tony Parker, a current player who still has a chance to bounce back.

The lone exception: Rashard Lewis with the 2014 Heat.

Lewis’ box plus-minus was just +0.1 that year. He was on the fringe of Miami’s regular-season rotation, but he was OK then had some nice moments in the playoffs. It was hardly an exemplary year, but it was fine.

Maybe that should be the bar for Anthony.

Instead, he’s the most hyped minimum signing since Shaquille O’Neal with the Celtics in 2010.

Part of that was circumstance. Anthony got his name in headlines during a lengthy process to get from Oklahoma City to Houston. It became known he’d leave the Thunder. Then, he got traded to the Hawks. Then, he got bought out by Atlanta. Then, after a while, he finally signed with the Rockets. Each step brought more attention to Anthony.

But it’s also because of Anthony’s reputation. He’s a 10-time All-Star who was very good in his prime. His box plus-minus was steadily positive, peaking at +3.6 in 2014.

Yet, signs of decline existed even before last season. His box plus-minus tumbled from +2.6 in his penultimate season in New York to -0.7 his final year there. The drop to -3.8 in Oklahoma City might just be a continuation of a trend for the 34-year-old.

The Thunder didn’t present a perfect situation, but it wasn’t as bad as some – including Anthony – make it out to be. Remember, Oklahoma City was one of just a few places Anthony would waive his no-trade clause for. He clearly didn’t think it was such a boondoggle when traded there.

It’s hard to see how the Thunder defied reasonable expectations at the time of the trade. He had to adjust to playing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, no doubt. But those other stars were already in place. Was Anthony really surprised his touches declined sharply? And will he get many more playing with Harden and Paul?

Harden and Paul are better passers than Oklahoma City’s stars. Anthony has expressed more openness about coming off the bench in Houston. The Rockets were his first choice all along. There are plenty of reasons this could work.

But don’t ignore this fact: If Anthony flourishes in Houston, it’d defy a long history of players like him being over the hill for good.

Did Kings’ draft board leak in tweeted photo?

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Magic embarrassed themselves last year when an agent tweeted a photo of his client signing in an Orlando office – with the Magic’s trade and free agent targets clearly listed on a whiteboard in the background. After that incident, you’d think teams would at least not let outsiders into rooms with that sensitive information, let alone not let them take a photo of it, let alone not let them post that photo to social media.

Yet…

The Kings keep finding ways to sink below ever-falling expectations.

UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternak tweeted this photo of undrafted free agent Gabe Vincent signing with Sacramento, with Kings general manager Vlade Divac and assistant general manager Ken Catanella also present:

Let’s look closer at a few elements:

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-06-53

This looks like a plausible draft board:

  • (Deandre) Ayton
  • (Marvin) Bagley (III)
  • (Luka) Doncic
  • (Michael) Porter (Jr.)
  • (Mohamed) Bamba
  • (Mikal or Miles?) Bridges

The Suns took Ayton No. 1, and Sacramento took Bagley No. 2. So, it at least matches.

At least it’s a draft that already happened, though this gives teams a read on how the Kings value 2018-19 rookies.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-07-17

What an amazing graphic.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-09-31

Is the name of Kings assistant general manager and former player Peja Stojakovic spelled wrong? Maybe we’ve been the ones spelling it wrong. His full first name, Predrag, has usually been shortened to Peja in all official NBA listings. But he goes by Pedja on Instagram.

screenshot-pbs.twimg.com-2018.10.03-21-07-46

Is that an internal projection for Sacramento’s record? A goal? The former seems unrealistically optimistic. The latter would be just sad.

Mavs’ DeAndre Jordan misses China trip for personal reasons

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — New Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan missed the team’s trip to China for two exhibition games for unspecified personal reasons.

Jordan and fellow starter Harrison Barnes stayed behind when the team left for China this week. Barnes injured a hamstring in practice and could miss all the preseason games.

The 30-year-old Jordan joined the Mavericks this year, three years after agreeing to sign with them in free agency and changing his mind before contracts could be signed. He came to Dallas after opting out of the final season of that contract he signed to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks play Philadelphia twice in China, early Friday morning and early Monday morning Dallas time. Their final preseason game is Oct. 12 at home against Charlotte.

Report: Tom Thibodeau to push today for Jimmy Butler to report to Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau – after saying a week-and-a-half ago he expects Jimmy Butler to report in a week if not traded – dodged questions about Butler reporting. Butler has put out word he doesn’t plan to miss regular-season games if healthy.

Minnesota has yet to trade him. So, when will he actually report?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

When the Timberwolves return from a West Coast preseason road trip early Thursday morning, President of Basketball Operations and Coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to push for Butler to return to practice and start preparations for the regular season, league sources said.

Butler could return as soon as next week, but hasn’t made a decision and is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, league sources said.

That continued soreness Butler says he’s feeling in his wrist could give him wide latitude not show up. How hard will Thibodeau press? If Butler withholds playing services for 30 days, he won’t become a free agent next summer or accrue a year of service. But if Butler undergoes elective surgery to provide a reasonable excuse for not reporting, that could even further tank his trade value.

Nobody seems happy with this situation, but everyone has appeared content to give it time to play out. That accepted stalemate could be expiring.

Two-time defending champ Warriors switch up practice routine

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Even the two-time defending NBA champions are seeking ways to reinvent themselves when it comes to preparation and practice routine.

The Golden State Warriors are putting a greater emphasis on player development this training camp with a younger roster.

An hour ahead of formal team workouts, Golden State’s young core shows up for individual skill work, to learn defensive concepts or to go over offensive schemes and terminology with assistant coach Chris DeMarco.

“We have a veteran team, so being able to get these young guys in and still be able to do drill work that maybe the veterans don’t need, that’s always going to be beneficial moving forward because it’s a long season,” DeMarco said after practice Tuesday. “So sometimes you get caught up and you’re not able to practice, there’s back-to-backs where the young guys aren’t out there developing those skills that we need them to develop. So coming in early, making sure they’re getting that individual work, making sure they’re getting that team defense concept, offensively what we’re trying to do, the actions and all that, that’s important.”

Veterans such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, meanwhile, may use that time to work on their bodies in the training room or weightlifting before Steve Kerr’s entire squad comes together for an efficient, shorter workout some days if that’s all the coaches deem the Warriors need.

Or, those older players might just grab some extra rest.

That slight adjustment to the practice approach has made for what Kerr considers the best camp of his tenure as he enters his fifth season running the show. Golden State also didn’t have to travel like the trip the Warriors made to China last year that took a physical toll.

“The continuity that we have with the group combined with a really good crop of young guys, both the guys we know will be on our roster and the guys trying out, and some of whom will end up in Santa Cruz, working really hard,” he said. “I think we’ve figured some things out as a coaching staff how to streamline practice, make it more efficient, cleaner.”

DeMarco, recently promoted to assistant coach and director of player development, is leading the young Warriors after the departures of three key veterans in JaVale McGee, David West and Zaza Pachulia.

There’s a youth movement now, and Golden State is determined to sustain its recent success – three titles in four years – even with the challenges of keeping an All-Star-studded roster together in free agency next summer.

By having the younger players do their work earlier, Kerr can run more focused practices with fewer breaks by going straight from one drill to the next.

“As a result, they’re up to speed by the time the whole group gets out on the floor,” Kerr said. “It’s something we’ve been looking to do over the last year, is kind of improve our player development program. It was hard to do last year because we had so many veterans. We were kind of left with about three young guys who we could work out more individual work stuff, but now we have a pretty clear five, six, seven young guys who need work and I like the format that we have with them.”

Green sat out Tuesday’s practice with a sore knee following an intense two-hour session Monday, Kerr said. And after that heavy scrimmage day to start the week, Golden State went lighter and shorter for Tuesday’s session.

About an hour and that was it. After last season, Kerr’s staff and even general manager Bob Myers brainstormed ways they could be even better with a younger roster.

Player development became a bigger focus point.

“It definitely has been structured, our guys are putting the work in,” DeMarco said. “It’s been great.”

 