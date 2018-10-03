Getty Images

What is Patrick McCaw thinking in Golden State?

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Coming off a season where his shooting regressed, plus he missed time with a broken wrist and a scary late-season fall, Golden State reserve wing Patrick McCaw still had two-year offer on the table from the Warriors, a little over $2 million the first season and nearing $3 million the second season but on a team option. He did not sign it.

McCaw also had a $1.7 million qualifying offer on the table from Golden State, meaning he would play at that figure this season then be a restricted free agent next summer. McCaw didn’t sign that either.

Instead, he is remaining a restricted free agent. Why turn down the money? Because he wants to force his way out to a place he can get more minutes, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.

This isn’t as much about money for McCaw as it is about opportunity. Sources indicate that both McCaw and his father, Jeff, who has become a vocal part of this process, believe a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential.

Taking the family member’s advice over the professional agent, that usually ends about as well as the phrases “my girlfriend says we need to talk” and “George Lucas has some ideas about the next Star Wars movie.

Are there really more minutes out there for McCaw out there? Sources I asked didn’t seem terribly confident there is, especially for a role player trying to push his way out of a winning and player-friendly situation. But maybe on a developing team there could be a more consistent backup role — that, however, is apparently not enough for McCaw.

It’s not just about the minute total, though that’s important. It’s about role. With the Warriors, McCaw is in line to get decent run on the league’s most high-profile team, available to showcase himself on the biggest stage, just like he did two seasons ago as a rookie contributor in the Game 5 championship closeout over the Cavaliers, when his stock was at its highest. That sounds like a very appealing one-year path for a 22-year-old trying to revive his diminished value.

But that’s as a bit piece with limited playmaking responsibility and no guaranteed nightly role, not the 25-ish minutes per game and freedom to create he craves.

Those kinds of minutes and freedom are earned, and McCaw — who was injured, shot 28.3 percent from three last season, with a well below averaged 47.7 true shooting percentage, shot 20 percent as a pick-and-roll ball handler and less than that in isolation — is not going to get them anywhere right now. The logical move would have been to come back to the Warriors for a season, show he was healthy and ready to take the next step, then hit free agency at age 23 with options. Now… he doesn’t have many.

The Warriors control the process and have no motivation to resolve this situation quickly, other than to do away with the minor distraction. Right now, they are looking at their other wing options. And McCaw sits.

Tom Thibodeau dodges questions about Jimmy Butler reporting to Timberwolves

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
At media day, Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he expected Jimmy Butler to report if not traded within a week.

That was nine days ago, and Butler remains in Minnesota but not with the team.

Chris Hine of the Minneapolis StarTribune:

Monday marked a week since media day, but when asked about it after the Wolves practiced in Los Angeles, Thibodeau wasn’t offering specifics related to Butler’s status. All he would say is that it’s a “fluid” situation.

“Like I said our job is to focus on the guys that are here,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what we’re doing as we get ready for our next game and our improvement each day. Just understand what your job is.”

Butler couldn’t become a free agent next summer nor would he gain a year of service if he withholds playing services for 30 days. It seems the Timberwolves have yet to start that clock.

Doing so could be a costly escalation. If they tried that, Butler could undergo elective surgery that legitimately sidelines him. Players with his mileage almost always have something to clean up. But once he underwent surgery, his trade value would plummet.

I don’t blame Thibodeau for not answering directly. This is a difficult situation. I just don’t know why he set a one-week timeline in the first place. He put himself in position to face these questions.

Celtics spoiled with depth. Too much?

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Celtics return eight players who started during a playoff run that ended one game from the NBA Finals.

Boston also has two other players who might be better than those eight.

Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will join Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Aron Baynes, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Semi Ojeleye on the court this season. It’s an embarrassment of riches.

It’s also a stacked roster that exists at the same time as the Warriors, arguably the greatest team of all-time. So, Boston will still have major external barriers.

But the Celtics’ initial challenges will come from within as they try to balance all this talent. How will they manage?

Coach Brad Stevens is already sending his message: This is a special team capable of winning big if everyone sacrifices, and these opportunities don’t come around often. Stevens is an excellent communicator and has repeatedly gotten his players to embrace their roles. The expectation should be a continuation this year.

Perhaps no player has set a better tone than Rozier. Starting for an injured Irving in last year’s playoffs, Rozier wowed. He looked every bit like the starting point guard he hopes to become. But Rozier has consistently said he has no problem returning to the bench behind Irving.

This is also a contract year for Rozier (unless he signs an extension before the season). He has been stuck on a relatively low-paying rookie-scale deal and this will be his chance to earn set-for-life money.

If he can buy in, why can’t everyone else?

There are plenty of Celtics with big reputations considering their standing in the league. Boston put a league-high seven players in ESPN’s ranking of the NBA’s top 100 players. Per #NBArank, the Celtics have the NBA’s second-best third-best player (Horford), second-best fourth-best player (Brown), best fifth-best player (Hayward), best sixth-best player (Smart) and best seventh-best player (Rozier).

Here’s how the top 100 is represented by rank within each team – teams’ best players in the first column, teams second-best players in the second column, etc.:

Quibble with the exact rankings. But the overall picture is clear: The Celtics are loaded.

And Boston has three extra first-round picks, likely including the Kings’ this season (top-one protected). The Celtics aren’t just in great shape now. They’re poised for a long run of success.

But personal agendas sometimes derail teams headed for greatness. Rozier and Morris are playing for new contracts, though at least they might be the only ones in the rotation. Irving is practically guaranteed the max next summer no matter how he performs this year. Horford and Baynes have relatively lucrative player options to fall back on. There are fewer potential pitfalls here than usual.

The best thing Boston can do to keep everyone on track is win. Many players across the league feel as if their role isn’t large enough. The ones on winning teams usually keep quiet (enough) about it. How can they complain when the overall plan is working? They typically understand it won’t go over well. It’s players on underwhelming teams who grumble more.

Essentially, these things snowball.

And the Celtics have been snowballing toward greatness for a while. They could hit a snag, but the avalanche is building and coming for the rest of the league.

Kawhi Leonard drops 17 points, looks comfortable in Raptors preseason game (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Is Kawhi Leonard going to be MVP-level Kawhi Leonard again?

It’s one of the more interesting questions entering this NBA season, after nearly a full season off to deal with a quadriceps tendon injury, what would Leonard look like on the court?

It’s just preseason, but he looked pretty comfortable scoring 17 points on Utah Tuesday night.

Leonard seems to be moving well and is looking sharp in the Raptors’ system.

We’ll see how he and the talented Raptors (they won 59 games last season) look when things get serious, but so far so good. Don’t forget, Leonard said the key to him re-signing in Toronto was winning, and if he is playing like this the Raptors could do a lot of that.

Klay Thompson “really wants to make” NBA All-Defensive team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
9 Comments

Last season, the NBA’s All-Defensive Team guards were Victor Oladipo and Jrue Holiday (first team), with Dejounte Murray and Jimmy Butler (second team).

Is Golden State’s Klay Thompson better than one of those?

He thinks so and said as much speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic in a recent interview (hat tip Chinmay Vaidya at Watch Stadium).

“The past few years, there’s been some guys where I’m like, ‘Man, I know I’m a better defender than him.’ I really want to make one of those teams. I think I put the work in on both ends to get that recognition.”

Thompson came in a distant sixth in guard voting (Chris Paul was fifth). That’s not far off, but the West is stacked with talent and it can be hard to get noticed.

Much like his offensive game, Thompson’s defense is impressive but can get lost amongst a team with a former Defensive Player of the  Year (Draymond Green) and other guys who can crank it up on the defensive end when they want to (Kevin Durant, for example). Last season, pick-and-roll ball handlers scored 0.85 points per possession when guarded by Thompson (about the league average) and he struggled some when he had to go over picks (tracking stats via Synergy Sports). Also, the advanced stats don’t always love Thompson — his defensive real plus/minus was 26th among shooting guards, and the Warriors were good but not dynamic 1.4 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he was on the court. That doesn’t help his case.

Part of that is Thompson always gets the toughest perimeter defensive assignments, a lot is asked of him on both ends and Thompson steps up. He’s got three rings the last four years on what has been an elite defensive team to show it.

Thompson is starting his campaign to make the team early this season — before it even tips off. That said, his play has deserved serious consideration for years and eventually he is going to make the team. He’s that good defensively.